Overall rating

In the market for an SUV that sits comfortably between compact and barely able to fit in the garage? Consider the 2017 Buick Envision, a midsize SUV that fits between the compact Encore and three-row Enclave in Buick's lineup. The manageable size makes it an excellent choice for a growing family while its choice of four-cylinder engines should deliver solid fuel economy. Inside and out, there's no missing the Buick design cues, and the use of high quality cabin materials make it feel more like an entry-level European vehicle.

Buick has positioned the Envision to compete against the Audi Q5, and in terms of pricing and feature content the Buick has an advantage. The Audi, however, still comes out on top for quality, performance and brand cache. We're more inclined to pit the Envision against comparably priced crossovers like the Edmunds A-rated Acura RDX and B-rated Lincoln MKC, Lexus NX200t and Volvo XC60.

After driving the 2017 Buick Envision, we wouldn't be surprised if it challenges the Acura with a strong rating of its own. As a near-luxury offering, the Buick exceeds expectations and is definitely worth consideration.

Standard safety features for all 2017 Buick Envision models include antilock brakes, traction/stability control, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, side and full-length side curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seats and knee airbags for the front seats.

The Leather trim adds rear cross-traffic alerts and a blind-zone monitor, while the Premium trim comes standard with frontal collision alerts, lane keeping assist, a safety alert driver seat and front parking sensors. Optional on the Premium II trim are frontal collision mitigation and a surround-view camera system.