  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Envision
  4. Used 2017 Buick Envision
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(36)
Appraise this car

2017 Buick Envision Review

Pros & Cons

  • Manageable size makes it easy to drive and maneuver
  • The cabin is as quiet inside as premium luxury SUVs
  • You get a lot of features for the money
  • Cargo capacity is merely average for the class
  • Engine output is adequate but far from impressive
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Buick Envision for Sale
2018
2017
2016
List Price Range
$16,800 - $28,995
Used Envision for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

In the market for an SUV that sits comfortably between compact and barely able to fit in the garage? Consider the 2017 Buick Envision, a midsize SUV that fits between the compact Encore and three-row Enclave in Buick's lineup. The manageable size makes it an excellent choice for a growing family while its choice of four-cylinder engines should deliver solid fuel economy. Inside and out, there's no missing the Buick design cues, and the use of high quality cabin materials make it feel more like an entry-level European vehicle.

Buick has positioned the Envision to compete against the Audi Q5, and in terms of pricing and feature content the Buick has an advantage. The Audi, however, still comes out on top for quality, performance and brand cache. We're more inclined to pit the Envision against comparably priced crossovers like the Edmunds A-rated Acura RDX and B-rated Lincoln MKC, Lexus NX200t and Volvo XC60.

After driving the 2017 Buick Envision, we wouldn't be surprised if it challenges the Acura with a strong rating of its own. As a near-luxury offering, the Buick exceeds expectations and is definitely worth consideration.

Standard safety features for all 2017 Buick Envision models include antilock brakes, traction/stability control, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, side and full-length side curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seats and knee airbags for the front seats.

The Leather trim adds rear cross-traffic alerts and a blind-zone monitor, while the Premium trim comes standard with frontal collision alerts, lane keeping assist, a safety alert driver seat and front parking sensors. Optional on the Premium II trim are frontal collision mitigation and a surround-view camera system.

2017 Buick Envision models

The 2017 Buick Envision is a midsize crossover SUV with seating for five. There are four trim levels offered, starting with the base-level Convenience trim which is available with either front- or all-wheel drive. Then there's the Leather trim level, which is also available with either front- or all-wheel drive. The Premium and Premium II models round out the lineup and are all-wheel drive only.

Standard Convenience trim features include 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights, fog lights, hands-free power liftgate with programmable opening height, roof rails, keyless entry/ignition, remote start, rear parking sensors and cruise control.

Inside, you get active noise cancellation, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt/telescoping steering wheel, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, cloth upholstery with leatherette trim, heated eight-way power-adjustable front seats, 60/40 split-folding sliding and reclining rear seats, a universal garage door opener, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, an eight-inch touchscreen with Buick's IntelliLink infotainment system, a six-speaker stereo with two USB ports, auxiliary audio input, satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Leather trim level adds tri-zone automatic climate control, driver seat memory functions, rear cross-traffic alerts, a blind-zone monitor, leather upholstery, heated rear outboard seats and a heated steering wheel.

The Premium trim adds 19-inch wheels, automatic wipers, forward collision alerts, lane keeping assist, a safety alert driver seat that buzzes to warn the driver of hazards, front parking sensors, an 8 -inch virtual center gauge cluster, a Bose premium seven-speaker audio system and a household power outlet behind the center console. The Premium II trim adds adaptive xenon headlights with automatic high beams, an automated parallel and perpendicular parking system, a navigation system, a head-up display, ventilated front seats and a thigh extender cushion for the driver seat.

Some features are available on supporting trim levels as options. Other add-ons include a panoramic sunroof, side steps, a trailer tow package, roof rack cross bars, a cargo cover and universal tablet holders for the rear seats. The Premium II trim is eligible for the Driver Confidence package that adds adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera system and frontal collision mitigation.

The 2017 Buick Envision is available with two engine choices, separated by trim levels. The Convenience and Leather trims come with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 197 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque. These models come standard with front-wheel drive but all-wheel drive is available as an option. A six-speed automatic is the only transmission offered. EPA fuel economy estimates are not yet available.

The Premium models receive a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine that increases output to 252 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. These trims come standard with a more advanced all-wheel-drive system that distributes power both fore/aft and left/right. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 22 mpg combined (20 mpg city/26 mpg highway).

Properly equipped, the Envision can tow up to 1,500 pounds.

Driving

We spent a day driving the 2017 Buick Envision with the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine and were pleased with its linear power delivery that had no detectable turbo lag. There is enough power to confidently merge onto the highway and pass slower traffic. In the absence of testing results, we consider the acceleration adequate but not impressive.

The active all-wheel drive is standard with this engine and directs power to the appropriate wheel in order to maximize traction. From behind the wheel, it's undetectable as the SUV confidently tackles corners. Even over broken pavement, the vehicle tracks unfazed along the intended path, filtering out most of the imperfections before they reach occupants. Overall, the Envision is easy to drive and is as capable and comfortable as any of its competitors.

Interior

The 2017 Buick Envision's interior features a modern design and thoughtful placement of controls. Materials quality is better than we expect from this class and price, approaching the standards found in entry-level European vehicles.

From the driver's perspective, the low dash gives a good forward view with an almost car-like feel. As is typical of other midsize SUVs, the roof pillars tend to obstruct the outward view, forcing heavy reliance on the electronic driver assistants when maneuvering in tight quarters.

Front seats are well cushioned and shaped and the top trim's thigh cushion extender should be of particular interest for taller drivers. Rear seats can easily accommodate adults and are further enhanced by sliding/reclining features. Thanks to the absence of a center floor hump, even the rear center passenger will have enough legroom. With plenty of sound insulation and standard active noise cancellation, the Envision's cabin remains pleasantly quiet on the highway.

Cargo capacity behind the rear seats maxes out at 26.9 cubic feet, which is about average for the class. Remote release handles in that space allow you to unlatch the rear seats, but in order to get a flat load floor, you have to push the seatbacks down from the rear doorway until they lock in place. With those seats stowed, capacity increases to 57.3 cubic feet, which is smaller than rivals. Interior storage is generous, with plenty of large bins and pockets to hold your personal items.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Buick Envision.

5(44%)
4(13%)
3(22%)
2(6%)
1(15%)
3.7
36 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 36 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Sold vehicle after 3 months - Issues
TomW,03/30/2017
Premium I 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
As another reviewer noted, the vehicle has a shake when accelerating from a stop. It is usually not experienced in a slow/mild acceleration. But, when turning or straight acceleration on an incline, there is a noticeable shake/shudder while in 1st gear. The harder the acceleration, the more severe the shake. I've even paid to have my local tire store check the tires and balance. This should not be in a vehicle of this class and price point. I hope Buick identifies the source of this issue and gets a fix in dealers hands, and proactively notifies owners, before more reviews make note of this apparent defect. Once you are moving, the Envision's ride and handling is exceptional, quiet and smooth. For such a soft ride, it is very responsive and does not have cornering body roll. I love the interior design and materials, but would prefer slightly softer seats. The safety features are nice. I personally do not like the Lane Departure feature and have turned it off. You find yourself constantly fighting the steering wheel. The stop/start feature is ok. But, it should have a couple second delay. When making parking maneuvers, the engine cuts off on you ... this should have been thought out a bit better. Overall, it is a nice vehicle at a reasonable price point, but has a few quirks that you should think about. UPDATE: I sold the vehicle after 3 months. I just couldn't stand the engine stop/start feature. Also, the shaking that I, and others, have mentioned was unresolved by two dealers. They both said that it is common for the Envision.
Buick Envision Sporty Midsize SUV!
MSD,11/16/2017
Premium I 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Fell in love with this vehicle after renting the standard model for a week on a business trip. Drive almost any other midsize suv after driving the Envision, and you will really notice the difference. One of the only vehicles, where the engine is not directly mounted to the frame. Very little vibration, quiet, smooth ride for a midsize suv. Handling and braking is great! We leased the Premium 1 with the Turbo. Very lineal torque curve, not a lot of down shifting on the highway. Smooth 6 speed, and no engine noise except when you accelerate. Interior fit and finish is excellent. Highway mileage was 26 mpg on our first highway trip. If the start stop feature bothers you, just shift it into "L" and click it to 6. It will cancel out the stop start feature. Very happy with this selection.
Almost Great
Rmw,07/08/2017
Premium I 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Electronics, nav, etc controlled mostly with touch screen. I'd like to have more functions controlled on the steering wheel. Rear cargo area will not fit golf clubs transversely. Integration with phones, IOS and Android is excellent, but everything must be controlled via the touchscreen, and this requires taking ones eyes off the road, not too much different than texting. The control pad on the right side of the steering wheel controls information screens on the center of the dash, such as gas mileage, next oil change etc. All of these could be controlled by another means, and the control pad on the steering wheel used to control functions on the touchscreen. I believe this is a serious flaw in design, and is as dangerous as texting while driving. 18,000 mile update: Zero service or maintenance issues. Excellent performance from the 4 cyl engine, excellent gas mileage - 23 mpg mixed. Love the heated rear seats and rear seat heat/AC vent. Only negative issues I have identified are inadequate storage in front, and issue described above with inability to control all infotainment functions without using the touch screen. I have also noted that the touch screen is more push or tap sensitive than touch. Mostly light touch will not actuate the function, often needs a firm push or tap.
Nothing BUT Problems
neal fondren,04/11/2017
Premium I 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
We acquired the vehicle in late November of 2016. Looked great. Since then, it's been in and out of the dealership for everything from a noise that is blatantly obvious that comes from somewhere near the gas tank that comes in at certain speeds and has been in for 3 times to try to cure, to a failed operating system. By the way--apparently it takes 7-10 days to get a part for the automobile. If I had to do over, I wouldn't buy that car. For the same money, go buy a Mercedes.
See all 36 reviews of the 2017 Buick Envision
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
197 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
197 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
197 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
252 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2017 Buick Envision features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Buick Envision

Used 2017 Buick Envision Overview

The Used 2017 Buick Envision is offered in the following submodels: Envision SUV. Available styles include Essence 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Premium I 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premium II 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Buick Envision?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Buick Envision trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Buick Envision Essence is priced between $20,427 and$25,495 with odometer readings between 14473 and53657 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Buick Envision Preferred is priced between $16,800 and$23,400 with odometer readings between 11417 and44035 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Buick Envision Premium I is priced between $22,990 and$28,995 with odometer readings between 11491 and38908 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Buick Envision Premium II is priced between $24,147 and$24,147 with odometer readings between 47938 and47938 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Buick Envisions are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Buick Envision for sale near. There are currently 45 used and CPO 2017 Envisions listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,800 and mileage as low as 11417 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Buick Envision.

Can't find a used 2017 Buick Envisions you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Envision for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,527.

Find a used Buick for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,890.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Envision for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,067.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,288.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Buick Envision?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick Envision lease specials

Related Used 2017 Buick Envision info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles