Consumer Rating
(20)
2016 Buick Envision Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comes with more features than similarly priced compact SUVs
  • impressively quiet interior when driving on the highway
  • manageable size makes it easy to drive and maneuver.
  • Cargo capacity is merely average for the segment
  • no lower-priced and lesser-equipped trim levels available for now.
List Price
$20,998
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 Buick Envision gives you plenty of features at a reasonable price. If you're looking for a small crossover SUV that's nicer than mainstream fare but still friendly on your wallet, the Envision might be a good option to consider.

Vehicle overview

The "Made in China" label has finally made it to an automobile sold in the United States. Would you have guessed it's a Buick? It's true. The new 2016 Buick Envision hails from across the Pacific. But we wouldn't get overly worked up over that fact one way or another. Automotive manufacturing is fully globalized, and China just so happens to be where General Motors is building it. You could say the same about the iPhone, and that hasn't stopped too many people from buying them.

More importantly, the Buick Envision is a vehicle to check out if you're more interested in value for the money than brand prestige or the uppermost levels of refinement and luxury. This is Buick's third crossover SUV, filling in the gap between the pint-sized Encore and plus-sized Enclave. Although lower priced trim levels will arrive with next year's model, for now the Envision will only be available in Premium I and II trims that come with far more standard equipment than other base versions of rival crossovers. Value is strong under the hood as well, as every Envision features all-wheel drive and a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces compelling power for the segment.

We haven't fully tested the 2016 Envision yet, but our initial impressions are positive. While checking out other small luxury crossovers such as the Acura RDX, Cadillac XT5, Lexus NX 200t and Lincoln MKC is going to be a wise idea, this new Buick could very well be worth checking out.

2016 Buick Envision models

The 2016 Buick Envision is a small luxury SUV that seats five people. For 2016, only two trim levels are offered: Premium I and Premium II.

Standard equipment on the Premium I includes 19-inch wheels, automatic headlights, LED accent lights, automatic wipers, a hands-free power liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, roof rails, auto-dimming heated mirrors and keyless ignition and entry. Inside, you get tri-zone automatic climate control, heated eight-way power front seats (with power lumbar adjustment), driver memory settings, a heated 60/40 split-folding rear seat (it also slides and reclines), leather upholstery, a heated tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Standard technology features include a rearview camera, forward collision warning system, lane departure warning and intervention, blind-spot monitoring, OnStar (with on-board 4G LTE connectivity), the Intellilink 8-inch touchscreen interface, Bluetooth, four charge-only USB ports (two front, two rear) and a seven-speaker Bose sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB media player interface. Navigation functionality can be added to the standard Intellilink interface as an option.

The Premium II adds an automatic parking system (parallel and perpendicular), adaptive and automatic leveling xenon headlights, automatic high beams, a head-up display, ventilated front seats, manual driver seat thigh adjustment, and navigation functionality added to the standard Intellilink interface. The optional Driver Confidence package adds adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and a surround-vision parking camera system.

A panoramic sunroof can be added to both trim levels.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Buick Envision is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

Every 2016 Buick Envision comes with all-wheel drive, a six-speed automatic transmission and a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 252 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque.

EPA-estimated fuel economy is 22 mpg combined (20 mpg city/26 mpg highway), which is average for the segment.

Safety

Standard safety equipment is abundant with typical items like antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front knee airbags augmented by a variety of high-tech items. These include warnings for forward collision, blind spot, rear cross-traffic and lane departure, along with lane keeping assist. Automatic emergency braking is including in the Premium II's Driver Confidence package. Also standard is OnStar emergency communications, which includes automatic crash notification, an emergency call button and stolen vehicle locater.

Driving

Turbocharged four-cylinder engines are becoming more popular for this class, and the 2016 Buick Envision's is satisfying. It's 252 hp is enough to give you the confidence to easily merge onto the highway and pass slower traffic. Buick doesn't offer an upgrade engine for the Envision but we think most shoppers will be satisfied with what's under the hood.

A sophisticated all-wheel-drive system is standard with this engine and it automatically applies power to the appropriate wheel in order to maximize traction. From behind the wheel, it's operation is undetectable but it does help with getting the most in wet-weather conditions as well as helping you accelerate confidently around turns.

Even over broken pavement, the 2016 Envision tracks unfazed along the intended path, filtering out most of the road imperfections before they reach occupants. Overall, the Envision is easy to drive and is as capable and comfortable as its main competitors.

Interior

Since the only trim levels for 2016 are essentially loaded, every Buick Envision boasts abundant features and handsome materials that are especially highlighted by multiple two-tone color schemes and distinctive wood trim. It's a premium environment to be sure, though after a brief inspection, we think most rivals in the segment are ultimately of a higher overall quality.

The Intellilink touchscreen interface is generally user-friendly and features crisply rendered icons along with the unique standard 4G LTE data connectivity and mobile Wi-Fi. Unfortunately, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility will not be added until the 2017 model year arrives.

In terms of back seat space, the Envision is in the middle of the compact luxury SUV pack. The 60/40 split bench's sliding functionality is a welcome feature, though, as it allows you to scoot the seat forward to maximize luggage space or bring the kids and their runny noses closer. You can also scoot it all the way back to keep their kicking feet well clear of the front seats.

With 26.9 cubic feet of space with the back seat raised and 57.3 cubic feet with it lowered, the Envision has one of the smaller cargo capacities in the segment. However, we have yet to fully test it to see how that translates into real-world functionality -- sometimes measurements can be deceptive.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Buick Envision.

5(65%)
4(15%)
3(0%)
2(10%)
1(10%)
4.2
20 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Crossover with class - Envision
-M.B.,07/21/2016
Premium I 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Great luxurious crossover- The vehicle is priced appropriately when compared to other luxury crossovers. Do your homework you will see for yourself. I had test drove the Acura RDX prior to the Envision and found the RDX road height to be a bit low with a very hard ride, stiff sport suspension, not sure if that is ever needed in a crossover/small SUV. So I took a look at the Envision while looking at a Buick/GMC dealer. This Envision fits a void in the Buck SUV lineup. The Enclave is fairly large while the Encore is well yeah, kind of small. I was very impressed by the quiet smooth ride of the Envision along with the interior and exterior styling. On the interior the first thing i noticed was the all digital instrument panel, which makes it feel that much nicer. The interior trim is fitted with leather, i went with black since it is a lease and has a less chance of showing marks even though the beige is beautiful too. The dashboard is also covered in leather this is a nice touch over a plastic one most vehicles have. The front seats seem a little stiffer than i would expect but the heated leather wrapped steering wheel make up for this minor issue. Rear seating is comfortable with separate controlled ventilation for rear passengers. The rear seats can recline ever so slightly and have the ability to glide forward to make more room for cargo in the back. Interior lighting is very well placed with accent lighting on the floor and very eloquently placed lighting on the door panels and front face of dashboard. This looks very nice at night. Exterior lights look very nice with the daytime running LED's on the front and HID headlights and fog lights. Power lift gate is very convenient for loading and unloading. Now the real good part, the power that comes out of that little 4-cyl. is very impressive. I live in Colorado - high elevation and the vehicle has no problem with the thin air and steep roads. The turbo on the 4-cyl works wonderfully. Lag is in the seconds, like 1-2 maybe. Collision avoidance and lane keeping assist work wonderfully as well. Hard to talk to the reliability right now but so far so good. Really the only downside (reason for not giving this 5 stars) is knowing it is being built in China. Hopefully Buick brings the assembly line for US sold vehicles to the US someday, I guess it is nice to know your employing Americans with your American brand vehicle.
In for repairs for 45 days no help from GM
J Wells,08/24/2017
Premium I 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
2016 Premium 1 has been at the dealership for repairs because of all safety systems faults (Air Bags, ABS, AWD, Power Steering, Stability Control, you name it) for 45 days now. GM Senior Advisor was assigned to my case bu would not answer my phone call or return them. Finally after several attempts to get some answers on getting this problem resolved I had an attorney write a letter to GM stating my states lemon law. Within 2 days my "Senior Advisor" found my email address and sent me an update on my case. Only stating that because I involved legal console that she could no longer assist me. Well she haven't been assisting with anything to that point so I'm not sure what changed. Now at 45 days out of service I continue to wait with no other feedback on a resolution.
Fully loaded, looks like a bargain
FloridaMatt,08/18/2016
Premium II 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
We drove, and just ordered, a Premium II with the Driver Confidence package to get the Full-range Adaptive Cruise Control. With the panoramic room, the 49k msrp may look steep. But if you're shopping for a medium-sized luxury SUV/CUV, it's unbeatable for what you get. We shopped for Suv/Cuv vehicles in its size range that met our requirements of having full-range acc, blis/cross-traffic, and ventilated or cooled seats. That eliminated Audi & BMW because you can't get one equipped that way. And ran a similarly equipped GLC300 up to over 55k. Compared to the NX, GLC and Discovery Sport, we found: Actually Cooled seats (also on the Discovery), rear seat climate controls, auto-dimming outside mirrors, rain sense wipers that can automatically turn on headlights (which is required in some states; also on Discovery Sport), head-up display (also on NX, $995 on GLC, part of $1800 package on Discovery Sport), passive locking, tire monitor shows actual tire pressures, blind spot detection includes turn signal warning (also on GLC) and closing-vehicle detection (also on Discovery Sport). Topped off with GM's safety alert seat so things like lane departure and parking sensors can rumble the seat instead of beeping.
I copied my wife!
Ken Gomes,11/03/2016
Premium II 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
My wife picked out the 2016 Envision for herself. We never agree on what to look for in a car. When I went to look at what she was leasing, I was so blown away by the features and quality of the vehicle, 1 week later, I leased one myself! We are a 2 Envision household! The lease value was also a very convincing factor. The monthly lease cost was similar to vehicles with an MSRP $10,000 less than the Envision. For the 2016 introduction in North America, only the Premium and Premium II trim is available. On next year's model, when the full line of trim options are available, I doubt this "buyer friendly" lease situation will be available.
See all 20 reviews of the 2016 Buick Envision
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
252 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
252 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2016 Buick Envision features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

