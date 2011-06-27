Great luxurious crossover- The vehicle is priced appropriately when compared to other luxury crossovers. Do your homework you will see for yourself. I had test drove the Acura RDX prior to the Envision and found the RDX road height to be a bit low with a very hard ride, stiff sport suspension, not sure if that is ever needed in a crossover/small SUV. So I took a look at the Envision while looking at a Buick/GMC dealer. This Envision fits a void in the Buck SUV lineup. The Enclave is fairly large while the Encore is well yeah, kind of small. I was very impressed by the quiet smooth ride of the Envision along with the interior and exterior styling. On the interior the first thing i noticed was the all digital instrument panel, which makes it feel that much nicer. The interior trim is fitted with leather, i went with black since it is a lease and has a less chance of showing marks even though the beige is beautiful too. The dashboard is also covered in leather this is a nice touch over a plastic one most vehicles have. The front seats seem a little stiffer than i would expect but the heated leather wrapped steering wheel make up for this minor issue. Rear seating is comfortable with separate controlled ventilation for rear passengers. The rear seats can recline ever so slightly and have the ability to glide forward to make more room for cargo in the back. Interior lighting is very well placed with accent lighting on the floor and very eloquently placed lighting on the door panels and front face of dashboard. This looks very nice at night. Exterior lights look very nice with the daytime running LED's on the front and HID headlights and fog lights. Power lift gate is very convenient for loading and unloading. Now the real good part, the power that comes out of that little 4-cyl. is very impressive. I live in Colorado - high elevation and the vehicle has no problem with the thin air and steep roads. The turbo on the 4-cyl works wonderfully. Lag is in the seconds, like 1-2 maybe. Collision avoidance and lane keeping assist work wonderfully as well. Hard to talk to the reliability right now but so far so good. Really the only downside (reason for not giving this 5 stars) is knowing it is being built in China. Hopefully Buick brings the assembly line for US sold vehicles to the US someday, I guess it is nice to know your employing Americans with your American brand vehicle.

