Used 2018 Buick Envision for Sale Near Me

My Buick Envision is an excellent machine. It's major problem is perception. It is supposed to be a luxury SUV, but when most people think of a luxury SUV, they think Cadillac, Lincoln, Acura, BMW,Mercedes or other brands. When I was shopping for an SUV, I went to a GMC dealer looking for a Terrain. The dealer also sold Buicks. I Had never even heard of the Envision. The saleswoman showed a better equipped Envision for much less than the Terrain. Test driving both vehicles, I liked the Envision better. Not that the Terrain was bad, but the Buick was a better value, and here lies the problem. Someone looking for a Chevy, Ford or a Japanese or Korean SUV would not even think of a Buick, just like someone wanting a "luxury " SUV would probably overlook a Buick. It seems that Buick SUVS are neither fish nor fowl. So if you are considering an SUV, give Buick a look and see if there is more value there for you

