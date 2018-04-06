Used 2018 Buick Envision for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Buick Envision Premium in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Buick Envision Premium

    10,802 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,199

    $4,128 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Envision Preferred in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Buick Envision Preferred

    18,652 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $20,999

    $1,604 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Envision Essence in Gold
    used

    2018 Buick Envision Essence

    16,253 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,998

    $3,237 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Envision Essence in White
    certified

    2018 Buick Envision Essence

    33,454 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $19,950

    $4,030 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Envision Preferred in Black
    used

    2018 Buick Envision Preferred

    35,628 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,999

    $2,082 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Envision Preferred in Silver
    used

    2018 Buick Envision Preferred

    22,661 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $20,998

    $1,543 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Envision Essence in Silver
    used

    2018 Buick Envision Essence

    33,283 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $19,948

    $3,027 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Envision Premium in Black
    used

    2018 Buick Envision Premium

    11,830 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $27,136

    $3,854 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Envision Premium II in Purple
    used

    2018 Buick Envision Premium II

    33,203 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $25,221

    $2,766 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Envision Essence in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Buick Envision Essence

    28,514 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $25,999

    $3,163 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Envision Premium II in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Buick Envision Premium II

    38,222 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $23,696

    $3,125 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Envision Preferred in Black
    used

    2018 Buick Envision Preferred

    26,460 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,550

    $831 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Envision Essence in Silver
    used

    2018 Buick Envision Essence

    58,514 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,433

    $1,647 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Envision Essence in Silver
    used

    2018 Buick Envision Essence

    17,885 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $23,851

    $609 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Envision Essence in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Buick Envision Essence

    12,554 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $24,750

    $1,399 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Envision Premium II in Black
    certified

    2018 Buick Envision Premium II

    17,906 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $30,000

    $2,647 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Envision Preferred in Silver
    used

    2018 Buick Envision Preferred

    20,748 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $20,998

    $1,066 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Envision Essence in Silver
    used

    2018 Buick Envision Essence

    22,454 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $22,707

    $1,874 Below Market
    Details

Perception is not always reality
Ron Consiglio,06/04/2018
Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
My Buick Envision is an excellent machine. It's major problem is perception. It is supposed to be a luxury SUV, but when most people think of a luxury SUV, they think Cadillac, Lincoln, Acura, BMW,Mercedes or other brands. When I was shopping for an SUV, I went to a GMC dealer looking for a Terrain. The dealer also sold Buicks. I Had never even heard of the Envision. The saleswoman showed a better equipped Envision for much less than the Terrain. Test driving both vehicles, I liked the Envision better. Not that the Terrain was bad, but the Buick was a better value, and here lies the problem. Someone looking for a Chevy, Ford or a Japanese or Korean SUV would not even think of a Buick, just like someone wanting a "luxury " SUV would probably overlook a Buick. It seems that Buick SUVS are neither fish nor fowl. So if you are considering an SUV, give Buick a look and see if there is more value there for you
