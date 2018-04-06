Used 2018 Buick Envision for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 10,802 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,199$4,128 Below Market
West Hills Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Bremerton / Washington
This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. Protect the vehicle from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. This mid-size suv looks sharp with a moon roof. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. Engulf yourself with the crystal clear sound of a BOSE sound system in the Buick Envision. The vehicle is equipped with all wheel drive. This 2018 Buick Envision has a 2.0 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Keep safely connected while in this mid-size suv with OnStar. You may enjoy services like Automatic Crash Response, Navigation, Roadside Assistance and Hands-Free Calling. With the keyless entry system on this unit you can pop the trunk without dropping your bags from the store. The vehicle excites both driver and bystanders with a polished red exterior with racy lines.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Envision Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFX3SXXJD001506
Stock: BU2022A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 18,652 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$20,999$1,604 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $2574 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Envision Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFXBSAXJD053644
Stock: B307945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 16,253 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,998$3,237 Below Market
Walser Buick GMC of Bloomington - Bloomington / Minnesota
Only 16,253 Miles! Delivers 27 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Buick Envision delivers a Gas I4 2.5L/- TBD – engine powering this Automatic transmission. SEATS, FRONT BUCKET (STD), StabiliTrak, stability control system with traction control, Seats, heated driver and front passenger.* This Buick Envision Features the Following Options *LPO, BUICK INTERIOR PROTECTION PACKAGE includes the following dealer installed LPO accessories: (VAV) Front and rear all-weather floor mats and (VLI) All-weather cargo mat , Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED with Driver Shift Control (STD), LPO, CARGO MAT, ALL-WEATHER, LPO, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, ESSENCE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, ENGINE, 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (197 hp [147 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 192 lb-ft of torque [260 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD), CHESTNUT, PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM with Ebony interior accents, BUICK INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM STEREO includes 2 USB ports, Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones and Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone, BRONZE ALLOY METALLIC.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Walser Buick GMC of Bloomington, 4601 American Blvd W, Minneapolis, MN 55437.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Envision Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFX2SA5JD004173
Stock: 14BF523P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 33,454 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$19,950$4,030 Below Market
Reynolds Buick GMC - West Covina / California
Click Here for Video #SPACE# **PRICED BELOW KBB RETAIL VALUE**, **TOP RATED DEALER**, **GM CERTIFIED**, **NO HIDDEN FEES**, **105 YEARS IN BUSINESS**, **GIVE US A CALL**, **FRIENDLY STAFF**, **NO ACCIDENTS**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, USED.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Envision Essence with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFX1SA7JD010406
Stock: 20095C
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 35,628 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,999$2,082 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3244 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Envision Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFXBSA0JD059050
Stock: O306762
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 22,661 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$20,998$1,543 Below Market
CarMax Murrieta - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Murrieta / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Envision Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFXBSA8JD006564
Stock: 19278941
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,283 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$19,948$3,027 Below Market
Dublin Chevrolet - Dublin / California
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL. 18' 10-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheels, 3.50 Final Drive Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Buick connected services capable, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Passenger 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Buick Infotainment System AM/FM Stereo, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Galaxy Silver Metallic 2018 Buick Envision Essence FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Envision Essence with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFX1SA3JD084521
Stock: GR0110F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 11,830 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$27,136$3,854 Below Market
Groove Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Silverthorne / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Envision Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFX3SXXJD049944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,203 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$25,221$2,766 Below Market
Phillips Buick GMC - Fruitland Park / Florida
When you're ready to upgrade your ride, opt for this 2018 Buick Envision Premium II, which includes features such as backup sensor, rear air conditioning, ventilated seats, push button start, remote starter, backup camera, blind spot sensors, parking assistance, a navigation system, and braking assist. Stay safe with this SUV AWD's 5 out of 5 star crash test rating. Flaunting a sleek purple exterior and a light neutral interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. Call today and take this one out for a spin!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Envision Premium II with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFX4SX2JD113299
Stock: 20507B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,514 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$25,999$3,163 Below Market
Johnson Motor Sales - New Richmond / Wisconsin
Other features include: 4 New Tires, AWD, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Remote Start... ___This is a Johnson Motors Original! That means it was originally purchased, serviced and traded-in all at Johnson Motors. ___ Buick Certified Pre-Owned means that you not only get the reassurance of a 12mo/12,000 mile Bumper-to-Bumper limited warranty and a 2 year/24,000 mile Standard CPO Maintenance Plan, but also up to a 6-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, a 172-point inspection and reconditioning process, 24hr roadside assistance, and a complete vehicle history report. This vehicle comes with a bumper-to-bumper limited factory warranty that ends 5/25/22 or 50,008 and a powertrain limited factory warranty that ends 5/25/24 or 70,008. Price does not include sales tax, title, registration, or service fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Envision Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFX2SA0JD005702
Stock: 912448
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 38,222 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$23,696$3,125 Below Market
Classic Cadillac - Montgomery / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Envision Premium II with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFX4SX3JD005600
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,460 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,550$831 Below Market
Laria Chevrolet Buick - Rittman / Ohio
PRICE REDUCED, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, POWER LIFTGATE, BUICK INTERIOR PROTECTION PACKAGE, ALL WEATHER FLOOR MATS, ALL WEATHER CARGO MAT, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, REAR ELECTRIC DEFOGGER, ENGINE STOP/START SYSTEM, KEYLESS START, REMOTE START, 8 WAY POWER SEATS, REAR PARK ASSIST, BACKUP CAMERA, TEEN DRIVER MODE, A/C, SIRIUS XM RADIO, AM/FM STEREO.BUMPER TO BUMPER MANUFACTURE WARRANTY GOOD UNTIL DATE 11-29-2021 OR 50,000 MILES WHICHEVER COMES FIRST. POWER TRAIN WARRANTY GOOD UNTIL DATE 11-29-2023 OR 70,000 MILES WHICHEVER COMES FIRST.Please call us!!! We have vehicles with DVD Player, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, chrome wheels, third row seat, trailer hitch, backup camera, all wheel drive, cruise control, keyless, entry, premium wheel, lift kit, security system, cd player, Bluetooth, automatic, power windows, power locks, multi-zone climate control, keyless entry, backup camera, 4x4, awd, traction control, manual, 3rd row seats 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Air Conditioning All Wheel Drive AM/FM Stereo Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Automatic Headlights Auxiliary Audio Input Back-Up Camera Bucket Seats Child Safety Locks Climate Control Cruise Control Daytime Running Lights Driver Adjustable Lumbar Driver Air Bag Driver Restriction Features Engine Immobilizer Front Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Hands-Free Liftgate Heated Front Seat(s) Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Entry Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Leather Steering Wheel Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Door Locks Power Driver Seat Power Mirror(s) Power Passenger Seat Power Windows Rear Bench Seat Rear Defrost Rear Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Remote Engine Start Remote Trunk Release Requires Subscription Smart Device Integration Tire Pressure Monitor Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Envision Preferred with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFXCSA8JD000771
Stock: L4216
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 58,514 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,433$1,647 Below Market
Gainesville Buick GMC - Gainesville / Florida
***LIFETIME WARRANTY***150 Point Inspection***1-OWNER CLEAN CARFAX! NON-SMOKER VEHICLE! HEATED LEATHER SEATS! DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROLS! ALLOY WHEELS! BACK-UP CAMERA WITH REAR COLLISION SENSORS! KEYLESS ENTRY AND PUSH-START IGNITION! EQUIPPED WITH ANDROID AUTO AND APPLE CAR PLAY! The Gainesville Buick GMC Platinum Club Includes: - 10% Off Service Labor - 10% Off GM Accessories - $200.00 Referral Program* - $1000.00 Off Your Next Buick GMC Purchase* - Guaranteed Cash for Your Car - Complementary 3 Day Exchange* - Courtesy Loaner Transportation Program - Courtesy Uber Transportation with Service - Lifetime Nitrogen Tire Fill - 2 Complimentary Oil Changes with Multi-Point Inspection *Please see manager for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Envision Essence with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFX1SA3JD024058
Stock: D121598A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 17,885 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$23,851$609 Below Market
Elder Ford of Tampa - Tampa / Florida
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! HOME OF THE LIFETIME WARRANTY! WE LOVE TRADES! HASSLE FREE FINANCE PLANS FOR EVERYONE! PLEASE CALL TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY AS OUR INVENTORY CHANGES BY THE HOUR. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 17854 miles below market average! KBB Fair Market Range Low: $21,790 KBB Fair Market Range High: $25,919 Recent Arrival! 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, All-Weather Cargo Mat (LPO), All-Weather Floor Mats, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning, BLUETOOTH, Brake assist, Buick Interior Protection Package (LPO), CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, HOTSPOT TELEMATICS MODEM, LIFETIME NATIONWIDE WARRANTY, Panic alarm, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power driver seat, Preferred Equipment Group 1SL, Radio: Buick Infotainment System AM/FM Stereo, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, Rear window defroster, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY STILL APPLIES, Remote keyless entry, REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, Trip computer, Wheel Locks, WIFI.Online price does not include dealer installed options, upgrades or up-fits. Final vehicle sale price is subject to value added accessories installed by the dealership, safety inspection costs, certification costs and other reconditioning repair costs. All Prices are plus tax, tag, title, $899 dealer fee and electronic filing fees. All offers are mutually exclusive. Lifetime Warranty only applicable to non-commercial use vehicles and other special vehicle exclusions. See dealer for details. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any pricing errors or pricing and information omissions contained on these pages. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please call or email dealer for complete details, to verify availability and to verify all online information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Envision Essence with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFX1SA2JD017716
Stock: K7263
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 12,554 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$24,750$1,399 Below Market
LaFontaine Buick GMC - Highland / Michigan
The Family Deal It's not just what you get, it's how you feel. 2018 Buick Envision Essence Chili Red Metallic Certified. FWD Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 9639 miles below market average! Bluetooth / Handsfree Calling, Leather, Push Button Start, Non Smoker, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Envision Essence. At LaFontaine our mission is to build lifelong relationships that connect families, strengthen communities and personalize the automotive experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Envision Essence with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFX1SA5JD018049
Stock: 0G1383P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- certified
2018 Buick Envision Premium II17,906 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$30,000$2,647 Below Market
Woody Buick GMC - Naperville / Illinois
2018 Buick Envision Premium II AWD Envision Premium II, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged, AWD, Navigation System, Power Panoramic Tilt-Sliding Moonroof. 20/26 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: Buick Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 172 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance Woody Buick GMC helps keep Chicagoland moving! We are a family-owned and operated dealership conveniently located at the corner of Ogden & Aurora Ave in Naperville with the largest Buick and GMC inventory around. If you're in the neighborhood, stop by to say hello! Woody will be standing in the showroom with his checkbook ready to give you top dollar for your trade-in. Our philosophy is: If you have a trade, you have a deal! Valet Service provides complimentary pick up and drop off of loaner vehicles, and a service department open until midnight enjoyed by customers from the cities of Naperville, Aurora, Downers Grove, Lisle, Saint Charles, Plainfield, Oswego and Montgomery, as well as Chicago and the surrounding communities.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Envision Premium II with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFX4SX3JD000929
Stock: BN5486A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 20,748 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$20,998$1,066 Below Market
CarMax Schaumburg - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Schaumburg / Illinois
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Envision Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFXBSAXJD027495
Stock: 19213494
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,454 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$22,707$1,874 Below Market
Jones Motor - Savannah / Tennessee
FREE JONESCARE LIFETIME WARRANTY, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY, BLUETOOTH, MP3, SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO, USB, APPLE CARPLAY, GOOGLE ANDROID AUTO, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF/MOONROOF, NAVIGATION SYSTEM GPS NAV, BACKUP CAMERA, MEMORY PACKAGE, MEMORY SEAT, REMOTE START, POWER LIFTGATE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, ESSENCE SERIES, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT PACKAGE 1SL, 18" POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS, 6-SPEAKER AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE, AIR CONDITIONING, AUTO-DIMMING DOOR MIRRORS, AUTO-DIMMING REAR-VIEW MIRROR, AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL, BLIND SPOT SENSOR: LANE CHANGE ALERT WITH SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT WARNING, BRAKE ASSIST, COMPASS, DRIVER 8-WAY POWER SEAT ADJUSTER, DRIVER VANITY MIRROR, DUAL FRONT IMPACT AIRBAGS, DUAL FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS, EMERGENCY COMMUNICATION SYSTEM: ONSTAR AND BUICK CONNECTED SERVICES CAPABLE, FOUR WHEEL INDEPENDENT SUSPENSION, FRONT DUAL ZONE A/C, FRONT PASSENGER 8-WAY POWER SEAT ADJUSTER, FRONT READING LIGHTS, FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, GARAGE DOOR TRANSMITTER, HEATED DOOR MIRRORS, ILLUMINATED ENTRY, KNEE AIRBAG, LOW TIRE PRESSURE WARNING, OCCUPANT SENSING AIRBAG, OVERHEAD AIRBAG, OVERHEAD CONSOLE, PANIC ALARM, PASSENGER VANITY MIRROR, POWER DOOR MIRRORS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, RADIO: BUICK INFOTAINMENT SYS AM/FM STEREO W/NAV, REAR AIR CONDITIONING, REAR PARKING SENSORS, REAR SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG, REAR WINDOW WIPER, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, ROOF RACK: RAILS ONLY, SPEED CONTROL, SPEED-SENSING STEERING, SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEAT, SPOILER, TACHOMETER, TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL, TURN SIGNAL INDICATOR MIRRORS.**** ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES ARE PRICED WITH A $1000 DISCOUNT FOR FINANCING WITH A JONES MOTOR COMPANY PREFERRED LENDER. ****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Envision Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFX1SAXJD008312
Stock: G3869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
