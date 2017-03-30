Used 2017 Buick Envision for Sale Near Me

1,590 listings
Envision Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,590 listings
  • 2017 Buick Envision Premium II in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Buick Envision Premium II

    18,378 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $21,999

    $3,480 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Envision Preferred in Silver
    used

    2017 Buick Envision Preferred

    23,300 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $19,495

    $3,598 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Envision Essence in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Buick Envision Essence

    31,009 miles
    Great Deal

    $17,990

    $4,003 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Envision Essence in Silver
    used

    2017 Buick Envision Essence

    19,525 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $22,985

    $3,682 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Envision Preferred in Black
    used

    2017 Buick Envision Preferred

    25,601 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,990

    $3,104 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Envision Preferred in Black
    used

    2017 Buick Envision Preferred

    13,542 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $20,986

    $2,306 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Envision Premium I in Black
    used

    2017 Buick Envision Premium I

    24,473 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $21,999

    $3,077 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Envision Essence in Black
    used

    2017 Buick Envision Essence

    33,130 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $18,950

    $3,451 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Envision Preferred in Silver
    used

    2017 Buick Envision Preferred

    13,044 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $19,580

    Details
  • 2017 Buick Envision Premium I in Black
    used

    2017 Buick Envision Premium I

    33,951 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,997

    Details
  • 2017 Buick Envision Essence in Black
    used

    2017 Buick Envision Essence

    23,237 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,485

    $2,932 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Envision Preferred in Gold
    used

    2017 Buick Envision Preferred

    26,697 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $19,968

    $2,421 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Envision Essence in Silver
    used

    2017 Buick Envision Essence

    27,770 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,500

    $2,711 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Envision Essence in Purple
    certified

    2017 Buick Envision Essence

    21,624 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $22,493

    $2,949 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Envision Essence in Silver
    used

    2017 Buick Envision Essence

    28,088 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,797

    $2,648 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Envision Essence in Gold
    used

    2017 Buick Envision Essence

    20,390 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $21,060

    Details
  • 2017 Buick Envision Essence in Gold
    used

    2017 Buick Envision Essence

    29,860 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,672

    $2,722 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Envision Essence in Silver
    certified

    2017 Buick Envision Essence

    21,882 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,990

    $2,571 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Envision

Read recent reviews for the Buick Envision
Overall Consumer Rating
3.736 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 36 reviews
  • 5
    (44%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (22%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (14%)
Sold vehicle after 3 months - Issues
TomW,03/30/2017
Premium I 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
As another reviewer noted, the vehicle has a shake when accelerating from a stop. It is usually not experienced in a slow/mild acceleration. But, when turning or straight acceleration on an incline, there is a noticeable shake/shudder while in 1st gear. The harder the acceleration, the more severe the shake. I've even paid to have my local tire store check the tires and balance. This should not be in a vehicle of this class and price point. I hope Buick identifies the source of this issue and gets a fix in dealers hands, and proactively notifies owners, before more reviews make note of this apparent defect. Once you are moving, the Envision's ride and handling is exceptional, quiet and smooth. For such a soft ride, it is very responsive and does not have cornering body roll. I love the interior design and materials, but would prefer slightly softer seats. The safety features are nice. I personally do not like the Lane Departure feature and have turned it off. You find yourself constantly fighting the steering wheel. The stop/start feature is ok. But, it should have a couple second delay. When making parking maneuvers, the engine cuts off on you ... this should have been thought out a bit better. Overall, it is a nice vehicle at a reasonable price point, but has a few quirks that you should think about. UPDATE: I sold the vehicle after 3 months. I just couldn't stand the engine stop/start feature. Also, the shaking that I, and others, have mentioned was unresolved by two dealers. They both said that it is common for the Envision.
Report abuse
