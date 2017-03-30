Used 2017 Buick Envision for Sale Near Me

As another reviewer noted, the vehicle has a shake when accelerating from a stop. It is usually not experienced in a slow/mild acceleration. But, when turning or straight acceleration on an incline, there is a noticeable shake/shudder while in 1st gear. The harder the acceleration, the more severe the shake. I've even paid to have my local tire store check the tires and balance. This should not be in a vehicle of this class and price point. I hope Buick identifies the source of this issue and gets a fix in dealers hands, and proactively notifies owners, before more reviews make note of this apparent defect. Once you are moving, the Envision's ride and handling is exceptional, quiet and smooth. For such a soft ride, it is very responsive and does not have cornering body roll. I love the interior design and materials, but would prefer slightly softer seats. The safety features are nice. I personally do not like the Lane Departure feature and have turned it off. You find yourself constantly fighting the steering wheel. The stop/start feature is ok. But, it should have a couple second delay. When making parking maneuvers, the engine cuts off on you ... this should have been thought out a bit better. Overall, it is a nice vehicle at a reasonable price point, but has a few quirks that you should think about. UPDATE: I sold the vehicle after 3 months. I just couldn't stand the engine stop/start feature. Also, the shaking that I, and others, have mentioned was unresolved by two dealers. They both said that it is common for the Envision.

