Used 2017 Buick Envision for Sale Near Me
- 18,378 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$21,999$3,480 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $5420 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Envision Premium II with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFXFSX6HD191266
Stock: M306598
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 23,300 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$19,495$3,598 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Envision Preferred with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFXCSA6HD040020
Stock: 40020A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,009 milesGreat Deal
$17,990$4,003 Below Market
AutoNation Cadillac West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
Leather Seats Chili Red Metallilc Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Ebony; Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Engine; 2.5L Dohc 4-Cylinder Sidi Essence Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically-Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. AUTONATION CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED WORRY FREE WARRANTY 90 DAYS-4000 MILE WARRANTY: COVERS 100% OF PARTS & LABOR: 125 POINT DETAILED INSPECTION: ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DRIVE AXLE, BRAKES, STEERING, ELECTRICAL, MECHANICAL: 5 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE: CARFAX GUARANTEE TO NOT HAVE A SALVAGED TITLE OR FRAME DAMAGE: Call our internet department for an appointment! 561-433-5757 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Envision Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFXDSA7HD016038
Stock: HD016038
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 19,525 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$22,985$3,682 Below Market
Rick Hendrick Chevrolet - Norfolk / Virginia
PRICE DROP FROM $26,985, FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, Buick Certified, Superb Condition, ONLY 19,525 Miles! Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Air, All Wheel Drive, AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INTELLILINK RADIO... MOONROOF, POWER, OVERSIZED, TILT-SLID... ENGINE, 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI, AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INTELLILINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM STEREO, SIRIUSXM, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC...PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE172-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, Vehicle Exchange Program: 3 Day / 150 Mile Guarantee, $0 Deductible, Includes two maintenance visits as part of the Certified Pre-Owned Scheduled Maintenance Program, 3-month trial of the OnStar Safety & Security Plan and Connected Services, 6-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, CarFax Vehicle History Report, 12-Month/12,000-Mile Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty, Satellite radio-equipped vehicles include a 3-month trial to SiriusXM All Access packageKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat.OPTION PACKAGESMOONROOF, POWER, OVERSIZED, TILT-SLIDING, AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INTELLILINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM STEREO, SIRIUSXM with 8" diagonal Color Touch Screen, includes 2 USB ports inside center console, auxiliary input jack, and Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones and Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED with Driver Shift Control (STD), ENGINE, 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (197 hp [147 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 192 lb-ft of torque [260 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD).Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Envision Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFXDSA7HD004939
Stock: 28490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 25,601 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,990$3,104 Below Market
ALM Kennesaw - Kennesaw / Georgia
*PREFERRED..3RD ROW..BACK UP CAMERA..PARKING AID..HEATED SEATS..BLUETOOTH..FULLY LOADED OPTIONS HEAT REAR DEFROST PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-213-5700. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 400 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMKENNESAW.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Envision Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFXASA8HD065831
Stock: HD065831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 13,542 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$20,986$2,306 Below Market
Feldman Chevrolet of Highland - Highland / Michigan
Cleanliness and Confidence. Here at Feldman Chevrolet of Highland we are taking every precaution to insure a sanitized vehicle and minimal contact sales/delivery process' have been put into place to protect you! Please let us know what we can do to make you the most comfortable in these trying times. Act now while the rates are at an all time low!Certified. *LEATHER SEATING*, *Certified Pre-Owned*, *Accident Free CarFax*, *Car Fax 1 Owner*, *HEATED SEATS*, *4G LTE WIFI / ONSTAR*, *SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS XM*, *POWER LIFTGATE*, *Z71 PACKAGE*, *REMOTE START*, *TOUCH SCREEN*, Bluetooth / Uconnect / Handsfree, CALL FELDMAN CHEVROLET OF HIGHLAND FOR AVAILABILTY @ 248-889-3232.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 15979 miles below market average!Ebony Twilight Metallic 2017 Buick Envision PreferredFWD 2.5L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT 22/29 City/Highway MPG 6-Speed AutomaticFeldman's 3 day Buy Back Guarantee!! Feldman Chevrolet of Highland 248 889 3232.Buick Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* 172 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Envision Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFXASA4HD147670
Stock: PJA147670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 24,473 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$21,999$3,077 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Envision Premium I with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFXESX6HD117100
Stock: B308947
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 33,130 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$18,950$3,451 Below Market
Cardinal Buick GMC - Belleville / Illinois
$49 Down Payment On All Pre-Owned Vehicles With Approved Credit! *NAVIGATION*, *LEATHER*, *SUNROOF*, *BLUETOOTH*, *BACK-UP CAMERA*, *HEATED SEATS*, *ONE-OWNER*, *STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY*, REMOTE START, *POWER SEAT*, *POWER LIFTGATE*, *NON-SMOKER*, *PUSH BUTTON START*, Envision Essence, 4D Sport Utility, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT, FWD. Don't see the exact vehicle you like, no problem! We have multiple locations we can source inventory from. This allows us to stock all makes and models with all price ranges in mind from $5,000 cars and up. We can find exactly what you are looking for rather its a certified preowned you are looking for or specific options you desire such as 4WD AWD sunroof moonroof back up camera remote start leather seats heated cooled seats Navigation steering wheel controls and much more. Cardinal Buick GMC is the fastest growing dealership in the country including the neighboring cities of O'fallon, Wood River, Columbia Illinois, along with St. Louis Missouri, Tower Grove, Downtown, South County, Affton, and Webster Groves. We also specialize in credit repair through our easy financing with little or no down payment. Come see what the new Cardinal Buick GMC is all about. We make every attempt to ensure accurate pricing, and options on every vehicle. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors, and reserve the right to change prices if such error occurs. Call us at 618-233--0303. See salesperson for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Envision Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFXBSA8HD051384
Stock: A3842
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 13,044 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$19,580
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Envision Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFXASA3HD042781
Stock: 10422898
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 33,951 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,997
Clay Cooley Chevrolet - Irving / Texas
** Alloy Wheels / Premium Wheels, ** Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, ** Backup Camera, ** Bluetooth, Hands-Free, ** Cruise Control, ** Heated Seats, ** Keyless Entry, ** Leather Seats, ** Navigation System, ** Satellite Radio, ** Security System, ** Steering Wheel Controls, ** Sunroof/Moonroof, ** USB Port. Clean CARFAX. 2017 Buick Envision Premium I Ebony Twilight Metallic 4D Sport Utility 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged AWD 6-Speed Automatic Clay Cooley Auto Group proudly serves pre-owned car and truck buyers from Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Richardson, Mesquite, Lewisville, Plano, Irving, Park Cities, Rockwall, and all surrounding areas throughout the Metroplex! . Clay Cooley Auto Group is the home of the 'Clay Cooley Family Guarantee' and offers a 3-DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE which means you can return the brand new vehicle to us within 3-DAYS or up to 150 miles and Clay Cooley gives you all your money back, guaranteed. 'Clay Cooley Family Guarantee Program' also offers a 7-DAY VEHICLE EXCHANGE, where you can exchange the vehicle for up to 7-DAYS or up to 250 miles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Envision Premium I with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFXESX2HD024798
Stock: CH9564
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-03-2020
- 23,237 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,485$2,932 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Envision Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFXDSA7HD003659
Stock: 3040A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 26,697 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$19,968$2,421 Below Market
Herb Chambers Honda of Seekonk - Seekonk / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Buick Envision includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. In addition, we replaced windshield wiper blades which is a TOTAL VALUE of $329. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE 100% FINANCING AND NO PAYMENTS FOR 45 DAYS Herb Chambers Honda of Seekonk prides itself on SMART pricing its vehicles and exceeding all customer expectations! Give us a call to confirm availability and to schedule a no obligation test drive! Please remember to ask for the complete Pre-owned Portfolio on this vehicle, which includes a full CARFAX report and maintenance history. Visit us at www.hondaseekonk.com to view our extensive inventory and the largest selection of Certified pre-owned Honda OPTION PACKAGES ENGINE, 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (197 hp [147 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 192 lb-ft of torque [260 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED with Driver Shift Control (STD), LIGHT NEUTRAL, CLOTH W/LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM: with Ebony interior accents, AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INTELLILINK RADIO, AM/FM STEREO, SIRIUSXM with 8' diagonal Color Touch Screen KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Remote Start, Rear Park Assist, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Satellite Radio, Fog Lights, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start and MUCH MORE! CARFAX 1-OwnerReduced from $20,968. This Envision is priced $3,100 below Kelley Blue Book. EXPERTS ARE SAYING 'The 2017 Buick Envision offers a smaller, upscale crossover SUV with a calm and refined driving manner, roomy interior, and at a decent price.' -KBB.com. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Envision Preferred with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFXCSA4HD044129
Stock: O70945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 27,770 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,500$2,711 Below Market
Napleton Kia of Fishers - Fishers / Indiana
2017 Buick Envision Essence FWD Galaxy Silver Metallic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic One Owner, Clean Carfax, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Backup Camera, Blind Spot/Cross Traffic Warning, Bluetooth, Dealer Maintained, Heated Seats, HID Headlights, Leather, Low Miles, Moonroof, Navigation, Panoramic Moonroof, Park Distance Warning, Power Liftgate, Steering-Wheel-Mounted Audio, Hands-Free Phone, and Cruise Control Buttons, Touch-Screen Display, USB/Auxiliary Input Jack, Priced to Sell Fast!, No Haggle/No Hassle Pricing!, 18" 10-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Passenger 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Panoramic Tilt-Sliding Moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SL, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio data system, Radio: Buick IntelliLink AM/FM Stereo, Radio: Buick IntelliLink AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, 3.50 Final Drive Axle Ratio, 18" 10-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Passenger 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Panoramic Tilt-Sliding
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Envision Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFXBSA9HD110197
Stock: FJV1344
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- certified
2017 Buick Envision Essence21,624 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,493$2,949 Below Market
Suntrup Buick GMC - Saint Peters / Missouri
Don't miss out on this 2017 Buick Envision Essence! It comes with a push button start, remote starter, backup camera, a navigation system, a leather interior, dual climate control, heated seats, OnStar Communication System, anti-lock brakes, and side air bag system for an even better ride. This one's available at the low price of $22,493. Stay safe with this crossover's 5 out of 5 star crash test rating. The exterior is a ravishing midnight amethyst metallic. Want to learn more? Call today for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Envision Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFXBSA9HD002100
Stock: 25757-1
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 28,088 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,797$2,648 Below Market
Veterans Parkway DriveTime - Columbus / Georgia
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Envision Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFXBSA3HD004618
Stock: 1030222309
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,390 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$21,060
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Envision Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFXBSA1HD014029
Stock: 10425345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 29,860 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,672$2,722 Below Market
Fitzgerald Buick GMC - Rockville / Maryland
"Super Nice 1 Owner GM Certified 2017 Buick Envision Essence Edition SUV Loaded with Blind Zone Monitor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Envision Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFXBSAXHD003496
Stock: CA03496
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-06-2020
- certified
2017 Buick Envision Essence21,882 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,990$2,571 Below Market
Stan McNabb Chevrolet Buick GMC - Tullahoma / Tennessee
<b>Equipment</b> Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. This model is a manufacturer certified pre-owned vehicle. This mid-size suv looks sharp with a moon roof. See what's behind you with the back up camera on the vehicle. This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. This mid-size suv is front wheel drive. With the keyless entry system on this vehicle you can pop the trunk without dropping your bags from the store. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in this vehicle is easy with the climate control system. This Buick Envision emanates grace with its stylish gray exterior. This mid-size suv has a 2.5 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Electronic Stability Control is one of many advanced safety features on this model. Easily set your speed in the Buick Envision with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. <b>Packages</b> LPO; BUICK INTERIOR PROTECTION PACKAGE: includes the following dealer installed LPO accessories: (VAV) Front and rear all-weather floor mats and (VLI) All-weather cargo mat. LPO; CARGO PACKAGE: includes the following dealer installed LPO accessories: (VRS) Cargo shade and (W2D) Cargo net. LPO: ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS. LPO: CARGO MAT; ALL-WEATHER. LPO: CARGO NET. LPO: CARGO SHADE. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Envision Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFXBSA8HD238298
Stock: A4947
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Envision
- 5(44%)
- 4(14%)
- 3(22%)
- 2(6%)
- 1(14%)
