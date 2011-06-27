If you can get a loaded 2018 still you can get the bargain of the decade. Back in April when I was car shopping the 2019s were just coming out, but the 2018s were on the lot for $15,000 under list price. So a loaded $52,000 Envision went for $38,000. Not cheap, but compared to the competition it was a bargain. I have the six speed instead of the nine speed, but only lose about 0.5 seconds 0 to 60 and at under 8 seconds, it is plenty powerful enough (7.5 0-60 compared to 6.9 0-60 with the 9 speed). Gas mileage according to the EPA has not really changed. The car works with self-parking, all the safety features (lane guidance, automatic braking, etc.), and comfort for all passengers. Adults and children love the rear seat which you can tilt backwards, heat, have separate AC/heat control, and power outlets. Not to mention no hump in the middle and plenty of legroom for three full size passengers. The ride is comfy and the handling is decent. I drove an BMW X3 and Lexus RX in comparison, and the Buick compared favorably to both. BMW handles a little better, Lexus is a little more luxurious - but both cost more than $15,000 more than the new 2018 Buick and it is hard to overcome that huge price difference even if they are slightly better. Update after 20 months and 27K with no concerns Now I have owned the car closing in on two years and there have been no problems with the vehicle. All the points from before still hold true. The dealership surprisingly has a decent service department and for a change, don't force unneeded work on the car - following the schedule as indicated. Maintenance costs are reasonable and everything is still original equipment but I did replace wiper blades and the cabin air filter myself according to the schedule. Replacing the cabin air filter is harder on this car than most, but most people won't do that themselves. Essentially a low trouble, low cost to maintain vehicle approaching 30,000 miles. Family prefers this car to any other I have owned for long trips, as it is surprisingly comfortable averaging close to 30 mpg on the highways in the northeast. Still highly recommend this car if you can get a 2018. Added the technology, reliability, and value ratings now that I have an idea on those categories after extended use. No problems with Apple Car Play as reported elsewhere, as the controls work very well. Gas mileage is pretty good considering right now most of it is suburban with some highway miles added in. Update after 25 months and 31,900 miles Not much to add. Very inexpensive to operate. Averaging 25 mpg now overall since I bought the car new. Only 1 mpg less than my ancient 2006 Saab 9-3 I sold when I bought this car and it was front wheel drive with less horsepower. Family still loves the car for long trips, the wi-fi helps the kids stay entertained if they are not reading.

