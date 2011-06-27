  1. Home
2018 Buick Envision Review

Pros & Cons

  • The cabin is quiet at highway speeds
  • You get a lot of features for the money
  • Weak acceleration with base engine
  • Unsettled ride quality at times
  • Cargo capacity is below average for the class
Which Envision does Edmunds recommend?

We consider the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine upgrade the best fit for the 2018 Buick Envision. The base 2.5-liter engine struggles a bit by comparison. For this reason, we recommend the Premium or Premium II trims, which are the only ones to come with the turbocharged engine.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Among small luxury crossover SUVs, the 2018 Buick Envision might be worth your attention. Though its exterior styling is generic, it comes with a generous amount of features for the price and has an attractive interior trimmed in high-quality materials. It slots between the compact Encore and larger Enclave in Buick's portfolio. As such, it's pretty easy to maneuver around town but still has a decent amount of interior and cargo space.

We recommend stepping up to the Envision's optional turbocharged 2.0-liter engine since it provides a more suitable amount of power for a luxury crossover. At that point, the Envision is priced similarly to crossovers such as the Acura RDX and Volvo XC60 but still less than what you'll likely pay for an Audi Q5 or BMW X3. In total, there's nothing about the Envision that makes it truly stand out in this class, but it nonetheless covers the bases well enough to make it worth a look.

2018 Buick Envision models

The 2018 Buick Envision is a midsize crossover SUV with seating for five. There are five trim levels offered, starting with the base Envision trim. It is only available as front-wheel drive and comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (197 horsepower, 192 pound-feet of torque). All-wheel drive can be added to the Preferred and Essence trims. The Premium and Premium II trims have all-wheel drive as standard and come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (252 hp, 260 lb-ft). All Envisions use a six-speed automatic transmission.

Standard features for the base Envision trim include 18-inch wheels, foglights, auto-dimming and heated mirrors, a hands-free power liftgate with adjustable opening heights, rear parking sensors, keyless ignition and entry, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable and heated front seats, and 60/40-split folding rear seats. Standard tech features include OnStar communications (includes 4G LTE connection and Wi-Fi hotspot), Bluetooth, a rearview camera, an 8-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, four USB ports (two are charge-only), Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

The Preferred trim is essentially the same but is eligible for more options. The Essence trim adds three-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, heated outboard rear seats, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.

Stepping up to the Premium trim gets you 19-inch wheels, front parking sensors, automatic wipers, a larger driver information display, a seven-speaker Bose premium audio system, a 110-volt household power outlet, a forward collision alert system, and lane departure warning and intervention system.

At the top of the range, the Premium II trim adds adaptive xenon headlights, automatic high beams, an automated parking system, a navigation system, a head-up display, an extendable thigh support for the driver seat, and ventilated front seats. This trim is eligible for the Driver Confidence package that includes adaptive cruise control, a top-down parking camera system, and forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking.

Some features are available on supporting trims as options. Other add-ons include a panoramic sunroof, side assist steps, a roof rack and a cargo cover.

Trim tested

Edmunds has only limited experience with the 2018 Envision. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Driving

With the turbo 2.0-liter engine, power is adequate. It's enough to merge onto highways without issue. Expect a more belabored experience with the base 2.5-liter engine. The Envision can feel a bit unsettled and ponderous when driven around turns.

Comfort

The seats are well cushioned and supportive for long drives. The suspension ably soaks up bumps in the road, and the active noise canceling system helps to keep the cabin nice and quiet.

Interior

Interior design and materials are up to entry-level luxury car standards. Forward visibility is excellent, but the thick rear roof pillars will obstruct the rearward view. There's plenty of space in the rear seats for three adults, and the slide/recline function should keep them comfortable.

Utility

There's an average amount of space behind the rear seats, but folding them down reveals 57.3 cubic feet of total cargo space, which is smaller than average. Interior storage is generous, with plenty of large bins and pockets to hold your personal items.

Technology

Buick's GM-based infotainment system is easy to use. The inclusion of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto makes operation even easier.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Buick Envision.

5(86%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
7 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Perception is not always reality
Ron Consiglio,06/04/2018
Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
My Buick Envision is an excellent machine. It's major problem is perception. It is supposed to be a luxury SUV, but when most people think of a luxury SUV, they think Cadillac, Lincoln, Acura, BMW,Mercedes or other brands. When I was shopping for an SUV, I went to a GMC dealer looking for a Terrain. The dealer also sold Buicks. I Had never even heard of the Envision. The saleswoman showed a better equipped Envision for much less than the Terrain. Test driving both vehicles, I liked the Envision better. Not that the Terrain was bad, but the Buick was a better value, and here lies the problem. Someone looking for a Chevy, Ford or a Japanese or Korean SUV would not even think of a Buick, just like someone wanting a "luxury " SUV would probably overlook a Buick. It seems that Buick SUVS are neither fish nor fowl. So if you are considering an SUV, give Buick a look and see if there is more value there for you
I'm Mostly Satisfied
David Gardner,09/13/2018
4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
In general, I'm very satisfied with my Buick Envision. It is exactly the right size. It's not too small, but not so large that I sacrifice mileage. One disappointment I have is the Apple Car Play system is very inconsistent in the way that it operates. It takes a long time to load some of the applications. When you turn them off, they don't stay off, and when you want to launch them, they either don't launch or it takes an inordinate amount of time to launch. This is not Buick's fault, but any technology they install should check out perfectly. The performance is adequate for me. There is obviously slower acceleration with a 2.5 4 cylinder engine. Also, I would like for the interior to be a little less "plasticy." Other than those things, I'm relatively satisfied. This is a very good car that is worthy of consideration.
2018 Buick Envision Preferred AWD
Richard Kell,09/05/2018
Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
We own a 2007 Honda Pilot that now has over 360,000 miles on it. Still runs and looks great, but we decided it was time to a new car. Naturally, we thought we would purchase another Pilot, but we really did not need 3rd row seats now. We test drove the Honda CR-V, it was nice but a little small. We decided to look at the GMC Terrain. After the test drive, we were not sold on it. Parked next to the Terrain was the Buick Envision. We asked to take that for a test drive. It is definitely not your grandparent's car. We loved it. It handles well and is extremely quiet inside on the highway. The hardest thing getting used to was the stop/start technology where the engine shuts down when the car is stopped and then starts up again when your foot comes off the brake. We are extremely happy with our choice.
Owned for 25 months and over 31K with no concerns
Sam S,02/20/2019
Premium II 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
If you can get a loaded 2018 still you can get the bargain of the decade. Back in April when I was car shopping the 2019s were just coming out, but the 2018s were on the lot for $15,000 under list price. So a loaded $52,000 Envision went for $38,000. Not cheap, but compared to the competition it was a bargain. I have the six speed instead of the nine speed, but only lose about 0.5 seconds 0 to 60 and at under 8 seconds, it is plenty powerful enough (7.5 0-60 compared to 6.9 0-60 with the 9 speed). Gas mileage according to the EPA has not really changed. The car works with self-parking, all the safety features (lane guidance, automatic braking, etc.), and comfort for all passengers. Adults and children love the rear seat which you can tilt backwards, heat, have separate AC/heat control, and power outlets. Not to mention no hump in the middle and plenty of legroom for three full size passengers. The ride is comfy and the handling is decent. I drove an BMW X3 and Lexus RX in comparison, and the Buick compared favorably to both. BMW handles a little better, Lexus is a little more luxurious - but both cost more than $15,000 more than the new 2018 Buick and it is hard to overcome that huge price difference even if they are slightly better. Update after 20 months and 27K with no concerns Now I have owned the car closing in on two years and there have been no problems with the vehicle. All the points from before still hold true. The dealership surprisingly has a decent service department and for a change, don't force unneeded work on the car - following the schedule as indicated. Maintenance costs are reasonable and everything is still original equipment but I did replace wiper blades and the cabin air filter myself according to the schedule. Replacing the cabin air filter is harder on this car than most, but most people won't do that themselves. Essentially a low trouble, low cost to maintain vehicle approaching 30,000 miles. Family prefers this car to any other I have owned for long trips, as it is surprisingly comfortable averaging close to 30 mpg on the highways in the northeast. Still highly recommend this car if you can get a 2018. Added the technology, reliability, and value ratings now that I have an idea on those categories after extended use. No problems with Apple Car Play as reported elsewhere, as the controls work very well. Gas mileage is pretty good considering right now most of it is suburban with some highway miles added in. Update after 25 months and 31,900 miles Not much to add. Very inexpensive to operate. Averaging 25 mpg now overall since I bought the car new. Only 1 mpg less than my ancient 2006 Saab 9-3 I sold when I bought this car and it was front wheel drive with less horsepower. Family still loves the car for long trips, the wi-fi helps the kids stay entertained if they are not reading.
See all 7 reviews of the 2018 Buick Envision
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
197 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
252 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2018 Buick Envision features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Envision models:

Safety Alert Seat
Vibrates the driver seat on the left or right side to alert the driver of a possible hazard detected by other safety systems.
Side Blind Zone and Rear Cross-Traffic Alerts
Alerts the driver if a car is lurking in the blind spots or if one is approaching from the sides while backing up.
Teen Driver Mode
Activates all safety features and silences the radio until front seat belts are fastened. Also monitors speed and location of the vehicle.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Buick Envision

Used 2018 Buick Envision Overview

The Used 2018 Buick Envision is offered in the following submodels: Envision SUV. Available styles include Essence 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premium II 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Buick Envision?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Buick Envision trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Buick Envision Essence is priced between $26,295 and$31,995 with odometer readings between 428 and35441 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Buick Envision Premium II is priced between $25,990 and$29,998 with odometer readings between 17944 and33105 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

