2018 Buick Envision Review
Pros & Cons
- The cabin is quiet at highway speeds
- You get a lot of features for the money
- Weak acceleration with base engine
- Unsettled ride quality at times
- Cargo capacity is below average for the class
Among small luxury crossover SUVs, the 2018 Buick Envision might be worth your attention. Though its exterior styling is generic, it comes with a generous amount of features for the price and has an attractive interior trimmed in high-quality materials. It slots between the compact Encore and larger Enclave in Buick's portfolio. As such, it's pretty easy to maneuver around town but still has a decent amount of interior and cargo space.
We recommend stepping up to the Envision's optional turbocharged 2.0-liter engine since it provides a more suitable amount of power for a luxury crossover. At that point, the Envision is priced similarly to crossovers such as the Acura RDX and Volvo XC60 but still less than what you'll likely pay for an Audi Q5 or BMW X3. In total, there's nothing about the Envision that makes it truly stand out in this class, but it nonetheless covers the bases well enough to make it worth a look.
2018 Buick Envision models
The 2018 Buick Envision is a midsize crossover SUV with seating for five. There are five trim levels offered, starting with the base Envision trim. It is only available as front-wheel drive and comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (197 horsepower, 192 pound-feet of torque). All-wheel drive can be added to the Preferred and Essence trims. The Premium and Premium II trims have all-wheel drive as standard and come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (252 hp, 260 lb-ft). All Envisions use a six-speed automatic transmission.
Standard features for the base Envision trim include 18-inch wheels, foglights, auto-dimming and heated mirrors, a hands-free power liftgate with adjustable opening heights, rear parking sensors, keyless ignition and entry, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable and heated front seats, and 60/40-split folding rear seats. Standard tech features include OnStar communications (includes 4G LTE connection and Wi-Fi hotspot), Bluetooth, a rearview camera, an 8-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, four USB ports (two are charge-only), Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
The Preferred trim is essentially the same but is eligible for more options. The Essence trim adds three-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, heated outboard rear seats, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.
Stepping up to the Premium trim gets you 19-inch wheels, front parking sensors, automatic wipers, a larger driver information display, a seven-speaker Bose premium audio system, a 110-volt household power outlet, a forward collision alert system, and lane departure warning and intervention system.
At the top of the range, the Premium II trim adds adaptive xenon headlights, automatic high beams, an automated parking system, a navigation system, a head-up display, an extendable thigh support for the driver seat, and ventilated front seats. This trim is eligible for the Driver Confidence package that includes adaptive cruise control, a top-down parking camera system, and forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking.
Some features are available on supporting trims as options. Other add-ons include a panoramic sunroof, side assist steps, a roof rack and a cargo cover.
- Safety Alert Seat
- Vibrates the driver seat on the left or right side to alert the driver of a possible hazard detected by other safety systems.
- Side Blind Zone and Rear Cross-Traffic Alerts
- Alerts the driver if a car is lurking in the blind spots or if one is approaching from the sides while backing up.
- Teen Driver Mode
- Activates all safety features and silences the radio until front seat belts are fastened. Also monitors speed and location of the vehicle.
