Used 2017 Buick Encore Consumer Reviews

UPDATED: After 10K miles and 9 months of ownership, I have only a couple of negatives. Price, without rebates, is excessive. No passenger armrest is unforgivable. Cargo area is a bit tight and I wish it had a bit more room for things. Everything else is good or great, mostly great. Front seats have helped with my neuropathy by supporting the back of my legs. Car holds road at well over speed limit, handles great, and is like when I owned my Mini Countryman - like driving a go-kart. Shifts great. Enough power. No complaints. Everything has worked as it should and provides a good value when you consider rebates. I would recommend this car to everyone and anyone.....most don't realize it, but this is one amazing car and will fit the bill for many even if they don't know it yet. Headlights with fog lights on are simply amazing. I've never owned a car I have enjoyed so much and am so glad to have. Quiet ride. Great radio. Too many goods to mention. We purchased this about a week ago. We've logged over 500 miles and while it is a good car in lots of ways, some basic things seem to have eluded the engineers at Buick. Note, this is made in South Korea, not in the USA as would be assumed if it has the Buick name. The biggest complaint I have to start out with is the lack of a passenger armrest, and the almost completely useless one attached to the driver's seat. Come on, really, no center arm rest? We didn't realize it during our short test drive, but it is very annoying. Two adults sitting side by side in the front, are sucking up each other's oxygen. The cabin feels cramped. And that you could deal with if there were a stupid center armrest. Many things about this car are great - gas mileage is about 27 mpg with mixed driving, and a quiet ride and decent handling of bumps. Steering is easy and accurate, and easy to get into a parking spot. The A/C and heat work well. The car has a decent feel about it, not cheesy or junky. It is smaller than other SUV's, and I'd say over priced for the size and functionality of this car. BUT, we needed a less expensive car and still wanted an SUV, with AWD. This, coupled with the 16% off from GM, it turned out to be the answer for us to downsize our car payments. For the pricepoint of $25K after discounts, you get an SUV, with AWD, and a host of features that you could not get on other SUV's. So, it fits the bill. Awesome LED daytime lights, which double as parking lights and turn signals, LED tail lights and brake lights, which is really amazing. Plus, fog lights. Auto on/off lights. Navigation. Carplay (although it is buggy). Side blind spot monitors in the mirrors. Upgraded cool 18" wheels with nice tires. A real spare (mini spare, but not a can of flat fix). And the car is overall a good value for the money, compared to the SUV I have for my use. Without the 16% back, I would not have bought this as it would have been out of my price expectations. It isn't perfect, but for what it is, and what it cost, I'd say it is a decent value. You have more leg room up front than you'll need. This helps the back seat passengers, who could not fit unless the seats are slid forward. The cargo area is small, but the rear seats do fold down and that opens up alot of space. This fit our plan to shrink our car payments and provides a decent value with the 16% off sale.