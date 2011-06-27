Used 2014 Buick Enclave Consumer Reviews
Excelent Luxury Family SUV
Loving our Enclave. Is exactly what we expected. The interior is large and comfortable. There is ample space in all three rows for adults to sit comfortably. Ride is smooth and quiet. Definately feels like top quality craftmanship. Handels well for a vehicle of it's size. The blutooth connection for phones is great and we can easily stream music.
Believe in Quite Tuning
The Enclave is an EXCELLENT value. Very quite, very smooth, spacious, well appointed, comfortable, elegant appearance, perfect drive train package, excellent Infotainment unit with redundant manual controls, no service issues, excellent gas mileage for the size of the vehicle. Does it get any better? Update after 2 years and 12,000 miles. I would not alter my previous ratings. We have enjoyed the Enclave as much if not better than any vehicle we have ever owned. Not one service issue, that just might be the best part. Still believing in quite tuning. Update after 34 months and 15,000 miles. First vehicle I have ever owned with NO service issues. Loving it! Update 4/2017..Deffective battery...premature. OnStar saved the day...excellent service. Vehicle running in 1 hour. WOW! On a rainy Sunday to boot. No charge....warranty. Update 10/2017.....Very satisfied with vehicle. Looking to purchase a revised/restyled 2018 model unless it has stop/start engine...a deal breaker. Update 4/26/2018.....After over 4 years and 20,129 miles. Still enjoying the Enclave as much as ever. Right headlamp bulb replaced out of warranty. Purchased Delco bulb from Amazon for $130.00 and installed it myself, easily. GM dealership quoted $556.26 total for replacement. So sad we couldn't purchase a 2018 Enclave due to stop/start technology. Update 11/5/2018......Just got back from a long road trip. We drove 12 hour days and were pleasantly surprised how we didn't get fatigued at the end of the day.The Enclave is a wonderful road car. No service issues. Current mileage 24652. Considering purchasing a 2018/2019 Enclave since aftermarket now offers a device to disable the ridiculous Start/Stop feature. Update 5/6/2020, mileage 25602, Enclave performing perfectly. Still no service issues..amazing. Wonderful vehicle on road trips. If only I could buy a new one without start/stop feature.
2014 Buick Enclave Engine seized after 3 years
Our 2014 Buick Enclave engine seized after 3 years and 71500 miles. Called the dealers around my area and got the worst respond to how they can help and one of the dealer never called back at all. finally talk to corporate office and they suggest to take the car in to find out what is going on and they were going to help me in repair because the mileage was over 70000. We decided to take it to local mechanic shop to take the engine in part and repair this way we save money. They find out one of the valves spring was broken and land it on top of the piston and cause all the problems. I never heard the engine stop working in 71500 miles because GM uses all made in China parts. This was my first American made car and last American made car going to have. Never will buy another American made car again.
Luxury at Value
We went looking for crossovers we first looked at mid-small size ones. The big issue for my wife was comfortable seats and a little luxury if you drive a lot of miles. Its hard to find in the 20-30 range. We actually like the Encore but that was about 30 with the leather package with no deals. We looked at higher price/luxury cars from Acura, Audi, BMW, etc.. We ended up with Leather package Enclave at around 40k after discounts, rebates. We didn't want to pay 50K+ for name only, the Buick was a nice middle ground between luxury and value. We ignored features such as Nav and more electronics which everybody always complains about on most brands, besides the Iphone works as well. See favs.
Luxurious, but Nav system needs work.
This is my 2nd Enclave. My first was in 08, the introduction year. I've loved it since. I have the 2014 model & it's equally as nice with more bells & whistles. Overall, I would rate the Enclave as excellent. Its quality and luxury at a fairly affordable price. The Enclave is a heavy vehicle, so the power on the 2008 model seemed to be lacking, but the 2014 seems to have more power to get up to speed on the freeway. The interior color options seem to be lacking however, kind of funky for my tastes and I am not in love with the fake plastic "wood" trim inside. Buick missed the design mark on this. The navigation system leaves a lot to be desired as it is not very intuitive. Update 03-14-16: My original opinions above still hold true today. I love the Buick Enclave. I've had no issues in the past two years, other than the Nav system still needs to be reworked in my opinion. It's not intuitive and the touch response is a lacking. Sometimes you really have to push down on those virtual buttons to get the system to respond. It needs a complete redesign. I'd rather log into my phone for navigation and GPS. The Buick Nav just doesn't cut it. You set something and then months down the line, the system defaults to the factory setting. I didn't push anything (I think!!), but yet my saved settings seem to change on their own. You can't "pinch" the screen to make it smaller, there is no touching the screen to move the map over, you have to use the presets. If you pinch the screen like you would with your cell phone, you end up flipping the map upside down and try not to get into a car accident trying to reset it! Not at all intuitive.
