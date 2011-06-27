Estimated values
1997 BMW Z3 2.8 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,911
|$3,055
|$3,676
|Clean
|$1,696
|$2,719
|$3,273
|Average
|$1,267
|$2,047
|$2,469
|Rough
|$837
|$1,376
|$1,664
Estimated values
1997 BMW Z3 1.9 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,269
|$3,925
|$4,820
|Clean
|$2,014
|$3,494
|$4,293
|Average
|$1,504
|$2,630
|$3,237
|Rough
|$994
|$1,767
|$2,182