Used 1997 BMW Z3 for Sale Near Me
15 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 8,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,900
- 64,031 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,488
- 88,800 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988
- used
1997 BMW Z3 2.899,699 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,963
- used
1996 BMW Z3 1.985,824 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$5,494
- used
1998 BMW Z3 2.8Not ProvidedNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
- used
1998 BMW Z3 1.9114,552 milesNo accidents, 12 Owners, Lease
$5,900
- used
1999 BMW Z3 2.376,420 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,495
- used
2000 BMW Z3 2.3102,563 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$6,999
- 64,468 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$13,900
- used
2001 BMW Z3 2.5i58,032 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,990
- 64,681 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,997
- used
2002 BMW Z3 3.0i60,400 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$27,900
- used
2002 BMW Z3 2.5i211,223 miles
$4,900
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the BMW Z3
Read recent reviews for the BMW Z3
See all 35 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.735 Reviews
Report abuse
mgambuzza,06/23/2011
Truly my favorite sports car!! I have owned many including Corvettes, Trans Ams, Z28s, Mustangs, and MG Midgets, but this one takes the cake. Although I still own a 1970 Corvette (rarely driven these days), I still lust for the fun per mile that my Z3 delivered. My wife and I were looking for a sports car for my fortieth birthday back in 2005 and stumbled onto this Atlanta Blue 2.8 5 speed with tan interior. One test drive and the rest is history! The performance, economy, power, looks, and driving pleasure makes this my most fun since my old MGs (when they were running properly). I owned this car for five flawless years and drove the he'll out of it.
