Used 1997 BMW Z3 for Sale Near Me

15 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Z3 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 15 out of 15 listings
  • 1997 BMW Z3 1.9
    used

    1997 BMW Z3 1.9

    8,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,900

    Details
  • 1997 BMW Z3 1.9
    used

    1997 BMW Z3 1.9

    64,031 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,488

    Details
  • 1997 BMW Z3 1.9
    used

    1997 BMW Z3 1.9

    88,800 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,988

    Details
  • 1997 BMW Z3 2.8
    used

    1997 BMW Z3 2.8

    99,699 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,963

    Details
  • 1996 BMW Z3 1.9
    used

    1996 BMW Z3 1.9

    85,824 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,494

    Details
  • 1998 BMW Z3 2.8
    used

    1998 BMW Z3 2.8

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details
  • 1998 BMW Z3 1.9
    used

    1998 BMW Z3 1.9

    114,552 miles
    No accidents, 12 Owners, Lease

    $5,900

    Details
  • 1999 BMW Z3 2.3
    used

    1999 BMW Z3 2.3

    76,420 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,495

    Details
  • 2000 BMW Z3 2.3
    used

    2000 BMW Z3 2.3

    102,563 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2001 BMW Z3 3.0i in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 BMW Z3 3.0i

    64,468 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2001 BMW Z3 2.5i in Light Blue
    used

    2001 BMW Z3 2.5i

    58,032 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,990

    Details
  • 2001 BMW Z3 3.0i in Yellow
    used

    2001 BMW Z3 3.0i

    64,681 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2001 BMW Z3 3.0i
    used

    2001 BMW Z3 3.0i

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,997

    Details
  • 2002 BMW Z3 3.0i in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 BMW Z3 3.0i

    60,400 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,900

    Details
  • 2002 BMW Z3 2.5i in Black
    used

    2002 BMW Z3 2.5i

    211,223 miles

    $4,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW Z3 searches:

Showing 1 - 15 out of 15 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW Z3
  4. Used 1997 BMW Z3

Consumer Reviews for the BMW Z3

Read recent reviews for the BMW Z3
Overall Consumer Rating
4.735 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 35 reviews
  • 5
    (77%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (6%)
WOW What a Car
mgambuzza,06/23/2011
Truly my favorite sports car!! I have owned many including Corvettes, Trans Ams, Z28s, Mustangs, and MG Midgets, but this one takes the cake. Although I still own a 1970 Corvette (rarely driven these days), I still lust for the fun per mile that my Z3 delivered. My wife and I were looking for a sports car for my fortieth birthday back in 2005 and stumbled onto this Atlanta Blue 2.8 5 speed with tan interior. One test drive and the rest is history! The performance, economy, power, looks, and driving pleasure makes this my most fun since my old MGs (when they were running properly). I owned this car for five flawless years and drove the he'll out of it.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
Z3
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to

Related BMW Z3 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings