Estimated values
2000 Ford Excursion XLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,123
|$3,140
|$3,688
|Clean
|$1,905
|$2,817
|$3,308
|Average
|$1,468
|$2,171
|$2,549
|Rough
|$1,031
|$1,524
|$1,790
Estimated values
2000 Ford Excursion Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,595
|$5,547
|$6,599
|Clean
|$3,225
|$4,976
|$5,920
|Average
|$2,485
|$3,834
|$4,562
|Rough
|$1,745
|$2,693
|$3,204
Estimated values
2000 Ford Excursion XLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,388
|$3,942
|$4,780
|Clean
|$2,142
|$3,537
|$4,288
|Average
|$1,650
|$2,725
|$3,304
|Rough
|$1,159
|$1,914
|$2,321
Estimated values
2000 Ford Excursion Limited 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,448
|$3,904
|$4,689
|Clean
|$2,196
|$3,503
|$4,207
|Average
|$1,692
|$2,699
|$3,242
|Rough
|$1,188
|$1,896
|$2,277