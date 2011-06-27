Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Van 1500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,048
|$1,995
|$2,481
|Clean
|$962
|$1,832
|$2,284
|Average
|$790
|$1,505
|$1,890
|Rough
|$618
|$1,178
|$1,497
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Van 1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$940
|$1,793
|$2,230
|Clean
|$863
|$1,646
|$2,053
|Average
|$709
|$1,352
|$1,699
|Rough
|$555
|$1,058
|$1,345
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Van 2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,070
|$1,957
|$2,409
|Clean
|$983
|$1,796
|$2,218
|Average
|$807
|$1,476
|$1,836
|Rough
|$632
|$1,155
|$1,453
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Van 1500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,036
|$1,830
|$2,235
|Clean
|$952
|$1,680
|$2,058
|Average
|$782
|$1,380
|$1,703
|Rough
|$612
|$1,080
|$1,348
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Van 2500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,191
|$2,157
|$2,651
|Clean
|$1,094
|$1,980
|$2,440
|Average
|$899
|$1,626
|$2,020
|Rough
|$703
|$1,273
|$1,599
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Van 3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,153
|$2,157
|$2,670
|Clean
|$1,058
|$1,980
|$2,459
|Average
|$869
|$1,627
|$2,035
|Rough
|$680
|$1,273
|$1,611
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Van 3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,160
|$2,117
|$2,606
|Clean
|$1,065
|$1,943
|$2,399
|Average
|$875
|$1,596
|$1,986
|Rough
|$685
|$1,249
|$1,572