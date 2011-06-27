Estimated values
2010 Dodge Journey SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,348
|$4,820
|$5,809
|Clean
|$3,167
|$4,552
|$5,469
|Average
|$2,805
|$4,015
|$4,790
|Rough
|$2,443
|$3,478
|$4,111
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Journey SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,022
|$4,431
|$5,374
|Clean
|$2,858
|$4,184
|$5,060
|Average
|$2,532
|$3,690
|$4,432
|Rough
|$2,205
|$3,197
|$3,803
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Journey R/T 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,944
|$5,552
|$6,633
|Clean
|$3,731
|$5,243
|$6,246
|Average
|$3,305
|$4,625
|$5,470
|Rough
|$2,879
|$4,006
|$4,694
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Journey R/T 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,605
|$5,118
|$6,135
|Clean
|$3,410
|$4,833
|$5,777
|Average
|$3,020
|$4,263
|$5,059
|Rough
|$2,631
|$3,693
|$4,342
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Journey R/T Fleet 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 02/10 (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,988
|$5,683
|$6,821
|Clean
|$3,772
|$5,367
|$6,422
|Average
|$3,341
|$4,734
|$5,625
|Rough
|$2,910
|$4,101
|$4,827
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Journey SXT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,170
|$4,607
|$5,571
|Clean
|$2,999
|$4,350
|$5,245
|Average
|$2,656
|$3,837
|$4,594
|Rough
|$2,314
|$3,324
|$3,942
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Journey R/T Fleet 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/10 (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,724
|$5,333
|$6,414
|Clean
|$3,522
|$5,036
|$6,039
|Average
|$3,120
|$4,442
|$5,289
|Rough
|$2,717
|$3,848
|$4,539