Estimated values
2014 Dodge SRT Viper 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,497
|$57,738
|$66,015
|Clean
|$46,441
|$55,295
|$63,201
|Average
|$42,331
|$50,408
|$57,572
|Rough
|$38,220
|$45,522
|$51,944
Estimated values
2014 Dodge SRT Viper GTS 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,377
|$64,740
|$74,020
|Clean
|$52,073
|$62,000
|$70,865
|Average
|$47,464
|$56,521
|$64,554
|Rough
|$42,855
|$51,042
|$58,243