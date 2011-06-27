Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Adrenalin Rwd 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,562
|$5,502
|$6,566
|Clean
|$3,238
|$4,996
|$5,957
|Average
|$2,589
|$3,986
|$4,738
|Rough
|$1,940
|$2,975
|$3,520
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLS 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,158
|$5,192
|$6,308
|Clean
|$2,871
|$4,716
|$5,722
|Average
|$2,295
|$3,762
|$4,552
|Rough
|$1,720
|$2,808
|$3,381
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT Rwd 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,289
|$5,023
|$5,976
|Clean
|$2,989
|$4,561
|$5,421
|Average
|$2,390
|$3,639
|$4,312
|Rough
|$1,791
|$2,716
|$3,203
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Adrenalin 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,407
|$5,835
|$7,165
|Clean
|$3,097
|$5,299
|$6,500
|Average
|$2,476
|$4,227
|$5,170
|Rough
|$1,856
|$3,155
|$3,840
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,513
|$5,433
|$6,488
|Clean
|$3,193
|$4,934
|$5,886
|Average
|$2,553
|$3,936
|$4,682
|Rough
|$1,914
|$2,938
|$3,478
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT Premium Rwd 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,505
|$5,270
|$6,239
|Clean
|$3,186
|$4,786
|$5,660
|Average
|$2,547
|$3,818
|$4,502
|Rough
|$1,909
|$2,850
|$3,344
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT Premium 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,912
|$5,896
|$6,986
|Clean
|$3,556
|$5,355
|$6,338
|Average
|$2,843
|$4,272
|$5,041
|Rough
|$2,131
|$3,189
|$3,745
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLS Rwd 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,355
|$5,397
|$6,516
|Clean
|$3,050
|$4,901
|$5,911
|Average
|$2,439
|$3,910
|$4,702
|Rough
|$1,828
|$2,918
|$3,493