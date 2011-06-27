  1. Home
2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Adrenalin Rwd 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,562$5,502$6,566
Clean$3,238$4,996$5,957
Average$2,589$3,986$4,738
Rough$1,940$2,975$3,520
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLS 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,158$5,192$6,308
Clean$2,871$4,716$5,722
Average$2,295$3,762$4,552
Rough$1,720$2,808$3,381
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT Rwd 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,289$5,023$5,976
Clean$2,989$4,561$5,421
Average$2,390$3,639$4,312
Rough$1,791$2,716$3,203
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Adrenalin 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,407$5,835$7,165
Clean$3,097$5,299$6,500
Average$2,476$4,227$5,170
Rough$1,856$3,155$3,840
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,513$5,433$6,488
Clean$3,193$4,934$5,886
Average$2,553$3,936$4,682
Rough$1,914$2,938$3,478
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT Premium Rwd 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,505$5,270$6,239
Clean$3,186$4,786$5,660
Average$2,547$3,818$4,502
Rough$1,909$2,850$3,344
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT Premium 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,912$5,896$6,986
Clean$3,556$5,355$6,338
Average$2,843$4,272$5,041
Rough$2,131$3,189$3,745
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLS Rwd 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,355$5,397$6,516
Clean$3,050$4,901$5,911
Average$2,439$3,910$4,702
Rough$1,828$2,918$3,493
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,050 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,901 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Explorer Sport Trac is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,050 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,901 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,050 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,901 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac ranges from $1,828 to $6,516, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.