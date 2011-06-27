Estimated values
1997 Ford Aerostar XLT 3dr Ext Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$745
|$1,391
|$1,714
|Clean
|$679
|$1,268
|$1,568
|Average
|$547
|$1,021
|$1,277
|Rough
|$414
|$774
|$985
Estimated values
1997 Ford Aerostar XLT 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$556
|$1,136
|$1,427
|Clean
|$506
|$1,036
|$1,306
|Average
|$408
|$834
|$1,063
|Rough
|$309
|$632
|$821
Estimated values
1997 Ford Aerostar XLT 3dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$646
|$1,224
|$1,512
|Clean
|$589
|$1,115
|$1,383
|Average
|$474
|$898
|$1,126
|Rough
|$359
|$680
|$869
Estimated values
1997 Ford Aerostar 3dr Cargo Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$532
|$1,128
|$1,427
|Clean
|$484
|$1,028
|$1,306
|Average
|$390
|$828
|$1,063
|Rough
|$295
|$627
|$821