2002 Ford Explorer Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer XLS 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,330$2,129$2,541
Clean$1,202$1,923$2,299
Average$946$1,511$1,816
Rough$689$1,100$1,333
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,584$2,329$2,711
Clean$1,431$2,103$2,453
Average$1,126$1,653$1,938
Rough$821$1,203$1,422
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,731$2,608$3,059
Clean$1,564$2,356$2,768
Average$1,231$1,852$2,186
Rough$897$1,347$1,605
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,651$2,472$2,895
Clean$1,492$2,233$2,619
Average$1,174$1,755$2,069
Rough$856$1,277$1,518
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,342$2,077$2,455
Clean$1,213$1,876$2,222
Average$954$1,474$1,755
Rough$696$1,073$1,288
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,551$2,412$2,855
Clean$1,402$2,178$2,584
Average$1,103$1,712$2,041
Rough$804$1,246$1,498
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer XLT 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,462$2,292$2,719
Clean$1,321$2,070$2,461
Average$1,039$1,627$1,944
Rough$758$1,184$1,427
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,640$2,483$2,916
Clean$1,482$2,243$2,639
Average$1,166$1,763$2,084
Rough$850$1,283$1,530
Sell my 2002 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Ford Explorer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,492 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,233 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Ford Explorer. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Ford Explorer and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Ford Explorer ranges from $856 to $2,895, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
