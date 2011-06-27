Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer XLS 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,330
|$2,129
|$2,541
|Clean
|$1,202
|$1,923
|$2,299
|Average
|$946
|$1,511
|$1,816
|Rough
|$689
|$1,100
|$1,333
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,584
|$2,329
|$2,711
|Clean
|$1,431
|$2,103
|$2,453
|Average
|$1,126
|$1,653
|$1,938
|Rough
|$821
|$1,203
|$1,422
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,731
|$2,608
|$3,059
|Clean
|$1,564
|$2,356
|$2,768
|Average
|$1,231
|$1,852
|$2,186
|Rough
|$897
|$1,347
|$1,605
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,651
|$2,472
|$2,895
|Clean
|$1,492
|$2,233
|$2,619
|Average
|$1,174
|$1,755
|$2,069
|Rough
|$856
|$1,277
|$1,518
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,342
|$2,077
|$2,455
|Clean
|$1,213
|$1,876
|$2,222
|Average
|$954
|$1,474
|$1,755
|Rough
|$696
|$1,073
|$1,288
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,551
|$2,412
|$2,855
|Clean
|$1,402
|$2,178
|$2,584
|Average
|$1,103
|$1,712
|$2,041
|Rough
|$804
|$1,246
|$1,498
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer XLT 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,462
|$2,292
|$2,719
|Clean
|$1,321
|$2,070
|$2,461
|Average
|$1,039
|$1,627
|$1,944
|Rough
|$758
|$1,184
|$1,427
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,640
|$2,483
|$2,916
|Clean
|$1,482
|$2,243
|$2,639
|Average
|$1,166
|$1,763
|$2,084
|Rough
|$850
|$1,283
|$1,530