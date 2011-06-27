  1. Home
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,059$10,370$12,199
Clean$6,540$9,602$11,283
Average$5,504$8,068$9,450
Rough$4,468$6,534$7,617
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,840$12,988$15,278
Clean$8,191$12,027$14,130
Average$6,893$10,105$11,835
Rough$5,595$8,183$9,539
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,092$11,250$12,999
Clean$7,498$10,417$12,022
Average$6,310$8,753$10,069
Rough$5,122$7,088$8,116
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,935$11,364$13,261
Clean$7,353$10,523$12,265
Average$6,188$8,842$10,272
Rough$5,023$7,160$8,280
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,195$12,806$14,806
Clean$8,520$11,859$13,693
Average$7,170$9,964$11,469
Rough$5,820$8,069$9,244
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,651$14,180$16,681
Clean$8,943$13,131$15,428
Average$7,526$11,033$12,922
Rough$6,109$8,934$10,415
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,919$8,725$9,735
Clean$6,411$8,080$9,004
Average$5,395$6,789$7,541
Rough$4,379$5,498$6,078
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,660$13,663$15,878
Clean$8,951$12,652$14,685
Average$7,532$10,630$12,300
Rough$6,114$8,609$9,914
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,272$13,188$15,353
Clean$8,591$12,212$14,200
Average$7,230$10,261$11,893
Rough$5,869$8,309$9,586
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty FX4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,114$11,144$12,824
Clean$7,518$10,319$11,860
Average$6,327$8,670$9,934
Rough$5,136$7,021$8,007
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,588$12,617$14,842
Clean$7,958$11,684$13,727
Average$6,697$9,817$11,497
Rough$5,436$7,950$9,267
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,969$12,599$14,607
Clean$8,311$11,667$13,510
Average$6,994$9,803$11,315
Rough$5,677$7,938$9,120
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,442$13,871$16,319
Clean$8,749$12,845$15,093
Average$7,363$10,793$12,641
Rough$5,976$8,740$10,189
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,242$13,374$15,659
Clean$8,563$12,385$14,483
Average$7,206$10,406$12,130
Rough$5,849$8,427$9,777
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty FX4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,574$11,345$12,884
Clean$7,944$10,505$11,916
Average$6,686$8,827$9,980
Rough$5,427$7,148$8,044
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,862$9,626$11,156
Clean$6,358$8,914$10,318
Average$5,350$7,490$8,642
Rough$4,343$6,065$6,966
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,252$15,459$17,792
Clean$10,426$14,316$16,455
Average$8,774$12,028$13,782
Rough$7,122$9,741$11,108
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,801$12,930$15,211
Clean$8,155$11,974$14,068
Average$6,863$10,061$11,783
Rough$5,571$8,147$9,497
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,440$10,392$12,027
Clean$6,894$9,623$11,123
Average$5,802$8,085$9,316
Rough$4,709$6,548$7,509
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,190$14,182$16,394
Clean$9,442$13,133$15,162
Average$7,946$11,034$12,699
Rough$6,450$8,936$10,236
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,528$11,570$13,258
Clean$7,902$10,714$12,262
Average$6,650$9,002$10,270
Rough$5,397$7,290$8,278
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,130$10,807$12,294
Clean$7,533$10,008$11,370
Average$6,339$8,409$9,523
Rough$5,146$6,810$7,676
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,799$11,458$13,479
Clean$7,227$10,610$12,466
Average$6,081$8,915$10,441
Rough$4,936$7,220$8,416
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty FX4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,944$11,652$13,158
Clean$8,287$10,790$12,169
Average$6,974$9,066$10,192
Rough$5,661$7,342$8,215
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,601$12,062$13,979
Clean$7,969$11,170$12,929
Average$6,706$9,385$10,829
Rough$5,444$7,600$8,728
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,116$10,454$12,299
Clean$6,593$9,680$11,375
Average$5,549$8,134$9,527
Rough$4,504$6,587$7,679
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,745$13,834$15,554
Clean$9,956$12,810$14,385
Average$8,378$10,763$12,048
Rough$6,801$8,716$9,711
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,449$11,896$13,803
Clean$7,828$11,016$12,766
Average$6,588$9,255$10,692
Rough$5,347$7,495$8,618
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,949$13,857$16,020
Clean$9,219$12,832$14,817
Average$7,758$10,781$12,410
Rough$6,297$8,731$10,002
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,357$18,156$21,358
Clean$11,450$16,812$19,753
Average$9,636$14,126$16,544
Rough$7,821$11,440$13,335
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,393$15,268$17,962
Clean$9,630$14,139$16,613
Average$8,104$11,880$13,914
Rough$6,578$9,620$11,215
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,575$17,394$20,063
Clean$11,652$16,107$18,555
Average$9,805$13,533$15,541
Rough$7,959$10,960$12,526
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,319$10,752$12,650
Clean$6,782$9,957$11,700
Average$5,707$8,366$9,799
Rough$4,632$6,775$7,898
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,510$7,320$8,326
Clean$5,106$6,779$7,700
Average$4,297$5,696$6,449
Rough$3,488$4,612$5,198
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,428$12,657$14,451
Clean$8,736$11,721$13,365
Average$7,351$9,848$11,194
Rough$5,967$7,975$9,023
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,918$11,634$13,686
Clean$7,337$10,773$12,657
Average$6,174$9,052$10,601
Rough$5,012$7,330$8,545
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,530$12,116$14,101
Clean$7,904$11,220$13,041
Average$6,651$9,427$10,923
Rough$5,399$7,634$8,804
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,311$13,679$16,092
Clean$8,627$12,667$14,883
Average$7,260$10,643$12,465
Rough$5,893$8,619$10,048
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,102$10,433$12,274
Clean$6,581$9,661$11,352
Average$5,538$8,117$9,508
Rough$4,495$6,574$7,663
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,881$20,394$23,990
Clean$12,862$18,885$22,188
Average$10,824$15,867$18,583
Rough$8,786$12,850$14,979
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,335$12,645$14,481
Clean$8,650$11,710$13,393
Average$7,279$9,839$11,218
Rough$5,909$7,968$9,042
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,529$16,938$19,925
Clean$10,683$15,685$18,429
Average$8,990$13,179$15,435
Rough$7,297$10,672$12,441
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,121$20,744$24,404
Clean$13,084$19,209$22,570
Average$11,011$16,140$18,904
Rough$8,937$13,071$15,237
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,446$11,914$13,834
Clean$7,826$11,032$12,794
Average$6,586$9,270$10,716
Rough$5,346$7,507$8,637
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,669$11,267$13,253
Clean$7,106$10,433$12,258
Average$5,980$8,766$10,266
Rough$4,854$7,099$8,275
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,932$13,742$15,852
Clean$9,203$12,726$14,662
Average$7,745$10,692$12,280
Rough$6,286$8,659$9,898
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,309$15,146$17,817
Clean$9,552$14,026$16,479
Average$8,039$11,785$13,802
Rough$6,525$9,543$11,125
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,338$10,780$12,682
Clean$6,800$9,983$11,729
Average$5,722$8,388$9,824
Rough$4,645$6,793$7,918
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,117$11,898$13,988
Clean$7,521$11,018$12,937
Average$6,329$9,257$10,835
Rough$5,137$7,497$8,734
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,961$11,465$13,403
Clean$7,376$10,617$12,396
Average$6,208$8,921$10,382
Rough$5,039$7,224$8,368
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,709$10,913$12,687
Clean$7,143$10,106$11,734
Average$6,011$8,491$9,827
Rough$4,879$6,876$7,921
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty FX4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,737$11,540$13,098
Clean$8,095$10,686$12,114
Average$6,813$8,979$10,146
Rough$5,530$7,271$8,178
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,411$11,147$12,667
Clean$7,793$10,323$11,715
Average$6,558$8,673$9,812
Rough$5,324$7,024$7,909
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,899$11,606$13,653
Clean$7,319$10,747$12,627
Average$6,159$9,030$10,576
Rough$4,999$7,313$8,524
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,539$16,211$18,798
Clean$10,692$15,012$17,386
Average$8,998$12,613$14,561
Rough$7,303$10,215$11,737
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,934$13,124$15,440
Clean$8,278$12,153$14,280
Average$6,966$10,211$11,960
Rough$5,655$8,269$9,640
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,537$14,878$17,281
Clean$9,763$13,777$15,983
Average$8,216$11,576$13,386
Rough$6,669$9,375$10,790
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,106 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,779 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-350 Super Duty is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,106 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,779 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,106 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,779 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty ranges from $3,488 to $8,326, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.