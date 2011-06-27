Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,059
|$10,370
|$12,199
|Clean
|$6,540
|$9,602
|$11,283
|Average
|$5,504
|$8,068
|$9,450
|Rough
|$4,468
|$6,534
|$7,617
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,840
|$12,988
|$15,278
|Clean
|$8,191
|$12,027
|$14,130
|Average
|$6,893
|$10,105
|$11,835
|Rough
|$5,595
|$8,183
|$9,539
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,092
|$11,250
|$12,999
|Clean
|$7,498
|$10,417
|$12,022
|Average
|$6,310
|$8,753
|$10,069
|Rough
|$5,122
|$7,088
|$8,116
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,935
|$11,364
|$13,261
|Clean
|$7,353
|$10,523
|$12,265
|Average
|$6,188
|$8,842
|$10,272
|Rough
|$5,023
|$7,160
|$8,280
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,195
|$12,806
|$14,806
|Clean
|$8,520
|$11,859
|$13,693
|Average
|$7,170
|$9,964
|$11,469
|Rough
|$5,820
|$8,069
|$9,244
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,651
|$14,180
|$16,681
|Clean
|$8,943
|$13,131
|$15,428
|Average
|$7,526
|$11,033
|$12,922
|Rough
|$6,109
|$8,934
|$10,415
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,919
|$8,725
|$9,735
|Clean
|$6,411
|$8,080
|$9,004
|Average
|$5,395
|$6,789
|$7,541
|Rough
|$4,379
|$5,498
|$6,078
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,660
|$13,663
|$15,878
|Clean
|$8,951
|$12,652
|$14,685
|Average
|$7,532
|$10,630
|$12,300
|Rough
|$6,114
|$8,609
|$9,914
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,272
|$13,188
|$15,353
|Clean
|$8,591
|$12,212
|$14,200
|Average
|$7,230
|$10,261
|$11,893
|Rough
|$5,869
|$8,309
|$9,586
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty FX4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,114
|$11,144
|$12,824
|Clean
|$7,518
|$10,319
|$11,860
|Average
|$6,327
|$8,670
|$9,934
|Rough
|$5,136
|$7,021
|$8,007
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,588
|$12,617
|$14,842
|Clean
|$7,958
|$11,684
|$13,727
|Average
|$6,697
|$9,817
|$11,497
|Rough
|$5,436
|$7,950
|$9,267
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,969
|$12,599
|$14,607
|Clean
|$8,311
|$11,667
|$13,510
|Average
|$6,994
|$9,803
|$11,315
|Rough
|$5,677
|$7,938
|$9,120
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,442
|$13,871
|$16,319
|Clean
|$8,749
|$12,845
|$15,093
|Average
|$7,363
|$10,793
|$12,641
|Rough
|$5,976
|$8,740
|$10,189
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,242
|$13,374
|$15,659
|Clean
|$8,563
|$12,385
|$14,483
|Average
|$7,206
|$10,406
|$12,130
|Rough
|$5,849
|$8,427
|$9,777
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty FX4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,574
|$11,345
|$12,884
|Clean
|$7,944
|$10,505
|$11,916
|Average
|$6,686
|$8,827
|$9,980
|Rough
|$5,427
|$7,148
|$8,044
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,862
|$9,626
|$11,156
|Clean
|$6,358
|$8,914
|$10,318
|Average
|$5,350
|$7,490
|$8,642
|Rough
|$4,343
|$6,065
|$6,966
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,252
|$15,459
|$17,792
|Clean
|$10,426
|$14,316
|$16,455
|Average
|$8,774
|$12,028
|$13,782
|Rough
|$7,122
|$9,741
|$11,108
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,801
|$12,930
|$15,211
|Clean
|$8,155
|$11,974
|$14,068
|Average
|$6,863
|$10,061
|$11,783
|Rough
|$5,571
|$8,147
|$9,497
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,440
|$10,392
|$12,027
|Clean
|$6,894
|$9,623
|$11,123
|Average
|$5,802
|$8,085
|$9,316
|Rough
|$4,709
|$6,548
|$7,509
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,190
|$14,182
|$16,394
|Clean
|$9,442
|$13,133
|$15,162
|Average
|$7,946
|$11,034
|$12,699
|Rough
|$6,450
|$8,936
|$10,236
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,528
|$11,570
|$13,258
|Clean
|$7,902
|$10,714
|$12,262
|Average
|$6,650
|$9,002
|$10,270
|Rough
|$5,397
|$7,290
|$8,278
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,130
|$10,807
|$12,294
|Clean
|$7,533
|$10,008
|$11,370
|Average
|$6,339
|$8,409
|$9,523
|Rough
|$5,146
|$6,810
|$7,676
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,799
|$11,458
|$13,479
|Clean
|$7,227
|$10,610
|$12,466
|Average
|$6,081
|$8,915
|$10,441
|Rough
|$4,936
|$7,220
|$8,416
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty FX4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,944
|$11,652
|$13,158
|Clean
|$8,287
|$10,790
|$12,169
|Average
|$6,974
|$9,066
|$10,192
|Rough
|$5,661
|$7,342
|$8,215
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,601
|$12,062
|$13,979
|Clean
|$7,969
|$11,170
|$12,929
|Average
|$6,706
|$9,385
|$10,829
|Rough
|$5,444
|$7,600
|$8,728
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,116
|$10,454
|$12,299
|Clean
|$6,593
|$9,680
|$11,375
|Average
|$5,549
|$8,134
|$9,527
|Rough
|$4,504
|$6,587
|$7,679
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,745
|$13,834
|$15,554
|Clean
|$9,956
|$12,810
|$14,385
|Average
|$8,378
|$10,763
|$12,048
|Rough
|$6,801
|$8,716
|$9,711
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,449
|$11,896
|$13,803
|Clean
|$7,828
|$11,016
|$12,766
|Average
|$6,588
|$9,255
|$10,692
|Rough
|$5,347
|$7,495
|$8,618
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,949
|$13,857
|$16,020
|Clean
|$9,219
|$12,832
|$14,817
|Average
|$7,758
|$10,781
|$12,410
|Rough
|$6,297
|$8,731
|$10,002
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,357
|$18,156
|$21,358
|Clean
|$11,450
|$16,812
|$19,753
|Average
|$9,636
|$14,126
|$16,544
|Rough
|$7,821
|$11,440
|$13,335
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,393
|$15,268
|$17,962
|Clean
|$9,630
|$14,139
|$16,613
|Average
|$8,104
|$11,880
|$13,914
|Rough
|$6,578
|$9,620
|$11,215
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,575
|$17,394
|$20,063
|Clean
|$11,652
|$16,107
|$18,555
|Average
|$9,805
|$13,533
|$15,541
|Rough
|$7,959
|$10,960
|$12,526
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,319
|$10,752
|$12,650
|Clean
|$6,782
|$9,957
|$11,700
|Average
|$5,707
|$8,366
|$9,799
|Rough
|$4,632
|$6,775
|$7,898
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,510
|$7,320
|$8,326
|Clean
|$5,106
|$6,779
|$7,700
|Average
|$4,297
|$5,696
|$6,449
|Rough
|$3,488
|$4,612
|$5,198
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,428
|$12,657
|$14,451
|Clean
|$8,736
|$11,721
|$13,365
|Average
|$7,351
|$9,848
|$11,194
|Rough
|$5,967
|$7,975
|$9,023
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,918
|$11,634
|$13,686
|Clean
|$7,337
|$10,773
|$12,657
|Average
|$6,174
|$9,052
|$10,601
|Rough
|$5,012
|$7,330
|$8,545
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,530
|$12,116
|$14,101
|Clean
|$7,904
|$11,220
|$13,041
|Average
|$6,651
|$9,427
|$10,923
|Rough
|$5,399
|$7,634
|$8,804
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,311
|$13,679
|$16,092
|Clean
|$8,627
|$12,667
|$14,883
|Average
|$7,260
|$10,643
|$12,465
|Rough
|$5,893
|$8,619
|$10,048
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,102
|$10,433
|$12,274
|Clean
|$6,581
|$9,661
|$11,352
|Average
|$5,538
|$8,117
|$9,508
|Rough
|$4,495
|$6,574
|$7,663
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,881
|$20,394
|$23,990
|Clean
|$12,862
|$18,885
|$22,188
|Average
|$10,824
|$15,867
|$18,583
|Rough
|$8,786
|$12,850
|$14,979
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,335
|$12,645
|$14,481
|Clean
|$8,650
|$11,710
|$13,393
|Average
|$7,279
|$9,839
|$11,218
|Rough
|$5,909
|$7,968
|$9,042
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,529
|$16,938
|$19,925
|Clean
|$10,683
|$15,685
|$18,429
|Average
|$8,990
|$13,179
|$15,435
|Rough
|$7,297
|$10,672
|$12,441
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,121
|$20,744
|$24,404
|Clean
|$13,084
|$19,209
|$22,570
|Average
|$11,011
|$16,140
|$18,904
|Rough
|$8,937
|$13,071
|$15,237
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,446
|$11,914
|$13,834
|Clean
|$7,826
|$11,032
|$12,794
|Average
|$6,586
|$9,270
|$10,716
|Rough
|$5,346
|$7,507
|$8,637
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,669
|$11,267
|$13,253
|Clean
|$7,106
|$10,433
|$12,258
|Average
|$5,980
|$8,766
|$10,266
|Rough
|$4,854
|$7,099
|$8,275
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,932
|$13,742
|$15,852
|Clean
|$9,203
|$12,726
|$14,662
|Average
|$7,745
|$10,692
|$12,280
|Rough
|$6,286
|$8,659
|$9,898
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,309
|$15,146
|$17,817
|Clean
|$9,552
|$14,026
|$16,479
|Average
|$8,039
|$11,785
|$13,802
|Rough
|$6,525
|$9,543
|$11,125
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,338
|$10,780
|$12,682
|Clean
|$6,800
|$9,983
|$11,729
|Average
|$5,722
|$8,388
|$9,824
|Rough
|$4,645
|$6,793
|$7,918
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,117
|$11,898
|$13,988
|Clean
|$7,521
|$11,018
|$12,937
|Average
|$6,329
|$9,257
|$10,835
|Rough
|$5,137
|$7,497
|$8,734
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,961
|$11,465
|$13,403
|Clean
|$7,376
|$10,617
|$12,396
|Average
|$6,208
|$8,921
|$10,382
|Rough
|$5,039
|$7,224
|$8,368
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,709
|$10,913
|$12,687
|Clean
|$7,143
|$10,106
|$11,734
|Average
|$6,011
|$8,491
|$9,827
|Rough
|$4,879
|$6,876
|$7,921
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty FX4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,737
|$11,540
|$13,098
|Clean
|$8,095
|$10,686
|$12,114
|Average
|$6,813
|$8,979
|$10,146
|Rough
|$5,530
|$7,271
|$8,178
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,411
|$11,147
|$12,667
|Clean
|$7,793
|$10,323
|$11,715
|Average
|$6,558
|$8,673
|$9,812
|Rough
|$5,324
|$7,024
|$7,909
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,899
|$11,606
|$13,653
|Clean
|$7,319
|$10,747
|$12,627
|Average
|$6,159
|$9,030
|$10,576
|Rough
|$4,999
|$7,313
|$8,524
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,539
|$16,211
|$18,798
|Clean
|$10,692
|$15,012
|$17,386
|Average
|$8,998
|$12,613
|$14,561
|Rough
|$7,303
|$10,215
|$11,737
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,934
|$13,124
|$15,440
|Clean
|$8,278
|$12,153
|$14,280
|Average
|$6,966
|$10,211
|$11,960
|Rough
|$5,655
|$8,269
|$9,640
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,537
|$14,878
|$17,281
|Clean
|$9,763
|$13,777
|$15,983
|Average
|$8,216
|$11,576
|$13,386
|Rough
|$6,669
|$9,375
|$10,790