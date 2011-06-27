Estimated values
2001 Ford Escape XLT 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,189
|$1,914
|$2,288
|Clean
|$1,067
|$1,717
|$2,056
|Average
|$822
|$1,323
|$1,593
|Rough
|$578
|$928
|$1,130
Estimated values
2001 Ford Escape XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,238
|$2,000
|$2,392
|Clean
|$1,110
|$1,794
|$2,150
|Average
|$856
|$1,382
|$1,666
|Rough
|$602
|$970
|$1,181
Estimated values
2001 Ford Escape XLS 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,157
|$1,865
|$2,230
|Clean
|$1,038
|$1,673
|$2,004
|Average
|$800
|$1,289
|$1,553
|Rough
|$562
|$905
|$1,101
Estimated values
2001 Ford Escape XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,210
|$1,938
|$2,312
|Clean
|$1,086
|$1,738
|$2,078
|Average
|$837
|$1,339
|$1,610
|Rough
|$588
|$940
|$1,142