Estimated values
1998 Ford Mustang 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,402
|$2,345
|$2,857
|Clean
|$1,239
|$2,078
|$2,532
|Average
|$912
|$1,542
|$1,881
|Rough
|$585
|$1,006
|$1,231
Estimated values
1998 Ford Mustang 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,821
|$3,149
|$3,870
|Clean
|$1,609
|$2,790
|$3,430
|Average
|$1,184
|$2,070
|$2,549
|Rough
|$760
|$1,351
|$1,668
Estimated values
1998 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,298
|$3,941
|$4,832
|Clean
|$2,030
|$3,491
|$4,282
|Average
|$1,494
|$2,591
|$3,182
|Rough
|$959
|$1,691
|$2,082
Estimated values
1998 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,193
|$4,968
|$5,932
|Clean
|$2,821
|$4,400
|$5,256
|Average
|$2,077
|$3,266
|$3,906
|Rough
|$1,332
|$2,131
|$2,556