Estimated values
2007 Dodge Magnum SRT-8 4dr Wagon (6.1L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,884$13,619$16,264
Clean$8,098$12,433$14,830
Average$6,527$10,060$11,964
Rough$4,955$7,688$9,097
2007 Dodge Magnum RT 4dr Wagon (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,356$5,081$6,045
Clean$3,059$4,638$5,512
Average$2,465$3,753$4,446
Rough$1,872$2,868$3,381
2007 Dodge Magnum SE 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,031$3,018$3,571
Clean$1,852$2,755$3,256
Average$1,492$2,229$2,627
Rough$1,133$1,703$1,997
2007 Dodge Magnum RT 4dr Wagon AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,238$5,293$6,437
Clean$2,951$4,832$5,870
Average$2,379$3,910$4,735
Rough$1,806$2,988$3,601
2007 Dodge Magnum SXT 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,070$3,018$3,550
Clean$1,887$2,755$3,237
Average$1,520$2,229$2,612
Rough$1,154$1,703$1,986
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Dodge Magnum on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Dodge Magnum with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,852 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,755 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Dodge Magnum. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Dodge Magnum and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Dodge Magnum ranges from $1,133 to $3,571, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Dodge Magnum is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.