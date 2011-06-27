Estimated values
2007 Dodge Magnum SRT-8 4dr Wagon (6.1L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,884
|$13,619
|$16,264
|Clean
|$8,098
|$12,433
|$14,830
|Average
|$6,527
|$10,060
|$11,964
|Rough
|$4,955
|$7,688
|$9,097
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Magnum RT 4dr Wagon (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,356
|$5,081
|$6,045
|Clean
|$3,059
|$4,638
|$5,512
|Average
|$2,465
|$3,753
|$4,446
|Rough
|$1,872
|$2,868
|$3,381
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Magnum SE 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,031
|$3,018
|$3,571
|Clean
|$1,852
|$2,755
|$3,256
|Average
|$1,492
|$2,229
|$2,627
|Rough
|$1,133
|$1,703
|$1,997
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Magnum RT 4dr Wagon AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,238
|$5,293
|$6,437
|Clean
|$2,951
|$4,832
|$5,870
|Average
|$2,379
|$3,910
|$4,735
|Rough
|$1,806
|$2,988
|$3,601
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Magnum SXT 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,070
|$3,018
|$3,550
|Clean
|$1,887
|$2,755
|$3,237
|Average
|$1,520
|$2,229
|$2,612
|Rough
|$1,154
|$1,703
|$1,986