Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,261
|$8,233
|$9,804
|Clean
|$4,759
|$7,444
|$8,871
|Average
|$3,753
|$5,867
|$7,006
|Rough
|$2,748
|$4,289
|$5,140
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,454
|$6,970
|$8,300
|Clean
|$4,028
|$6,302
|$7,510
|Average
|$3,177
|$4,966
|$5,931
|Rough
|$2,326
|$3,631
|$4,351
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab Laramie Rwd SB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,861
|$7,608
|$9,059
|Clean
|$4,397
|$6,879
|$8,197
|Average
|$3,468
|$5,421
|$6,474
|Rough
|$2,539
|$3,963
|$4,750
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab Laramie Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,890
|$7,654
|$9,113
|Clean
|$4,423
|$6,920
|$8,246
|Average
|$3,489
|$5,454
|$6,512
|Rough
|$2,554
|$3,987
|$4,778
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 2dr Regular Cab Laramie 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,791
|$8,059
|$9,251
|Clean
|$5,238
|$7,287
|$8,371
|Average
|$4,131
|$5,742
|$6,611
|Rough
|$3,025
|$4,198
|$4,851
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 2dr Regular Cab Laramie Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,380
|$6,950
|$8,309
|Clean
|$3,962
|$6,284
|$7,518
|Average
|$3,125
|$4,952
|$5,937
|Rough
|$2,288
|$3,620
|$4,356
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,091
|$9,533
|$11,351
|Clean
|$5,509
|$8,619
|$10,271
|Average
|$4,345
|$6,792
|$8,111
|Rough
|$3,182
|$4,966
|$5,951
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,824
|$7,550
|$8,989
|Clean
|$4,363
|$6,826
|$8,134
|Average
|$3,441
|$5,380
|$6,424
|Rough
|$2,520
|$3,933
|$4,713
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,759
|$2,752
|$3,276
|Clean
|$1,591
|$2,488
|$2,965
|Average
|$1,255
|$1,961
|$2,341
|Rough
|$919
|$1,433
|$1,718
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,202
|$6,575
|$7,829
|Clean
|$3,800
|$5,945
|$7,084
|Average
|$2,997
|$4,685
|$5,594
|Rough
|$2,195
|$3,425
|$4,105
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,861
|$10,739
|$12,785
|Clean
|$6,206
|$9,710
|$11,569
|Average
|$4,895
|$7,652
|$9,136
|Rough
|$3,584
|$5,594
|$6,703
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,833
|$9,130
|$10,871
|Clean
|$5,276
|$8,255
|$9,837
|Average
|$4,161
|$6,505
|$7,768
|Rough
|$3,047
|$4,756
|$5,700
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,508
|$8,620
|$10,264
|Clean
|$4,981
|$7,794
|$9,287
|Average
|$3,929
|$6,142
|$7,334
|Rough
|$2,877
|$4,490
|$5,381
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,945
|$9,305
|$11,080
|Clean
|$5,377
|$8,413
|$10,026
|Average
|$4,241
|$6,630
|$7,917
|Rough
|$3,105
|$4,847
|$5,809
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab Laramie 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,859
|$9,170
|$10,919
|Clean
|$5,299
|$8,292
|$9,880
|Average
|$4,180
|$6,534
|$7,802
|Rough
|$3,060
|$4,777
|$5,725
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd SB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,202
|$8,141
|$9,693
|Clean
|$4,705
|$7,361
|$8,771
|Average
|$3,711
|$5,801
|$6,926
|Rough
|$2,717
|$4,241
|$5,082
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab Laramie 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,404
|$10,022
|$11,933
|Clean
|$5,792
|$9,062
|$10,797
|Average
|$4,569
|$7,141
|$8,527
|Rough
|$3,345
|$5,221
|$6,256
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,480
|$7,011
|$8,348
|Clean
|$4,052
|$6,339
|$7,554
|Average
|$3,196
|$4,996
|$5,966
|Rough
|$2,340
|$3,652
|$4,377