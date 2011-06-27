  1. Home
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,261$8,233$9,804
Clean$4,759$7,444$8,871
Average$3,753$5,867$7,006
Rough$2,748$4,289$5,140
Estimated values
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,454$6,970$8,300
Clean$4,028$6,302$7,510
Average$3,177$4,966$5,931
Rough$2,326$3,631$4,351
Estimated values
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab Laramie Rwd SB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,861$7,608$9,059
Clean$4,397$6,879$8,197
Average$3,468$5,421$6,474
Rough$2,539$3,963$4,750
Estimated values
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab Laramie Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,890$7,654$9,113
Clean$4,423$6,920$8,246
Average$3,489$5,454$6,512
Rough$2,554$3,987$4,778
Estimated values
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 2dr Regular Cab Laramie 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,791$8,059$9,251
Clean$5,238$7,287$8,371
Average$4,131$5,742$6,611
Rough$3,025$4,198$4,851
Estimated values
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 2dr Regular Cab Laramie Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,380$6,950$8,309
Clean$3,962$6,284$7,518
Average$3,125$4,952$5,937
Rough$2,288$3,620$4,356
Estimated values
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,091$9,533$11,351
Clean$5,509$8,619$10,271
Average$4,345$6,792$8,111
Rough$3,182$4,966$5,951
Estimated values
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,824$7,550$8,989
Clean$4,363$6,826$8,134
Average$3,441$5,380$6,424
Rough$2,520$3,933$4,713
Estimated values
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,759$2,752$3,276
Clean$1,591$2,488$2,965
Average$1,255$1,961$2,341
Rough$919$1,433$1,718
Estimated values
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,202$6,575$7,829
Clean$3,800$5,945$7,084
Average$2,997$4,685$5,594
Rough$2,195$3,425$4,105
Estimated values
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,861$10,739$12,785
Clean$6,206$9,710$11,569
Average$4,895$7,652$9,136
Rough$3,584$5,594$6,703
Estimated values
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,833$9,130$10,871
Clean$5,276$8,255$9,837
Average$4,161$6,505$7,768
Rough$3,047$4,756$5,700
Estimated values
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,508$8,620$10,264
Clean$4,981$7,794$9,287
Average$3,929$6,142$7,334
Rough$2,877$4,490$5,381
Estimated values
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,945$9,305$11,080
Clean$5,377$8,413$10,026
Average$4,241$6,630$7,917
Rough$3,105$4,847$5,809
Estimated values
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab Laramie 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,859$9,170$10,919
Clean$5,299$8,292$9,880
Average$4,180$6,534$7,802
Rough$3,060$4,777$5,725
Estimated values
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd SB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,202$8,141$9,693
Clean$4,705$7,361$8,771
Average$3,711$5,801$6,926
Rough$2,717$4,241$5,082
Estimated values
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab Laramie 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,404$10,022$11,933
Clean$5,792$9,062$10,797
Average$4,569$7,141$8,527
Rough$3,345$5,221$6,256
Estimated values
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,480$7,011$8,348
Clean$4,052$6,339$7,554
Average$3,196$4,996$5,966
Rough$2,340$3,652$4,377


FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,800 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,945 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,800 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,945 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,800 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,945 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ranges from $2,195 to $7,829, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.