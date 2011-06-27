Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,092
|$5,547
|$6,426
|Clean
|$3,851
|$5,212
|$6,028
|Average
|$3,369
|$4,542
|$5,233
|Rough
|$2,887
|$3,873
|$4,437
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV AWD w/XLT Sport Package (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,613
|$5,140
|$6,062
|Clean
|$3,400
|$4,830
|$5,687
|Average
|$2,975
|$4,210
|$4,936
|Rough
|$2,549
|$3,589
|$4,185
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV AWD w/XLT Sport Package (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,131
|$5,479
|$6,296
|Clean
|$3,888
|$5,149
|$5,906
|Average
|$3,402
|$4,487
|$5,126
|Rough
|$2,915
|$3,826
|$4,347
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,330
|$6,106
|$7,178
|Clean
|$4,075
|$5,738
|$6,734
|Average
|$3,566
|$5,001
|$5,845
|Rough
|$3,056
|$4,264
|$4,956
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV AWD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,503
|$6,327
|$7,429
|Clean
|$4,238
|$5,946
|$6,969
|Average
|$3,707
|$5,182
|$6,049
|Rough
|$3,177
|$4,418
|$5,129
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,199
|$6,040
|$7,151
|Clean
|$3,951
|$5,675
|$6,708
|Average
|$3,457
|$4,946
|$5,823
|Rough
|$2,963
|$4,217
|$4,937
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,543
|$6,431
|$7,570
|Clean
|$4,276
|$6,043
|$7,101
|Average
|$3,741
|$5,267
|$6,164
|Rough
|$3,206
|$4,491
|$5,226
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,851
|$6,832
|$8,029
|Clean
|$4,565
|$6,420
|$7,532
|Average
|$3,994
|$5,596
|$6,537
|Rough
|$3,423
|$4,771
|$5,543
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,630
|$6,794
|$8,098
|Clean
|$4,357
|$6,384
|$7,597
|Average
|$3,812
|$5,564
|$6,594
|Rough
|$3,267
|$4,744
|$5,591
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,139
|$7,035
|$8,181
|Clean
|$4,837
|$6,611
|$7,675
|Average
|$4,231
|$5,762
|$6,662
|Rough
|$3,626
|$4,913
|$5,648
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,717
|$5,376
|$6,376
|Clean
|$3,498
|$5,052
|$5,982
|Average
|$3,061
|$4,403
|$5,192
|Rough
|$2,623
|$3,754
|$4,402
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,465
|$5,055
|$6,014
|Clean
|$3,261
|$4,750
|$5,642
|Average
|$2,853
|$4,140
|$4,897
|Rough
|$2,445
|$3,530
|$4,152
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,258
|$6,652
|$8,094
|Clean
|$4,008
|$6,251
|$7,592
|Average
|$3,506
|$5,448
|$6,590
|Rough
|$3,005
|$4,645
|$5,588
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV w/XLT Sport Package (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,313
|$4,750
|$5,618
|Clean
|$3,118
|$4,464
|$5,270
|Average
|$2,728
|$3,890
|$4,574
|Rough
|$2,338
|$3,317
|$3,878
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,765
|$5,312
|$6,245
|Clean
|$3,544
|$4,992
|$5,858
|Average
|$3,100
|$4,350
|$5,085
|Rough
|$2,657
|$3,709
|$4,311
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV w/XLT Sport Package (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,174
|$4,551
|$5,382
|Clean
|$2,987
|$4,276
|$5,048
|Average
|$2,613
|$3,727
|$4,382
|Rough
|$2,239
|$3,178
|$3,716
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,333
|$6,013
|$7,028
|Clean
|$4,078
|$5,650
|$6,593
|Average
|$3,567
|$4,925
|$5,723
|Rough
|$3,057
|$4,199
|$4,852
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,880
|$7,155
|$7,931
|Clean
|$5,534
|$6,723
|$7,440
|Average
|$4,842
|$5,860
|$6,458
|Rough
|$4,149
|$4,996
|$5,476
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,997
|$5,538
|$6,470
|Clean
|$3,761
|$5,204
|$6,069
|Average
|$3,291
|$4,536
|$5,268
|Rough
|$2,820
|$3,867
|$4,467
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,415
|$4,631
|$5,366
|Clean
|$3,214
|$4,352
|$5,034
|Average
|$2,812
|$3,793
|$4,369
|Rough
|$2,409
|$3,234
|$3,705