Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,092$5,547$6,426
Clean$3,851$5,212$6,028
Average$3,369$4,542$5,233
Rough$2,887$3,873$4,437
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV AWD w/XLT Sport Package (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,613$5,140$6,062
Clean$3,400$4,830$5,687
Average$2,975$4,210$4,936
Rough$2,549$3,589$4,185
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV AWD w/XLT Sport Package (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,131$5,479$6,296
Clean$3,888$5,149$5,906
Average$3,402$4,487$5,126
Rough$2,915$3,826$4,347
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,330$6,106$7,178
Clean$4,075$5,738$6,734
Average$3,566$5,001$5,845
Rough$3,056$4,264$4,956
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV AWD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,503$6,327$7,429
Clean$4,238$5,946$6,969
Average$3,707$5,182$6,049
Rough$3,177$4,418$5,129
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,199$6,040$7,151
Clean$3,951$5,675$6,708
Average$3,457$4,946$5,823
Rough$2,963$4,217$4,937
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,543$6,431$7,570
Clean$4,276$6,043$7,101
Average$3,741$5,267$6,164
Rough$3,206$4,491$5,226
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,851$6,832$8,029
Clean$4,565$6,420$7,532
Average$3,994$5,596$6,537
Rough$3,423$4,771$5,543
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,630$6,794$8,098
Clean$4,357$6,384$7,597
Average$3,812$5,564$6,594
Rough$3,267$4,744$5,591
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,139$7,035$8,181
Clean$4,837$6,611$7,675
Average$4,231$5,762$6,662
Rough$3,626$4,913$5,648
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,717$5,376$6,376
Clean$3,498$5,052$5,982
Average$3,061$4,403$5,192
Rough$2,623$3,754$4,402
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,465$5,055$6,014
Clean$3,261$4,750$5,642
Average$2,853$4,140$4,897
Rough$2,445$3,530$4,152
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,258$6,652$8,094
Clean$4,008$6,251$7,592
Average$3,506$5,448$6,590
Rough$3,005$4,645$5,588
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV w/XLT Sport Package (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,313$4,750$5,618
Clean$3,118$4,464$5,270
Average$2,728$3,890$4,574
Rough$2,338$3,317$3,878
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,765$5,312$6,245
Clean$3,544$4,992$5,858
Average$3,100$4,350$5,085
Rough$2,657$3,709$4,311
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV w/XLT Sport Package (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,174$4,551$5,382
Clean$2,987$4,276$5,048
Average$2,613$3,727$4,382
Rough$2,239$3,178$3,716
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,333$6,013$7,028
Clean$4,078$5,650$6,593
Average$3,567$4,925$5,723
Rough$3,057$4,199$4,852
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,880$7,155$7,931
Clean$5,534$6,723$7,440
Average$4,842$5,860$6,458
Rough$4,149$4,996$5,476
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,997$5,538$6,470
Clean$3,761$5,204$6,069
Average$3,291$4,536$5,268
Rough$2,820$3,867$4,467
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,415$4,631$5,366
Clean$3,214$4,352$5,034
Average$2,812$3,793$4,369
Rough$2,409$3,234$3,705
The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Ford Explorer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,987 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,276 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
