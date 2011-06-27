  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
  4. Used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
  5. Appraisal value

1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$741$1,461$1,827
Clean$661$1,303$1,635
Average$501$988$1,251
Rough$341$673$868
Sell my 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$517$1,189$1,532
Clean$461$1,061$1,371
Average$350$805$1,049
Rough$238$548$728
Sell my 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$634$1,277$1,605
Clean$565$1,139$1,436
Average$428$864$1,099
Rough$292$588$762
Sell my 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$908$1,774$2,213
Clean$810$1,582$1,981
Average$614$1,200$1,516
Rough$418$817$1,052
Sell my 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,045$1,606$1,884
Clean$932$1,432$1,686
Average$707$1,086$1,291
Rough$481$740$895
Sell my 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,260$2,015$2,393
Clean$1,124$1,798$2,142
Average$852$1,363$1,640
Rough$580$929$1,137
Sell my 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,185$1,815$2,129
Clean$1,057$1,619$1,906
Average$801$1,228$1,459
Rough$545$836$1,012
Sell my 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,137$1,811$2,148
Clean$1,014$1,616$1,923
Average$769$1,225$1,472
Rough$523$834$1,021
Sell my 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,323$2,004$2,342
Clean$1,180$1,788$2,096
Average$895$1,355$1,605
Rough$609$923$1,113
Sell my 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,170$1,803$2,118
Clean$1,044$1,609$1,895
Average$791$1,220$1,451
Rough$539$831$1,006
Sell my 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$797$1,573$1,968
Clean$711$1,404$1,762
Average$539$1,064$1,348
Rough$367$725$935
Sell my 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$887$1,862$2,356
Clean$791$1,661$2,109
Average$600$1,259$1,614
Rough$408$858$1,120
Sell my 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$517$1,189$1,532
Clean$461$1,061$1,371
Average$350$805$1,049
Rough$238$548$728
Sell my 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$991$1,599$1,903
Clean$884$1,427$1,703
Average$670$1,082$1,304
Rough$456$737$904
Sell my 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$662$1,387$1,756
Clean$591$1,238$1,572
Average$448$938$1,203
Rough$305$639$834
Sell my 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,014 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,616 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,014 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,616 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,014 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,616 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ranges from $523 to $2,148, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.