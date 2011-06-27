Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$741
|$1,461
|$1,827
|Clean
|$661
|$1,303
|$1,635
|Average
|$501
|$988
|$1,251
|Rough
|$341
|$673
|$868
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$517
|$1,189
|$1,532
|Clean
|$461
|$1,061
|$1,371
|Average
|$350
|$805
|$1,049
|Rough
|$238
|$548
|$728
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$634
|$1,277
|$1,605
|Clean
|$565
|$1,139
|$1,436
|Average
|$428
|$864
|$1,099
|Rough
|$292
|$588
|$762
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$908
|$1,774
|$2,213
|Clean
|$810
|$1,582
|$1,981
|Average
|$614
|$1,200
|$1,516
|Rough
|$418
|$817
|$1,052
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,045
|$1,606
|$1,884
|Clean
|$932
|$1,432
|$1,686
|Average
|$707
|$1,086
|$1,291
|Rough
|$481
|$740
|$895
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,260
|$2,015
|$2,393
|Clean
|$1,124
|$1,798
|$2,142
|Average
|$852
|$1,363
|$1,640
|Rough
|$580
|$929
|$1,137
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,185
|$1,815
|$2,129
|Clean
|$1,057
|$1,619
|$1,906
|Average
|$801
|$1,228
|$1,459
|Rough
|$545
|$836
|$1,012
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,137
|$1,811
|$2,148
|Clean
|$1,014
|$1,616
|$1,923
|Average
|$769
|$1,225
|$1,472
|Rough
|$523
|$834
|$1,021
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,323
|$2,004
|$2,342
|Clean
|$1,180
|$1,788
|$2,096
|Average
|$895
|$1,355
|$1,605
|Rough
|$609
|$923
|$1,113
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,170
|$1,803
|$2,118
|Clean
|$1,044
|$1,609
|$1,895
|Average
|$791
|$1,220
|$1,451
|Rough
|$539
|$831
|$1,006
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$797
|$1,573
|$1,968
|Clean
|$711
|$1,404
|$1,762
|Average
|$539
|$1,064
|$1,348
|Rough
|$367
|$725
|$935
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$887
|$1,862
|$2,356
|Clean
|$791
|$1,661
|$2,109
|Average
|$600
|$1,259
|$1,614
|Rough
|$408
|$858
|$1,120
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$517
|$1,189
|$1,532
|Clean
|$461
|$1,061
|$1,371
|Average
|$350
|$805
|$1,049
|Rough
|$238
|$548
|$728
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$991
|$1,599
|$1,903
|Clean
|$884
|$1,427
|$1,703
|Average
|$670
|$1,082
|$1,304
|Rough
|$456
|$737
|$904
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$662
|$1,387
|$1,756
|Clean
|$591
|$1,238
|$1,572
|Average
|$448
|$938
|$1,203
|Rough
|$305
|$639
|$834