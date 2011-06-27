Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$951
|$1,622
|$1,959
|Clean
|$849
|$1,447
|$1,753
|Average
|$643
|$1,097
|$1,342
|Rough
|$438
|$748
|$931
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,344
|$1,964
|$2,270
|Clean
|$1,199
|$1,752
|$2,031
|Average
|$909
|$1,329
|$1,555
|Rough
|$619
|$905
|$1,078
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,312
|$2,241
|$2,710
|Clean
|$1,170
|$2,000
|$2,425
|Average
|$887
|$1,516
|$1,856
|Rough
|$604
|$1,033
|$1,288
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 WS 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$824
|$1,438
|$1,748
|Clean
|$735
|$1,283
|$1,564
|Average
|$557
|$973
|$1,197
|Rough
|$380
|$663
|$830
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,443
|$2,394
|$2,871
|Clean
|$1,287
|$2,136
|$2,570
|Average
|$976
|$1,620
|$1,967
|Rough
|$664
|$1,103
|$1,364
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,379
|$2,015
|$2,328
|Clean
|$1,230
|$1,797
|$2,084
|Average
|$933
|$1,363
|$1,595
|Rough
|$635
|$929
|$1,106
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,152
|$1,875
|$2,236
|Clean
|$1,028
|$1,673
|$2,002
|Average
|$779
|$1,268
|$1,532
|Rough
|$531
|$864
|$1,063
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 WS 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$809
|$1,412
|$1,716
|Clean
|$721
|$1,260
|$1,536
|Average
|$547
|$955
|$1,175
|Rough
|$372
|$651
|$815
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,303
|$2,190
|$2,634
|Clean
|$1,162
|$1,953
|$2,358
|Average
|$881
|$1,481
|$1,805
|Rough
|$600
|$1,009
|$1,252
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,686
|$2,454
|$2,832
|Clean
|$1,504
|$2,189
|$2,535
|Average
|$1,140
|$1,660
|$1,941
|Rough
|$776
|$1,131
|$1,346
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,296
|$2,178
|$2,620
|Clean
|$1,156
|$1,943
|$2,345
|Average
|$876
|$1,473
|$1,795
|Rough
|$597
|$1,004
|$1,245
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,058
|$1,807
|$2,185
|Clean
|$943
|$1,612
|$1,956
|Average
|$715
|$1,223
|$1,497
|Rough
|$487
|$833
|$1,038
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,141
|$1,904
|$2,289
|Clean
|$1,017
|$1,699
|$2,049
|Average
|$771
|$1,288
|$1,568
|Rough
|$525
|$878
|$1,088
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,255
|$2,087
|$2,505
|Clean
|$1,119
|$1,862
|$2,242
|Average
|$848
|$1,412
|$1,716
|Rough
|$578
|$962
|$1,190
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SS/T 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,155
|$2,021
|$2,458
|Clean
|$1,030
|$1,803
|$2,200
|Average
|$781
|$1,367
|$1,684
|Rough
|$532
|$932
|$1,168
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,240
|$2,060
|$2,472
|Clean
|$1,107
|$1,838
|$2,212
|Average
|$839
|$1,394
|$1,693
|Rough
|$571
|$949
|$1,174
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$906
|$1,428
|$1,689
|Clean
|$808
|$1,274
|$1,511
|Average
|$613
|$966
|$1,157
|Rough
|$417
|$658
|$802
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$931
|$1,592
|$1,925
|Clean
|$830
|$1,420
|$1,723
|Average
|$629
|$1,077
|$1,319
|Rough
|$428
|$734
|$915
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,326
|$2,171
|$2,596
|Clean
|$1,183
|$1,937
|$2,323
|Average
|$897
|$1,469
|$1,778
|Rough
|$610
|$1,001
|$1,233