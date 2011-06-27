  1. Home
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$951$1,622$1,959
Clean$849$1,447$1,753
Average$643$1,097$1,342
Rough$438$748$931
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,344$1,964$2,270
Clean$1,199$1,752$2,031
Average$909$1,329$1,555
Rough$619$905$1,078
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,312$2,241$2,710
Clean$1,170$2,000$2,425
Average$887$1,516$1,856
Rough$604$1,033$1,288
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 WS 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$824$1,438$1,748
Clean$735$1,283$1,564
Average$557$973$1,197
Rough$380$663$830
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,443$2,394$2,871
Clean$1,287$2,136$2,570
Average$976$1,620$1,967
Rough$664$1,103$1,364
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,379$2,015$2,328
Clean$1,230$1,797$2,084
Average$933$1,363$1,595
Rough$635$929$1,106
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,152$1,875$2,236
Clean$1,028$1,673$2,002
Average$779$1,268$1,532
Rough$531$864$1,063
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 WS 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$809$1,412$1,716
Clean$721$1,260$1,536
Average$547$955$1,175
Rough$372$651$815
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,303$2,190$2,634
Clean$1,162$1,953$2,358
Average$881$1,481$1,805
Rough$600$1,009$1,252
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,686$2,454$2,832
Clean$1,504$2,189$2,535
Average$1,140$1,660$1,941
Rough$776$1,131$1,346
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,296$2,178$2,620
Clean$1,156$1,943$2,345
Average$876$1,473$1,795
Rough$597$1,004$1,245
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,058$1,807$2,185
Clean$943$1,612$1,956
Average$715$1,223$1,497
Rough$487$833$1,038
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,141$1,904$2,289
Clean$1,017$1,699$2,049
Average$771$1,288$1,568
Rough$525$878$1,088
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,255$2,087$2,505
Clean$1,119$1,862$2,242
Average$848$1,412$1,716
Rough$578$962$1,190
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SS/T 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,155$2,021$2,458
Clean$1,030$1,803$2,200
Average$781$1,367$1,684
Rough$532$932$1,168
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,240$2,060$2,472
Clean$1,107$1,838$2,212
Average$839$1,394$1,693
Rough$571$949$1,174
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$906$1,428$1,689
Clean$808$1,274$1,511
Average$613$966$1,157
Rough$417$658$802
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$931$1,592$1,925
Clean$830$1,420$1,723
Average$629$1,077$1,319
Rough$428$734$915
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,326$2,171$2,596
Clean$1,183$1,937$2,323
Average$897$1,469$1,778
Rough$610$1,001$1,233
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $808 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,274 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $808 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,274 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $808 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,274 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ranges from $417 to $1,689, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.