Used 2014 BMW 7 Series Consumer Reviews

Paul , 02/04/2019 740Li 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I've owned my 2014 740 Li for 19 months now coming out of a 2009 Mercedes E350. Overall, the car is comfortable, enough power for a 6 CYL, beautiful to look at, handles well. When I bought the car with 30,000 miles, the warranty still had a year left on it. Soon as the warranty expired, I had to have the handle to close my door replaced because it was basically melting away. It was like that when I bought it however, I always thought it was just sweat and crap from my hand. I tried to clean it one day and realized that the gooey stuff just wouldn't come off. It was getting worse. Thats when I realized that the plastic behind the wood grain that you grab to close the door was melting. Apparently, it's a common problem for BMW. I know a girl with a 325 and she said both her front ones are melting. BMW says its "normal wear and tear." They did give me BMW courtesy by supplying the parts (you literally have to replace the entire door panel which costs $1,700) but I had to pay $300+ in labor for a piece of plastic. Soon after that, I had a leak. Dealer said it was the tranny. I had that fixed too with BMW assistance. Still cost me $300. Go back home, car still leaks. Wasn't the tranny. Turns out its the valve covers PLUS the oil filter housing. BMW told me to pound sand. Mind you, I'm out of the 4 year warranty time frame but UNDER the 50,000 mileage. Plus, the car was certified by the dealer to the last owner but because I bought the car from a NON BMW dealer, the certification didn't transfer. When I called around to a German Auto repair center to quote the oil leaks, they said that the valve cover leaks are VERY common in those cars. So common that its not a matter of if, but when! Approx $1,400 to pair for the leaks. Overall, its a nice car but BMW needs to work on their service and their reliability. Doubtful I'll buy another BMW. I've had much less headaches with my 2 Mercedes and much better service.