  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 7 Series
  4. Used 2014 BMW 7 Series
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 BMW 7 Series Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 7 Series
5(66%)4(16%)3(18%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
6 reviews
Write a review
See all 7 Series for sale
List Price Range
$20,966 - $29,966
Used 7 Series for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Beautiful car but...

Paul, 02/04/2019
740Li 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I've owned my 2014 740 Li for 19 months now coming out of a 2009 Mercedes E350. Overall, the car is comfortable, enough power for a 6 CYL, beautiful to look at, handles well. When I bought the car with 30,000 miles, the warranty still had a year left on it. Soon as the warranty expired, I had to have the handle to close my door replaced because it was basically melting away. It was like that when I bought it however, I always thought it was just sweat and crap from my hand. I tried to clean it one day and realized that the gooey stuff just wouldn't come off. It was getting worse. Thats when I realized that the plastic behind the wood grain that you grab to close the door was melting. Apparently, it's a common problem for BMW. I know a girl with a 325 and she said both her front ones are melting. BMW says its "normal wear and tear." They did give me BMW courtesy by supplying the parts (you literally have to replace the entire door panel which costs $1,700) but I had to pay $300+ in labor for a piece of plastic. Soon after that, I had a leak. Dealer said it was the tranny. I had that fixed too with BMW assistance. Still cost me $300. Go back home, car still leaks. Wasn't the tranny. Turns out its the valve covers PLUS the oil filter housing. BMW told me to pound sand. Mind you, I'm out of the 4 year warranty time frame but UNDER the 50,000 mileage. Plus, the car was certified by the dealer to the last owner but because I bought the car from a NON BMW dealer, the certification didn't transfer. When I called around to a German Auto repair center to quote the oil leaks, they said that the valve cover leaks are VERY common in those cars. So common that its not a matter of if, but when! Approx $1,400 to pair for the leaks. Overall, its a nice car but BMW needs to work on their service and their reliability. Doubtful I'll buy another BMW. I've had much less headaches with my 2 Mercedes and much better service.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Velvet Rocket is turned into a beast!

wjbii58, 12/18/2016
750Li 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

She is always ready to go! Always look forward to driving this wonderful machine. It makes you look forward to it. The power the power the power did I say the power.... 450 HP twin turbo 4.5 sec to 60MPH! It outruns most sports cars all the while surrounded in luxury. That's all but the very fastest models. Its doubles as a stealth ship sedan most of the time while waiting for its victims then the velvet rocket turns in the BEAST. Makes you never want to get on a plane again as you'd miss the opportunity to fly there and back. Example: Dallas, Tx to Baton Rouge LA 484 miles in 5 hours flat 100MPH average. Several times 137 many times 120-125, 100 seemed slow.! Privilege to own this car. Update, no issues just a solid car. I drove a newer model and don't like it as much? That's never happened before. So it's 5 years old and no reason to get rid of it!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

My BMW 750 li

Reggie, 05/18/2018
750Li 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

overall my experience after owning 2 years has been positive. Best road car I have ever driven. Driving in town for everyday trips it is a pretty big car to navigate around in. Big turn radius, particularly for a u turn. Trunk space is small, considering the size of the car. I have been pleased with gas mileage. The voice commands, specifically for navigation, needs to be improved upon. But I like all of the other electronic features. So far I have not had any maintenance issues. I purchase the car as certified pre owned.

Performance
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse

Luxurious and reliable

Alex K, 02/22/2018
750Li 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Very specious and powerful. I wanted the L version but noe that I have it I see its too much space in the back and hard to reach over to kids etc. The 750 comes with staggered wheels and its a bit costly due to rear tires wear out much faster. Other than that all is wonderful

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

A sleeper rocket

James H. Stasny, 01/26/2016
750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
5 of 10 people found this review helpful

I bought it for my self but my wife like to drive it and learned to enjoy the power and performance.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 7 Series for sale

Related Used 2014 BMW 7 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles