Used 2014 BMW 7 Series Consumer Reviews
Beautiful car but...
I've owned my 2014 740 Li for 19 months now coming out of a 2009 Mercedes E350. Overall, the car is comfortable, enough power for a 6 CYL, beautiful to look at, handles well. When I bought the car with 30,000 miles, the warranty still had a year left on it. Soon as the warranty expired, I had to have the handle to close my door replaced because it was basically melting away. It was like that when I bought it however, I always thought it was just sweat and crap from my hand. I tried to clean it one day and realized that the gooey stuff just wouldn't come off. It was getting worse. Thats when I realized that the plastic behind the wood grain that you grab to close the door was melting. Apparently, it's a common problem for BMW. I know a girl with a 325 and she said both her front ones are melting. BMW says its "normal wear and tear." They did give me BMW courtesy by supplying the parts (you literally have to replace the entire door panel which costs $1,700) but I had to pay $300+ in labor for a piece of plastic. Soon after that, I had a leak. Dealer said it was the tranny. I had that fixed too with BMW assistance. Still cost me $300. Go back home, car still leaks. Wasn't the tranny. Turns out its the valve covers PLUS the oil filter housing. BMW told me to pound sand. Mind you, I'm out of the 4 year warranty time frame but UNDER the 50,000 mileage. Plus, the car was certified by the dealer to the last owner but because I bought the car from a NON BMW dealer, the certification didn't transfer. When I called around to a German Auto repair center to quote the oil leaks, they said that the valve cover leaks are VERY common in those cars. So common that its not a matter of if, but when! Approx $1,400 to pair for the leaks. Overall, its a nice car but BMW needs to work on their service and their reliability. Doubtful I'll buy another BMW. I've had much less headaches with my 2 Mercedes and much better service.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Velvet Rocket is turned into a beast!
She is always ready to go! Always look forward to driving this wonderful machine. It makes you look forward to it. The power the power the power did I say the power.... 450 HP twin turbo 4.5 sec to 60MPH! It outruns most sports cars all the while surrounded in luxury. That's all but the very fastest models. Its doubles as a stealth ship sedan most of the time while waiting for its victims then the velvet rocket turns in the BEAST. Makes you never want to get on a plane again as you'd miss the opportunity to fly there and back. Example: Dallas, Tx to Baton Rouge LA 484 miles in 5 hours flat 100MPH average. Several times 137 many times 120-125, 100 seemed slow.! Privilege to own this car. Update, no issues just a solid car. I drove a newer model and don't like it as much? That's never happened before. So it's 5 years old and no reason to get rid of it!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My BMW 750 li
overall my experience after owning 2 years has been positive. Best road car I have ever driven. Driving in town for everyday trips it is a pretty big car to navigate around in. Big turn radius, particularly for a u turn. Trunk space is small, considering the size of the car. I have been pleased with gas mileage. The voice commands, specifically for navigation, needs to be improved upon. But I like all of the other electronic features. So far I have not had any maintenance issues. I purchase the car as certified pre owned.
- Performance
- Comfort
- Value
Luxurious and reliable
Very specious and powerful. I wanted the L version but noe that I have it I see its too much space in the back and hard to reach over to kids etc. The 750 comes with staggered wheels and its a bit costly due to rear tires wear out much faster. Other than that all is wonderful
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A sleeper rocket
I bought it for my self but my wife like to drive it and learned to enjoy the power and performance.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the 7 Series
Related Used 2014 BMW 7 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3