  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 7 Series
  4. Used 2006 BMW 7 Series
  5. Appraisal value

2006 BMW 7 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2006 BMW 7 Series 760Li 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,845$6,801$7,339
Clean$5,247$6,111$6,592
Average$4,050$4,731$5,098
Rough$2,854$3,351$3,604
Sell my 2006 BMW 7 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 7 Series near you
Estimated values
2006 BMW 7 Series 750i 4dr Sedan (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,087$4,054$4,588
Clean$2,772$3,643$4,121
Average$2,140$2,820$3,187
Rough$1,508$1,998$2,253
Sell my 2006 BMW 7 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 7 Series near you
Estimated values
2006 BMW 7 Series 760i 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,391$6,495$7,112
Clean$4,839$5,836$6,388
Average$3,736$4,518$4,940
Rough$2,632$3,200$3,492
Sell my 2006 BMW 7 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 7 Series near you
Estimated values
2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li 4dr Sedan (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,171$4,191$4,754
Clean$2,847$3,766$4,270
Average$2,198$2,915$3,302
Rough$1,548$2,065$2,334
Sell my 2006 BMW 7 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 7 Series near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 BMW 7 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 BMW 7 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,772 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,643 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a BMW 7 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 BMW 7 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,772 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,643 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 BMW 7 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 BMW 7 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,772 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,643 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 BMW 7 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 BMW 7 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 BMW 7 Series ranges from $1,508 to $4,588, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 BMW 7 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.