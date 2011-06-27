Estimated values
2006 BMW 7 Series 760Li 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,845
|$6,801
|$7,339
|Clean
|$5,247
|$6,111
|$6,592
|Average
|$4,050
|$4,731
|$5,098
|Rough
|$2,854
|$3,351
|$3,604
Estimated values
2006 BMW 7 Series 750i 4dr Sedan (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,087
|$4,054
|$4,588
|Clean
|$2,772
|$3,643
|$4,121
|Average
|$2,140
|$2,820
|$3,187
|Rough
|$1,508
|$1,998
|$2,253
Estimated values
2006 BMW 7 Series 760i 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,391
|$6,495
|$7,112
|Clean
|$4,839
|$5,836
|$6,388
|Average
|$3,736
|$4,518
|$4,940
|Rough
|$2,632
|$3,200
|$3,492
Estimated values
2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li 4dr Sedan (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,171
|$4,191
|$4,754
|Clean
|$2,847
|$3,766
|$4,270
|Average
|$2,198
|$2,915
|$3,302
|Rough
|$1,548
|$2,065
|$2,334