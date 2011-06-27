Used 2006 BMW 7 Series Consumer Reviews
It will get you there, but wont' bring you back!
My 2006 BMW 750LI; I shif the gear into Drive, it will automaticaly shifs to Park, I shift to Reverse it automatically shifs to Park, it will not let you drive off, it give me a message, drive moderelty, I have sat in parking lots and gas stations for 30 min to an hour before I was able to shift it into Drive, and drive away. I've had BMW Mech. look at it and they say faulty codes come us and they cleared them, had a 2nd Mec. they said the same thing. A month latter its stats up agin. Is any one else having this issues and how to repair it?
Transmission Issues!!! Avoid if possible
I have owned BMW's since early 90's - 735i, 745i and now 750i. The 750i is by far the best and worst of the 7 series. if you have a 745 series!! KEEP IT!!! much better car then the 750i... I have had transimission issues " the Jerk or safe mode problems etc" was told everything from need to replace the transimission to it needs a software upgrade. Great looking car but just not worth the investment with today's economy... "Anyone wants to buy a 2006 BMW 750i ? will make you a heck of a deal...
Love the car ..... Hate the maintenance
My 750i sport currently has 80k miles. Since about 40k miles the car has been blowing smoke when I idle for more than 5 mins was told it was the valve cover gasket then I was told the valve stem seals and quotes $15k to fix. Not to mention some days the car just won't start I hit the button power comes on cars clicks but does not fire even after having a brand new battery. Tires and brakes every 6months to a year which is $1500. Transmission fault all the time but never have a slip in the transmission. The parking sensors have not worked since about 50k miles and no body can figure out why??? Car is a mess but fun to drive I give it that.
TRANSMISSION PROBLEMS!!! BEWARE!!!
My husband and I purchased a 2006 BMW 760i from BMW of West Springfield dealership back in August 2014. We purchased it as our 3rd vehicle, so we drove it mostly on the weekends. When I got rid of my vehicle a few months later, it was driven on a regular basis. We started noticing issues with the transmission shifting back into "Park" when we would shift it into "Drive". This began happening about 5 months after having the car. Now, it never shifted while the car was moving. It was only when we started the car or had parked it but didn't shut it off . Definitely not a good situation to be in if you had somewhere you needed to be- I don't know- maybe WORK. It wasn't a risk we were willing to take, especially if we had our children in the car. We took it to the BMW dealership- where we purchased it from. They told us that all the fluids looked good and that after much inspection the car would need a new transmission (about $10,000 cost). So we got a second opinion and they noticed that we were extremely low on transmission fluid- which was odd since the dealership told us that all of our fluid levels were good. Long story short, we did in fact need a new transmission. We replaced it with a used one (about $5,000 cost) and the car was fine for about two months. After that, the same problems began again and we got rid of the car. BEWARE! We thought we were ok because we got the car from the BMW dealership but that means NOTHING. They wanted to get rid of the car themselves and I believe they knew something was wrong with it. I should have contacted the Attorney General but didn't want to be bothered with the hassle. Now I wish I had because now our same car is on sale for almost $15,000 down in Marlyand and it's not even worth $10,000 at this point! Please be careful with the 2006 BMW 7 series! When it was behaving itself, it was an awesome car to drive...smooth drive. Acceleration was AMAZING. But not worth the headache. My recommendation- PURCHASE A BMW BRAND NEW OR AT LEAST NEW- USED WITH ALL THE FACTORY WARRANTIES.
750 Problems/IDrive failures
Hello. I have a 2006 750Li which has had numerous problems in several months. First, the parking light indicated a failure. Brought it to the dealer and they were not able to recreate the problem. Next, the iDrive froze and when this occurs the navigation, and all controls are stuck. This occured in a busy part of Los Angeles which created a problem as we were lost. The car has had 4 iDrive failures since, during one I stopped by the dealer to show them. Their technicians witnessed it, as did the service manager, however they can't locate a fault code in the computer so they can't correct the problem.
