Edmunds Rating
4.0 / 5
Consumer Rating
(5)
2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Hatchback body style makes it easy to load cargo
  • Stout performance with either engine
  • Upscale interior with easy-to-use controls
  • Well-balanced ride and handling
  • Less backseat headroom than in 3 Series sedan
  • Heavier and costlier than similar sedan competitors
  • Available only with an automatic transmission
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2018
2017
2016
2015
$26,490 - $35,998
Which 4 Series Gran Coupe does Edmunds recommend?

If you can afford it, spring for the 440i Gran Coupe to get its refined and powerful turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine. It's truly magnificent, and it's a good match for the Gran Coupe's sleek style. We also recommend the upgraded headlights of the Lighting package and the Driver Assistance package for its useful parking aids. Performance-oriented drivers are encouraged to tick the box for the attractively priced Track Handling package, which, among other goodies, supplies non-run-flat summer tires.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.0 / 5

A variant of the 3 Series, the 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is actually a four-door hatchback. BMW has sliced and diced the automotive landscape so finely that it offers subvariants such as the 4 Series Gran Coupe (and the 3 Series GT) that have no direct competitors. The 4 Series Gran Coupe is in a segment of one until Audi releases the A5 Sportback in 2018.

Now in its third year of production, the 4 Series Gran Coupe remains an enviable automobile, one that delivers exhilarating acceleration, refinement and style. Its engines are new this year, although they share exactly the same displacement and cylinder count as the engines they replace. Compared to a regular 3 Series, you lose out on some rear seat space, and you'll pay more. But it's a trade-off we think is worth it.

2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe models

The 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is — despite its coupe billing — a four-door hatchback. It's available in two trim levels, 430i and 440i, and both are available with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive (called xDrive in BMW-speak). An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission available. The 430i, the entry-level version, is equipped with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine and offers many features as optional. The 440i gets our nod for its much more powerful turbocharged inline-six. Stepping up to the 440i also nets a few other upgrades, though it too has many optional features.

Highlights for the 430i include 18-inch wheels, xenon headlights, a sunroof, a power liftgate, power front seats and a nine-speaker sound system, but you'll have to visit the options sheet if you want things such as keyless entry, satellite radio, heated seats or a backup camera. Even Apple CarPlay is extra. Its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) is more adept at hustling this heavy car around than you might expect.

But the 440i has an engine that's too compelling to ignore. The 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six (320 hp, 330 lb-ft of torque) is smooth, refined and exceedingly robust. In the bargain you get power lumbar adjustment, keyless entry, hands-free liftgate operation and a premium audio system.

Many optional packages are common to both trim levels. Options to be on the lookout for include the M Sport package (summer performance tires, a performance-tuned suspension, different exterior styling), the Technology package (a navigation system with a larger display), LED headlights, some advanced driver safety aids, an adaptive suspension and adaptive cruise control.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 BMW 428i Gran Coupe (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current 4 Series Gran Coupe has received some revisions, including an update to the model name (the 428i is now called 430i) and a new-generation engine of the same 2.0-liter displacement. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's 430i Gran Coupe.

Driving

4.5
Like other 328i and 428i BMWs, the 4 Series Gran Coupe is blessed with a powerful, responsive and surprisingly efficient base engine. All other dynamic attributes are at least on par with its siblings, which is saying something. Benchmark performance.

Acceleration

5.0
Plenty of power, eager throttle response, and the 2.0-liter 240-horsepower turbo-four sounds great. The responsive automatic transmission also has a launch mode. Its measured a 0-60 mph time of 5.7 seconds is almost a second quicker than average for entry-level luxury cars.

Braking

3.5
The brake pedal feels solid and reassuring in all situations, and we observed zero reduction in effectiveness and a resistance to fade despite multiple successive panic stops. Braking distance of 115 feet is about average for summer tires.

Steering

4.0
The optional variable-ratio steering and thick steering wheel offer excellent precision and response. We would prefer more feel, though, even in the higher-effort Sport mode. Still, for an electric-assist system, this one's pretty good.

Handling

5.0
The 4 Series turns in crisply and demonstrates impeccable poise. It remains sure and predictable when driven hard like any other 3 or 4 Series. And the M Sport and Dynamic Handling packages make it an even sharper driving instrument.

Drivability

4.5
Adjustable drive settings allow you to set ride, steering and throttle response how you like it, but the default setting works well, too. BMW's automatic engine stop-start can feel rough at times. But when you shut it off, it stays off.

Comfort

4.5
This sport-tuned model still manages to be comfortable thanks to its optional adaptive M Sport suspension and BMW's usual attention to detail. Accolades must also go toward the hugely adjustable front seats that can accommodate and hold in place a wide variety of body types.

Seat comfort

5.0
It's hard to beat these front seats. A wide range of power adjustability is complemented by firm and supportive seat contours. This car is equally adept at long-distance comfort and cornering. Optional sport seats add thigh extension and power bolsters.

Ride comfort

5.0
The adaptive sport-tuned M Sport suspension does create more jiggling and firmness at times, but this is still a masterfully damped suspension that soaks up bumps and quashes harshness. An example of how to do a sport model right.

Noise & vibration

4.0
The 428i never sounds strained, and the engine fades into the background when cruising. There's good wind and road isolation despite frameless windows and that big, open hatchback trunk area.

Interior

3.0
The 4 Series Gran Coupe four-door does not get top marks because entry and exit, space and visibility are compromised by its stylish roofline. It's better in these areas than a pure 4 Series coupe, but the 3 Series Gran Turismo, a similar but somewhat less graceful hatchback, is more practical.

Ease of use

3.5
Without navigation, iDrive has a smaller screen and a simpler controller. It's still comparatively complicated, but you acclimate. Other controls are well placed, and the cruise controls are some of the best.

Getting in/getting out

2.5
The front seats are low and the bolsters are prominent, which don't make it the easiest car to get into. The low roofline and fastback profile will cause you to duck more than usual, too. The 3 Series Gran Turismo is better in this regard.

Roominess

2.5
There's superior room up front thanks to abundant seat movement and sufficient headroom. Those of average height or taller must slouch in the backseat, though. Get the similarly styled 3 Series GT if backseat space matters to you.

Visibility

3.0
Thin roof pillars help the view forward. And given this car's roofline and low-slung seating position, it's not bad. Still, visibility to the rear is compromised, and the rearview camera is optional.

Quality

4.5
Solidly built from the ground up with excellent materials and precise assembly. No gimmicks. This is clearly worth a price premium.

Utility

4.0
The hatchback body style provides easy access to the cargo hold, which itself is amply sized. Cargo capacity-wise, it matches the 3 Series sedan by the numbers, but day-to-day access is better in the Gran Coupe.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall4.0 / 5
Driving4.5
Comfort4.5
Interior3.0
Utility4.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe.

5(60%)
4(20%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Had a 750i - Don't Miss It.
JMR,11/29/2018
430i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I have a 2017 BMW 430i xdrive Gran Coupe. Purchased it new. My previous car was a 2006 750i, which I leased when new. The 750i was a fabulous road car, for sure. I regularly drove from Washington, DC, where I live, to Manhattan, NY. I would make a 4 hour drive in a little over 3 hours. The car was a no drama luxury cruiser. I needed a full size car because I had a family, which included a son built like a nose tackle, and a young adult daughter. Alas, my son died at 27 (of diabetes), and my daughter moved away after finishing her education. It was then only my wife and I. We did not need a full size car (and my wife owns a 2019 BMW X3 - another great car). So I went looking for a new car in late December, 2017. I saw the BMW 430i xdrive Gran Coupe. Love at first sight. That freakin' car is sexy. And it drives beautifully. I never would have thought that a 4 cylinder engine could adequately propel a 3600 pound adequately But is does. The sweet spot for driving is between 75 - 90 miles per hour. The car drives lithely, very gracefully. Just a blast to drive. Makes even an older guy like me feel youthful. I love that car. And since I rack up miles fast, I will probably buy another one when the new body style is introduced in a couple of years.
BMW Best
Steve R.,01/09/2020
430i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
2017 BMW 430I GC This car is proper BMW engineering size, power, drive, and look. This vehicle will make you a BMW loyalist, its that superb. The performance is perfect for daily fun. You feel special every time you sit in it. The 4 turbo sounds as a sport sedan should edgy when the throttle is pressed firm. The drive modes go from perfect fast to wow to scary fun. BMW did it right so test drive a 4 series and save time shopping.
Fuel pump noise
David,08/30/2018
430i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I purchased this car in August of 2017. After about a week of driving I noticed the fuel tank was about on the half empty level. A loud thumping noise began to get my attention. The noise seemed to be coming from the rear of the car and upon taking it to the dealer for service they all agreed it was from inside the fuel tank. After numerous returns to various BMW service departments it was finally sent into the corporation for further review. BMW corporation stated they knew of the sound but that there is no known repair. This sound begins as soon as I show 1/2 tank and increases in volume the less full the tank indicates. BMW did replace the fuel pump inside the fuel tank but it did absolutely nothing. I asked for BMW to take the car back and they refused. In addition, even though this car sells from the high 40's.. the radio (standard) has the sound of something out of the 60's. Several people from the Sandy Sansing service department did a side by side comparison to a 3 series BMW and the radio (also standard) blew mine out of the water. However, that of course was not fixed either. I also own a Nissan Altima and that radio is twice the sound of this radio and of course at about half the price. Several sales people at both the Mobile BMW and Sandy Sansing BMW departments indicated that the noise issue is a known fact not only affecting the 4 series but also X1 and others. STAY AWAY!
Simply Perfect
TB,05/13/2020
430i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
CPO 430i is the perfect car for a 22 yo. Sharp, sleek appearance. Plenty of room. Engine has nice zip and also gets very good gas mileage. BMW did a great job with this vehicle.
See all 5 reviews of the 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
248 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
23 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
248 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the 4 Series Gran Coupe models:

Remote Services
Provides status for many vehicle functions, remote unlocking and stolen vehicle recovery.
BMW Assist
This standard system includes automatic crash notification and roadside assistance.
Active Driving Assistant
This camera-based system provides lane departure warnings and forward collision mitigation. It primes and applies the brakes if necessary.

More about the 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

Used 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Overview

The Used 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is offered in the following submodels: 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan. Available styles include 430i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 440i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 430i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive SULEV is priced between $26,490 and$32,999 with odometer readings between 12874 and46559 miles.
  • The Used 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 440i xDrive is priced between $35,998 and$35,998 with odometer readings between 25782 and25782 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe for sale near. There are currently 12 used and CPO 2017 4 Series Gran Coupes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $26,490 and mileage as low as 12874 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe.

