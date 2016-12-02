I purchased this car in August of 2017. After about a week of driving I noticed the fuel tank was about on the half empty level. A loud thumping noise began to get my attention. The noise seemed to be coming from the rear of the car and upon taking it to the dealer for service they all agreed it was from inside the fuel tank. After numerous returns to various BMW service departments it was finally sent into the corporation for further review. BMW corporation stated they knew of the sound but that there is no known repair. This sound begins as soon as I show 1/2 tank and increases in volume the less full the tank indicates. BMW did replace the fuel pump inside the fuel tank but it did absolutely nothing. I asked for BMW to take the car back and they refused. In addition, even though this car sells from the high 40's.. the radio (standard) has the sound of something out of the 60's. Several people from the Sandy Sansing service department did a side by side comparison to a 3 series BMW and the radio (also standard) blew mine out of the water. However, that of course was not fixed either. I also own a Nissan Altima and that radio is twice the sound of this radio and of course at about half the price. Several sales people at both the Mobile BMW and Sandy Sansing BMW departments indicated that the noise issue is a known fact not only affecting the 4 series but also X1 and others. STAY AWAY!

