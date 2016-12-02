2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Review
Pros & Cons
- Hatchback body style makes it easy to load cargo
- Stout performance with either engine
- Upscale interior with easy-to-use controls
- Well-balanced ride and handling
- Less backseat headroom than in 3 Series sedan
- Heavier and costlier than similar sedan competitors
- Available only with an automatic transmission
Which 4 Series Gran Coupe does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating4.0 / 5
A variant of the 3 Series, the 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is actually a four-door hatchback. BMW has sliced and diced the automotive landscape so finely that it offers subvariants such as the 4 Series Gran Coupe (and the 3 Series GT) that have no direct competitors. The 4 Series Gran Coupe is in a segment of one until Audi releases the A5 Sportback in 2018.
Now in its third year of production, the 4 Series Gran Coupe remains an enviable automobile, one that delivers exhilarating acceleration, refinement and style. Its engines are new this year, although they share exactly the same displacement and cylinder count as the engines they replace. Compared to a regular 3 Series, you lose out on some rear seat space, and you'll pay more. But it's a trade-off we think is worth it.
2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe models
The 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is — despite its coupe billing — a four-door hatchback. It's available in two trim levels, 430i and 440i, and both are available with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive (called xDrive in BMW-speak). An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission available. The 430i, the entry-level version, is equipped with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine and offers many features as optional. The 440i gets our nod for its much more powerful turbocharged inline-six. Stepping up to the 440i also nets a few other upgrades, though it too has many optional features.
Highlights for the 430i include 18-inch wheels, xenon headlights, a sunroof, a power liftgate, power front seats and a nine-speaker sound system, but you'll have to visit the options sheet if you want things such as keyless entry, satellite radio, heated seats or a backup camera. Even Apple CarPlay is extra. Its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) is more adept at hustling this heavy car around than you might expect.
But the 440i has an engine that's too compelling to ignore. The 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six (320 hp, 330 lb-ft of torque) is smooth, refined and exceedingly robust. In the bargain you get power lumbar adjustment, keyless entry, hands-free liftgate operation and a premium audio system.
Many optional packages are common to both trim levels. Options to be on the lookout for include the M Sport package (summer performance tires, a performance-tuned suspension, different exterior styling), the Technology package (a navigation system with a larger display), LED headlights, some advanced driver safety aids, an adaptive suspension and adaptive cruise control.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 BMW 428i Gran Coupe (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current 4 Series Gran Coupe has received some revisions, including an update to the model name (the 428i is now called 430i) and a new-generation engine of the same 2.0-liter displacement. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's 430i Gran Coupe.
Driving4.5
Comfort4.5
Interior3.0
Utility4.0
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the 4 Series Gran Coupe models:
- Remote Services
- Provides status for many vehicle functions, remote unlocking and stolen vehicle recovery.
- BMW Assist
- This standard system includes automatic crash notification and roadside assistance.
- Active Driving Assistant
- This camera-based system provides lane departure warnings and forward collision mitigation. It primes and applies the brakes if necessary.
