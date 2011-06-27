Used 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Consumer Reviews

Had a 750i - Don't Miss It. JMR , 11/29/2018 430i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have a 2017 BMW 430i xdrive Gran Coupe. Purchased it new. My previous car was a 2006 750i, which I leased when new. The 750i was a fabulous road car, for sure. I regularly drove from Washington, DC, where I live, to Manhattan, NY. I would make a 4 hour drive in a little over 3 hours. The car was a no drama luxury cruiser. I needed a full size car because I had a family, which included a son built like a nose tackle, and a young adult daughter. Alas, my son died at 27 (of diabetes), and my daughter moved away after finishing her education. It was then only my wife and I. We did not need a full size car (and my wife owns a 2019 BMW X3 - another great car). So I went looking for a new car in late December, 2017. I saw the BMW 430i xdrive Gran Coupe. Love at first sight. That freakin' car is sexy. And it drives beautifully. I never would have thought that a 4 cylinder engine could adequately propel a 3600 pound adequately But is does. The sweet spot for driving is between 75 - 90 miles per hour. The car drives lithely, very gracefully. Just a blast to drive. Makes even an older guy like me feel youthful. I love that car. And since I rack up miles fast, I will probably buy another one when the new body style is introduced in a couple of years. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

BMW Best Steve R. , 01/09/2020 430i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful 2017 BMW 430I GC This car is proper BMW engineering size, power, drive, and look. This vehicle will make you a BMW loyalist, its that superb. The performance is perfect for daily fun. You feel special every time you sit in it. The 4 turbo sounds as a sport sedan should edgy when the throttle is pressed firm. The drive modes go from perfect fast to wow to scary fun. BMW did it right so test drive a 4 series and save time shopping. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fuel pump noise David , 08/30/2018 430i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I purchased this car in August of 2017. After about a week of driving I noticed the fuel tank was about on the half empty level. A loud thumping noise began to get my attention. The noise seemed to be coming from the rear of the car and upon taking it to the dealer for service they all agreed it was from inside the fuel tank. After numerous returns to various BMW service departments it was finally sent into the corporation for further review. BMW corporation stated they knew of the sound but that there is no known repair. This sound begins as soon as I show 1/2 tank and increases in volume the less full the tank indicates. BMW did replace the fuel pump inside the fuel tank but it did absolutely nothing. I asked for BMW to take the car back and they refused. In addition, even though this car sells from the high 40's.. the radio (standard) has the sound of something out of the 60's. Several people from the Sandy Sansing service department did a side by side comparison to a 3 series BMW and the radio (also standard) blew mine out of the water. However, that of course was not fixed either. I also own a Nissan Altima and that radio is twice the sound of this radio and of course at about half the price. Several sales people at both the Mobile BMW and Sandy Sansing BMW departments indicated that the noise issue is a known fact not only affecting the 4 series but also X1 and others. STAY AWAY! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Simply Perfect TB , 05/13/2020 430i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful CPO 430i is the perfect car for a 22 yo. Sharp, sleek appearance. Plenty of room. Engine has nice zip and also gets very good gas mileage. BMW did a great job with this vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse