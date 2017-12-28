Used 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me

1,027 listings
4 Series Gran Coupe Reviews & Specs
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive in Light Blue
    used

    2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive

    12,515 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,855

    $7,089 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive in Black
    certified

    2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive

    16,004 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,995

    $7,227 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 440i xDrive in White
    used

    2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 440i xDrive

    13,726 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $32,998

    $8,714 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i in Orange
    used

    2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i

    12,042 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,977

    $2,816 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive

    34,349 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,490

    $4,742 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive in White
    used

    2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive

    23,693 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,105

    $11,809 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive in Orange
    used

    2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive

    19,299 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,995

    $3,936 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i in White
    used

    2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i

    48,069 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,500

    $7,733 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive in Black
    certified

    2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive

    26,077 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,999

    $4,437 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i

    20,956 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,595

    $3,429 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i in Silver
    used

    2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i

    19,209 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,991

    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i in Black
    certified

    2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i

    24,255 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,995

    $3,449 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i in Light Blue
    used

    2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i

    31,469 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,900

    $3,866 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i in Black
    used

    2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i

    25,052 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,689

    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i in Light Blue
    used

    2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i

    24,998 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,950

    $3,837 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive in Orange
    used

    2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive

    46,242 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,980

    $4,198 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive in Black
    certified

    2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive

    41,304 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,995

    $4,478 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 440i in Light Blue
    certified

    2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 440i

    27,887 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,452

    $4,380 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

Overall Consumer Rating
4.45 Reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (20%)
BMW's "Goldilocks" Car
NOLA Guy,12/28/2017
430i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
It was time to replace my 80,000+ mile 2014 Mercedes E250 BlueTec. I wasn't impressed by the generic styling of the MB's exterior so thought I'd give the BMW 5 Series a try. Nice car but it didn't offer exactly what I was looking for, namely, high mileage with visual appeal. Then I saw a car that I never knew was available until I was at the dealership -- the 403i Gran Coupe with Luxury Package. It checked all of the boxes for me, great highway mileage (34 EPA Highway; but I've averaged about 10- to 15% higher at a steady 75+ MPH in Comfort mode), safety, comfort (I'm 6'5" & 215#), high quality entertainment system with large screen navigation and storage space. Rear Seat comfort? Ok for short jaunts -- my only sacrifice vs the 530i. Storage space? Incredible! This thing is a hatchback with about half of what my SUV holds (MB GLE350). The front seats are extremely comfortable, the steering is very direct and the iDrive 6 is amazing, especially with Apple Play. Performance? More than sufficient for my needs. I cannot rate reliability with only 1,500 miles on the odometer, however, J.D. Powers rates the GranCoupe higher than the 3 and 5 Series as "Better Than Most". Best of all it was $5k less than the comparable 5 Series. Yup, out came the checkbook. If you're searching for a stylish, comfortable, well equipped vehicle, you should give the 4 Series Gran Coupe serious consideration.
