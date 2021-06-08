What's under the 4 Series Gran Coupe's hood?

When it launches late this summer, the 4 Series Gran Coupe will be available with turbocharged engines. Base 430i models will be powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four making a respectable 255 hp and 295 lb-ft. BMW says the 430i should go from zero to 60 mph in 6 seconds, though we suspect the car might be a bit quicker than that when we get our hands on it. The 2.0-liter engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, while the all-wheel drive 430i xDrive will be available sometime after launch.