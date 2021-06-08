The 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is the latest "four-door coupe" from BMW. Take the standard 4 Series coupe — itself a two-door version of the 3 Series sedan — stretch it slightly, add a set of rear doors and replace the trunk lid with a hatch. That's really it. The 4 Series Gran Coupe gives you a sharp, coupe-like profile with the utility and space of a traditional sedan. It also retains the 4 Series' controversial new nose, a good or bad thing depending on your perspective.
2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Sleek new four-door design that's a more stylish alternative to the 3 Series sedan
- Strong turbocharged engines shared with the 4 Series coupe
- Lots of standard and available features, including a number of M Sport performance parts
- Kicks off the second 4 Series Gran Coupe generation
When it launches late this summer, the 4 Series Gran Coupe will be available with turbocharged engines. Base 430i models will be powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four making a respectable 255 hp and 295 lb-ft. BMW says the 430i should go from zero to 60 mph in 6 seconds, though we suspect the car might be a bit quicker than that when we get our hands on it. The 2.0-liter engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, while the all-wheel drive 430i xDrive will be available sometime after launch.
From the front seat forward, the 4 Series Gran Coupe is nearly indistinguishable from the standard 4 Series. The 4 Series has a handsome and well-appointed cabin, and it will be instantly familiar to anyone that's driven a BMW in the past 15 years or so. We like that BMW still uses buttons for major controls, and the driving position makes everything easy to see and reach.
As with any modern luxury car, the 4 Series Gran Coupe is loaded with plenty of in-car tech and driver aids. BMW's iDrive infotainment system is one of our favorites in the class, with plenty of functions and features in a relatively easy-to-navigate layout. iDrive uses a 10.25-inch touchscreen display. You can even use voice or optional gesture controls to operate the system, too. Other features include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster; wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; remote software updates; and a smartphone app that allows you to remotely monitor your car.
The 4 Series Gran Coupe is available in two trim levels: 430i and M440i xDrive. Standard features are similar, with the biggest difference being overall performance.
The 4 Series Gran Coupe offers most of the same benefits of the BMW 3 Series sedan in a more stylish but more expensive package. It's comfortable, well appointed and available with tons of features. We just wish BMW would do something about that nose.
