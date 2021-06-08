  1. Home
Release Date: August 2021
Estimated Price: starting at $45,795
  • Sleek new four-door design that's a more stylish alternative to the 3 Series sedan
  • Strong turbocharged engines shared with the 4 Series coupe
  • Lots of standard and available features, including a number of M Sport performance parts
  • Kicks off the second 4 Series Gran Coupe generation
2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Review
BMW applies its four-door coupe formula to its most divisive model
Reese Counts
6/08/2021
What is the 4 Series Gran Coupe?

The 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is the latest "four-door coupe" from BMW. Take the standard 4 Series coupe — itself a two-door version of the 3 Series sedan — stretch it slightly, add a set of rear doors and replace the trunk lid with a hatch. That's really it. The 4 Series Gran Coupe gives you a sharp, coupe-like profile with the utility and space of a traditional sedan. It also retains the 4 Series' controversial new nose, a good or bad thing depending on your perspective.

What's under the 4 Series Gran Coupe's hood?

When it launches late this summer, the 4 Series Gran Coupe will be available with turbocharged engines. Base 430i models will be powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four making a respectable 255 hp and 295 lb-ft. BMW says the 430i should go from zero to 60 mph in 6 seconds, though we suspect the car might be a bit quicker than that when we get our hands on it. The 2.0-liter engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, while the all-wheel drive 430i xDrive will be available sometime after launch.

Stepping up to the M440i xDrive nets you a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine making 382 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. It also uses a 48-volt mild-hybrid system for improved efficiency. At launch, the M440i will only be available with all-wheel drive, though a rear-wheel-drive model is coming down the line. BMW estimates the M440i xDrive will hit 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds. As with the 430i, we expect that figure to be a bit conservative.

How's the 4 Series Gran Coupe's interior?

From the front seat forward, the 4 Series Gran Coupe is nearly indistinguishable from the standard 4 Series. The 4 Series has a handsome and well-appointed cabin, and it will be instantly familiar to anyone that's driven a BMW in the past 15 years or so. We like that BMW still uses buttons for major controls, and the driving position makes everything easy to see and reach.

The real change is behind the front seats. While the 4 Series coupe does have rear seats, the Gran Coupe's rear doors make them more accessible. Expect more rear headroom than in the standard coupe and more legroom than its predecessor. The trunk has been replaced by a hatch, too, though it doesn't offer as much space as a wagon or SUV.

How's the 4 Series Gran Coupe's tech?

As with any modern luxury car, the 4 Series Gran Coupe is loaded with plenty of in-car tech and driver aids. BMW's iDrive infotainment system is one of our favorites in the class, with plenty of functions and features in a relatively easy-to-navigate layout. iDrive uses a 10.25-inch touchscreen display. You can even use voice or optional gesture controls to operate the system, too. Other features include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster; wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; remote software updates; and a smartphone app that allows you to remotely monitor your car.

Available driver aids on the 4 Series Gran Coupe include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert, parking sensors and more. The available 360-degree camera allows you to get a surround-view of the car, great for tight parking lots.

What are the 4 Series Gran Coupe's trim levels?

The 4 Series Gran Coupe is available in two trim levels: 430i and M440i xDrive. Standard features are similar, with the biggest difference being overall performance.

430i
Standard features on the 430i include:

  • 18-inch wheels
  • LED headlights with automatic high beams
  • Moonroof
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Front sport seats
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Keyless entry with push-button start
  • 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Parking sensors (alert you to obstacles that may not be visible in front of or behind the vehicle when parking)
  • Automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection (warns if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes if you don't respond in time)
  • Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane)
  • Blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while in reverse)

Options on the 430i include:

  • Premium Package
    • Heated steering wheel
    • Heated front seats
    • Ambient lighting
    • Head-Up display
  • M Sport Package
    • Sport-tuned steering
    • M Steering wheel
    • M aerodynamic bodywork
    • M Sport suspension
    • 19-inch wheels
  • Dynamic Handling Package
    • M Sport brakes with blue or red calipers
    • M sport differential
    • Adaptive M suspension
  • Driving Assistance Professional package
    • Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the 4 Series and the car in front)
    • Lane keeping system (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane)
    • Automated steering on the highway at low speeds
  • Parking Assistance package
    • Automated parking system (steers into a parking spot with little or no driver intervention)
    • 360-degree camera system (gives you a top-down view of the 4 Series and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Heated and ventilated front seats
  • Ambient lighting
  • Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line onto the windshield)
  • Wireless charging
  • Harman Kardon audio system
  • Adaptive headlights (swivel as you turn the steering wheel for better illumination in curves)

M440i xDrive
The M440i xDrive includes most of the 430i's features, adding:

  • M sport brakes with blue calipers
  • M sport differential
  • Sport-tuned steering
  • M sport suspension
  • M steering wheel
  • Aerodynamic bodywork
  • Rear spoiler
  • Black exterior trim

The M440i xDrive is available with the 430i's options. BMW also offers:

  • Cooling and High-Performance Tire Package
    • Adaptive M Suspension
    • M technology package
    • 19-inch wheels with performance summer tires

EdmundsEdmunds says

The 4 Series Gran Coupe offers most of the same benefits of the BMW 3 Series sedan in a more stylish but more expensive package. It's comfortable, well appointed and available with tons of features. We just wish BMW would do something about that nose.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe.

