Used 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me

1,027 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
4 Series Gran Coupe Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,027 listings
  • 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i SULEV in Silver
    certified

    2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i SULEV

    17,204 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,998

    $6,398 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 440i in White
    used

    2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 440i

    16,429 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $33,998

    $6,131 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive SULEV in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive SULEV

    26,230 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,295

    $5,127 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i SULEV in Dark Brown
    certified

    2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i SULEV

    17,653 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,996

    $4,498 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive SULEV in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive SULEV

    29,309 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,905

    $7,839 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive SULEV in Black
    used

    2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive SULEV

    29,551 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,695

    $4,887 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i SULEV in White
    used

    2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i SULEV

    26,705 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,900

    $6,539 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive SULEV in Black
    used

    2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive SULEV

    30,644 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,195

    $4,577 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive SULEV in White
    used

    2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive SULEV

    22,489 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,900

    $5,297 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 440i in Silver
    used

    2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 440i

    25,610 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,190

    $5,370 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 440i in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 440i

    33,142 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,100

    $5,854 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive SULEV in White
    used

    2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive SULEV

    32,304 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,905

    $4,623 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 440i xDrive in White
    used

    2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 440i xDrive

    28,670 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,998

    $4,694 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i SULEV in White
    used

    2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i SULEV

    41,281 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,595

    $4,508 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive SULEV in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive SULEV

    38,769 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,495

    $3,957 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 440i in Black
    used

    2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 440i

    61,160 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,495

    $4,852 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i SULEV in Black
    certified

    2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i SULEV

    30,508 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,998

    $8,746 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i SULEV in Gray
    used

    2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i SULEV

    40,193 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $22,900

    $5,966 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,027 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
  4. Used 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

Read recent reviews for the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
Overall Consumer Rating
4.45 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (20%)
Had a 750i - Don't Miss It.
JMR,11/29/2018
430i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I have a 2017 BMW 430i xdrive Gran Coupe. Purchased it new. My previous car was a 2006 750i, which I leased when new. The 750i was a fabulous road car, for sure. I regularly drove from Washington, DC, where I live, to Manhattan, NY. I would make a 4 hour drive in a little over 3 hours. The car was a no drama luxury cruiser. I needed a full size car because I had a family, which included a son built like a nose tackle, and a young adult daughter. Alas, my son died at 27 (of diabetes), and my daughter moved away after finishing her education. It was then only my wife and I. We did not need a full size car (and my wife owns a 2019 BMW X3 - another great car). So I went looking for a new car in late December, 2017. I saw the BMW 430i xdrive Gran Coupe. Love at first sight. That freakin' car is sexy. And it drives beautifully. I never would have thought that a 4 cylinder engine could adequately propel a 3600 pound adequately But is does. The sweet spot for driving is between 75 - 90 miles per hour. The car drives lithely, very gracefully. Just a blast to drive. Makes even an older guy like me feel youthful. I love that car. And since I rack up miles fast, I will probably buy another one when the new body style is introduced in a couple of years.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
4 Series Gran Coupe
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings