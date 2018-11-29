Used 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me
1,027 listings
- 17,204 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,998$6,398 Below Market
- 16,429 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,998$6,131 Below Market
- 26,230 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,295$5,127 Below Market
- 17,653 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,996$4,498 Below Market
- 29,309 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,905$7,839 Below Market
- 29,551 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,695$4,887 Below Market
- 26,705 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,900$6,539 Below Market
- 30,644 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,195$4,577 Below Market
- 22,489 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,900$5,297 Below Market
- 25,610 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,190$5,370 Below Market
- 33,142 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,100$5,854 Below Market
- 32,304 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,905$4,623 Below Market
- 28,670 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,998$4,694 Below Market
- 41,281 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,595$4,508 Below Market
- 38,769 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,495$3,957 Below Market
- 61,160 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,495$4,852 Below Market
- 30,508 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,998$8,746 Below Market
- 40,193 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,900$5,966 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
Read recent reviews for the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
JMR,11/29/2018
430i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I have a 2017 BMW 430i xdrive Gran Coupe. Purchased it new. My previous car was a 2006 750i, which I leased when new. The 750i was a fabulous road car, for sure. I regularly drove from Washington, DC, where I live, to Manhattan, NY. I would make a 4 hour drive in a little over 3 hours. The car was a no drama luxury cruiser. I needed a full size car because I had a family, which included a son built like a nose tackle, and a young adult daughter. Alas, my son died at 27 (of diabetes), and my daughter moved away after finishing her education. It was then only my wife and I. We did not need a full size car (and my wife owns a 2019 BMW X3 - another great car). So I went looking for a new car in late December, 2017. I saw the BMW 430i xdrive Gran Coupe. Love at first sight. That freakin' car is sexy. And it drives beautifully. I never would have thought that a 4 cylinder engine could adequately propel a 3600 pound adequately But is does. The sweet spot for driving is between 75 - 90 miles per hour. The car drives lithely, very gracefully. Just a blast to drive. Makes even an older guy like me feel youthful. I love that car. And since I rack up miles fast, I will probably buy another one when the new body style is introduced in a couple of years.
