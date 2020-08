Used 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me

Bourne's Auto Center Daytona Beach - Daytona Beach / Florida

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 440i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA4E3C5XHG186805

Stock: D5608BP

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-16-2020