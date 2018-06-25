2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
Which 4 Series Gran Coupe does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Hatchback body style makes it easy to load cargo
- Stout performance with either engine
- Upscale interior with easy-to-use controls
- Well-balanced ride and handling
- Less backseat headroom than in the 3 Series sedan
- Heavier and costlier than similar sedan competitors
- Less cargo space than closest hatchback competitors
- Available only with an automatic transmission
- Navigation system now standard
- Apple CarPlay standard (with a subscription model)
- Part of the first 4 Series Gran Coupe generation introduced for 2014
Overall rating7.1 / 10
BMW has decided that no matter what you want out of a vehicle, it will make a car to fit. Small convertible? Sure. Big SUV? Check. Big SUV with a sloping roofline so it doesn't have much trunk space or rear headroom, but it looks slick? Obviously. All BMW needs now is a pickup truck.
In the case of the 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe, the only really objectionable thing is the name. After all, the Gran Coupe is actually a four-door hatchback with the coupelike profile. Sizewise, it's basically a 3 Series sedan, but you get some nice trim and equipment upgrades. As such, the 4 Series Gran Coupe answers the question: "What should I buy if I like the 3 Series but I don't want the expense or size of a 5 Series?"
The 4 Series Gran Coupe is comfortable and quiet on the road and offers a suitable amount of performance. However, rear headroom is tight, and the hatchback body offers only the smallest of cargo increases over the 3 Series sedan. If you're opting for a four-cylinder engine, the 4 Series Gran Coupe looks very similar to its lesser sibling on paper. Depending on how you look at it, the 4 Series Gran Coupe is either an incredibly obvious choice or an entirely consternating one.
When it launched, the Gran Coupe didn't have much in the way of direct competition, but now there are some compelling alternatives. The Audi A5 Sportback looks even sleeker and has more cargo capacity. Or you might also consider the Kia Stinger, which comes with more equipment for the price and punches above its weight class in terms of driving dynamics and quality.
BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe models
Despite the name, the 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is a four-door hatchback with a sedan profile. Two trim levels are available, 430i and 440i, with what's underneath the hood being the main distinctions. The 430i's turbocharged four-cylinder offers a compelling blend of performance and fuel economy. The 440i has a more powerful and nearly as efficient turbocharged six-cylinder engine. Both models are available with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive (called xDrive in BMW speak). An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission available.
The 430i is motivated by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower, 258 pound-feet). Standard features include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and foglights, automatic wipers, a sunroof, a power liftgate, power-folding and heated outside mirrors, auto-dimming mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, power front seats, driver-seat memory settings, a 40/20/40-split rear seat, simulated leather upholstery, adjustable driving modes, and steering wheel-mounted shift paddles.
Infotainment duties are handled by an 8.8-inch central display screen with navigation, and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB port, and HD and satellite radio. Apple CarPlay is standard, with a one-year complimentary subscription.
You'll primarily upgrade to the 440i for its turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine (322 hp, 332 lb-ft). You also get power lumbar adjustment for the front seats, proximity entry, hands-free liftgate operation and a Harman Kardon premium audio system.
Many optional packages are common to both trim levels. These include the Convenience package, which offers heated front seats along with blind-spot monitoring and adjustable lumbar support on the 430i; the Executive package, which brings adaptive headlights with automatic high-beam control, a surround-view parking camera system, automated vehicle parking and upgraded leather upholstery; and the Driving Assistance package, which offers adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and forward collision alert with low-speed automatic emergency braking. You can also up the Gran Coupe's sporting capability with the M Sport package that adds performance tires, a sport suspension (or adaptive suspension for an added fee), a sport steering wheel, more aggressive-looking front and rear styling, and the contents of the Convenience package. The Track Handling package includes non-run-flat performance tires, upgraded brakes, adaptive suspension and variable-ratio sport steering.
Notable stand-alone options include 19-inch wheels, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, a head-up display, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, and wireless device charging.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.1 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|6.0
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.5
Comfort7.5
Interior7.0
Utility6.0
Technology8.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
A high performance, fun to drive, sporty BMW. A great mid size choice for a well handling, luxury car.
This is an excellent company luxury car. Solid as a tank and fast. With sport handling packages this car hugs the road with ease and makes the driver feel very much in control. But be prepared to spend to get the many great options available.
This is easily one of the best looking cars on the road. It performs well across the board. I will say buying or leasing get the wheel/tire insurance. Its worth the money as I have gone through 3 tires and one wheel.
Features & Specs
|430i 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$44,600
|MPG
|24 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5200 rpm
|430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$46,600
|MPG
|23 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5200 rpm
|440i 4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$51,000
|MPG
|21 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|322 hp @ 5500 rpm
|440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$53,000
|MPG
|21 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|322 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts' favorite 4 Series Gran Coupe safety features:
- Side- and Top-View Cameras
- Provide a 360-degree bird's-eye view of the 4 Series Gran Coupe. Makes it easier to navigate in tight parking spots.
- BMW Assist
- This standard system includes automatic crash notification and roadside assistance.
- Active Driving Assistant
- Alerts the driver when the vehicle wanders out of its lane. Also warns when a front collision is imminent. Can apply brakes if necessary.
BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe vs. the competition
BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe vs. BMW 3 Series
With the same wheelbase and nearly the same length (and about 300 pounds of extra weight), the 4 Series Gran Coupe is very close to the 3 Series. It does offer a six-cylinder engine option, and it generally feels a bit more upscale inside than its "little" sibling. However, it has half an inch less headroom and only marginally more trunk space than the 3 Series sedan. The 3 Series wagon actually offers more storage. Still, the boost in performance and luxury upgrade set the 4 Series Gran Coupe apart. Read Edmund's long-term road test of the BMW 3 Series sedan to find out more.
BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe vs. Audi A5
Much like the 4 Series Gran Coupe is more closely related to the 3 Series sedan than its two-door namesake, the A5 hatchback shares most of its DNA with the Audi A4 sedan. But it's all dressed up in sleek A5 coupe styling and comes with more cargo space than the BMW, along with Audi's slick technology interfaces. The one place the not-a-coupe A5 falls short of the Gran Coupe is under the hood. For now, the Audi only comes with a turbocharged four-cylinder.
BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe vs. Kia Stinger
It might seem a little nutty that a Kia can be compared to the big dog of Bavaria, but the Stinger is something new for this Korean brand. With an option of two punchy engines, including a 365-hp turbocharged V6, and rear- or all-wheel drive, the Stinger has no problem keeping pace with the BMW. Add in a surprisingly upscale interior, a sizable cargo area, and all the tech tricks in Kia's bag, and you've got an appealing alternative at a marginally lower price point. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Kia Stinger to find out more.
Is the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe a good car?
What's new in the 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe:
- Navigation system now standard
- Apple CarPlay standard (with a subscription model)
- Part of the first 4 Series Gran Coupe generation introduced for 2014
Is the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe reliable?
Is the 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe?
The least-expensive 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is the 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $44,600.
Other versions include:
- 430i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $44,600
- 430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,600
- 440i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $51,000
- 440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $53,000
What are the different models of BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe?
As German luxury automakers slice and dice traditional market segments, it's fair to say the 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is in a class of one. The 4 Series is essentially a coupe/convertible version of the ubiquitous 3 Series sedan, and the Gran Coupe further complicates the naming scheme by being a four-door variant of the 4 Series. The Gran Coupe's swoopy profile and rear hatch separate it from the more traditional 3 Series. For 2019, the price has gone up a bit but you also get more standard equipment, such as standard navigation and Apple CarPlay.
Being a BMW, you'd expect it to drive well and the 4 Series Gran Coupe doesn't disappoint. It's powered by your choice of two turbocharged engines, and we think either one will make you happy. The 430i uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (248 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque), and the 440i gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder (320 hp, 330 lb-ft).
Both cars are impressively quick, and both offer rear- or all-wheel drive. Fuel economy ranges from 27 mpg combined for the rear-wheel-drive 430i or 25 mpg combined for the all-wheel-drive 440i xDrive.
The Gran Coupe's handling is a strength, again as you might expect from a BMW. We like the Gran Coupe's impeccable poise and sharp feel when initiating a turn, though the steering wheel doesn't transmit all the feedback you want from the tires. The optional M Sport suspension package sharpens the Gran Coupe's responses even further, though it also firms up the ride. That said, we love the way both suspension options soak up bumps and eliminate harshness.
The 4 Series Gran Coupe's front seats are great. Firm and supportive, they also offer a plethora of power adjustments, providing good comfort on long-distance drives and plenty of lateral support for aggressive cornering. But the seats are mounted low, and those prominent side bolsters that offer so much support make the car slightly tricky to enter and exit.
The low roofline compromises rear-seat space. Even those of average height will need to duck while entering and may have to bend their heads to avoid hitting the roof. The 3 Series Gran Turismo — another 3 Series-based four-door coupe but shaped more like a traditional hatchback — provides better backseat room. The Gran Coupe's swoopy roof also compromises rearward visibility, but access to the trunk is excellent.
The 4 Series Gran Coupe comes in 430i and 440i trim levels, distinguished by engine size. Both cars offer an array of options, limited only by your imagination and wallet. Let Edmunds help find the perfect 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe for you.
2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Overview
The 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is offered in the following submodels: 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan. Available styles include 430i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 440i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe.
