2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i Sedan Exterior
7.1/10 Expert Rating
BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 440i Sedan Exterior. M Sport Package Shown.
BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 440i Sedan Profile. M Sport Package Shown.
BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 440i Sedan Profile. M Sport Package Shown.
BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 440i Sedan Exterior. M Sport Package Shown.
2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
MSRP Range: $44,600 - $53,000

Which 4 Series Gran Coupe does Edmunds recommend?

For cars like the 3 Series, we think BMW's four-cylinder engine is just fine for most shoppers. But since the Gran Coupe is supposed to be a slightly more upscale car, splurging for the 440i and its inline six-cylinder engine makes sense. It offers smooth and strong power with only a minor hit to fuel economy, and you get slightly more standard equipment. Consider also getting the Executive package and Convenience package for the added safety equipment they offer.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Hatchback body style makes it easy to load cargo
  • Stout performance with either engine
  • Upscale interior with easy-to-use controls
  • Well-balanced ride and handling
Cons
  • Less backseat headroom than in the 3 Series sedan
  • Heavier and costlier than similar sedan competitors
  • Less cargo space than closest hatchback competitors
  • Available only with an automatic transmission
What's new
  • Navigation system now standard
  • Apple CarPlay standard (with a subscription model)
  • Part of the first 4 Series Gran Coupe generation introduced for 2014

Overall rating

7.1 / 10

BMW has decided that no matter what you want out of a vehicle, it will make a car to fit. Small convertible? Sure. Big SUV? Check. Big SUV with a sloping roofline so it doesn't have much trunk space or rear headroom, but it looks slick? Obviously. All BMW needs now is a pickup truck.

In the case of the 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe, the only really objectionable thing is the name. After all, the Gran Coupe is actually a four-door hatchback with the coupelike profile. Sizewise, it's basically a 3 Series sedan, but you get some nice trim and equipment upgrades. As such, the 4 Series Gran Coupe answers the question: "What should I buy if I like the 3 Series but I don't want the expense or size of a 5 Series?"

The 4 Series Gran Coupe is comfortable and quiet on the road and offers a suitable amount of performance. However, rear headroom is tight, and the hatchback body offers only the smallest of cargo increases over the 3 Series sedan. If you're opting for a four-cylinder engine, the 4 Series Gran Coupe looks very similar to its lesser sibling on paper. Depending on how you look at it, the 4 Series Gran Coupe is either an incredibly obvious choice or an entirely consternating one.

When it launched, the Gran Coupe didn't have much in the way of direct competition, but now there are some compelling alternatives. The Audi A5 Sportback looks even sleeker and has more cargo capacity. Or you might also consider the Kia Stinger, which comes with more equipment for the price and punches above its weight class in terms of driving dynamics and quality.

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe models

Despite the name, the 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is a four-door hatchback with a sedan profile. Two trim levels are available, 430i and 440i, with what's underneath the hood being the main distinctions. The 430i's turbocharged four-cylinder offers a compelling blend of performance and fuel economy. The 440i has a more powerful and nearly as efficient turbocharged six-cylinder engine. Both models are available with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive (called xDrive in BMW speak). An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission available.

The 430i is motivated by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower, 258 pound-feet). Standard features include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and foglights, automatic wipers, a sunroof, a power liftgate, power-folding and heated outside mirrors, auto-dimming mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, power front seats, driver-seat memory settings, a 40/20/40-split rear seat, simulated leather upholstery, adjustable driving modes, and steering wheel-mounted shift paddles.

Infotainment duties are handled by an 8.8-inch central display screen with navigation, and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB port, and HD and satellite radio. Apple CarPlay is standard, with a one-year complimentary subscription.

You'll primarily upgrade to the 440i for its turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine (322 hp, 332 lb-ft). You also get power lumbar adjustment for the front seats, proximity entry, hands-free liftgate operation and a Harman Kardon premium audio system.

Many optional packages are common to both trim levels. These include the Convenience package, which offers heated front seats along with blind-spot monitoring and adjustable lumbar support on the 430i; the Executive package, which brings adaptive headlights with automatic high-beam control, a surround-view parking camera system, automated vehicle parking and upgraded leather upholstery; and the Driving Assistance package, which offers adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and forward collision alert with low-speed automatic emergency braking. You can also up the Gran Coupe's sporting capability with the M Sport package that adds performance tires, a sport suspension (or adaptive suspension for an added fee), a sport steering wheel, more aggressive-looking front and rear styling, and the contents of the Convenience package. The Track Handling package includes non-run-flat performance tires, upgraded brakes, adaptive suspension and variable-ratio sport steering.

Notable stand-alone options include 19-inch wheels, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, a head-up display, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, and wireless device charging.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the BMW 430i xDrive Gran Coupe (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.1 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort7.5
Interior7.0
Utility6.0
Technology8.0

Driving

7.5
The 430i Gran Coupe's driving dynamics are hard to criticize but also hard to love. Acceleration is adequate but not lively, and the handling leaves you wanting more than the all-season tires can provide. But as far as sleek luxury sedans go, we certainly don't mind it.

Acceleration

7.0
BMW's turbocharged four-cylinder has decent thrust, but the Gran Coupe is a heavy load to bear. What's more, there is a significant delay between when you press the pedal and when the real power kicks in. The Gran Coupe required 6.3 seconds to reach 60 mph, which is acceptable but not quick.

Braking

8.0
The brakes are great in both everyday traffic and in heavy braking. Pedal travel is very short and feels immediately responsive, and we didn't experience any performance degradation during spirited drives. The Gran Coupe came to a stop from 60 mph in 128 feet, which is a bit lengthy for the segment.

Steering

8.0
Steering effort is variable depending on the drive mode (Eco Pro, Comfort, Sport or Sport+) with the ideal weight in Sport mode. Comfort mode is good for parking lots and freeway cruising. All modes have a good return to center, and the hefty steering wheel feels good in your hands.

Handling

7.0
The handling feels rewarding thanks to a well-tuned suspension. But our test car's tires produced lots of tire squeal around corners. They aren't designed to sustain a spirited pace for long. Stay below the tires' limits, though, and you'll enjoy your time behind the wheel.

Drivability

8.5
The 430i is easy to drive in low-speed traffic even if throttle is a bit lazy at the onset. There's a decent amount of torque off the line and the transmission shifts are smooth. Auto stop-start remembers your settings (on or off) even after you turn off the engine.

Comfort

7.5
A quiet and soft ride on the highway is the defining characteristic of the 4 Series Gran Coupe. It's adept at keeping passengers comfortable, and the 430i does well with any kind of long freeway journey or commute. The climate control's operation is a little odd, though.

Seat comfort

7.0
The front seats are comfortable but a bit narrow for drivers with wide hips or shoulders. The length of the driver's bottom seat cushion can be adjusted. But even in its shortest setting, it may feel too long depending on a driver's inseam. The back seats are comfortable with decent yet firm bolstering.

Ride comfort

8.0
Ride comfort is especially good in the default Comfort setting. Sharp impacts are still felt but they are more than adequately softened. Sport and Sport+ modes are decidedly firmer and feel out of character. We kept it in Comfort for most of our test.

Noise & vibration

8.0
There were no rattles or squeaks in our test car. The faint growl from the tailpipe only becomes noticeable with the windows down. Otherwise, it's a quiet cabin both in the city and on the highway. There's some minor road and wind noise, but it's less than the segment average.

Climate control

7.5
This BMW climate control system is a strange duck. There is no way to sync the dual zones and the auto setting button doesn't alter fan speed at all. The air conditioning blows cold and the heated seats work very well on their maximum settings. But below that they leave a bit to be desired.

Interior

7.0
The Gran Coupe's interior is comfortable, with relatively easy access to the front seats and a good driving position. Rear visibility is subpar, and the sloping rear roof forces you to duck down when getting into the back seat.

Ease of use

7.5
BMW's iDrive infotainment interface isn't immediately intuitive. But it's likable once you learn how it operates. Otherwise the cabin layout is simple, with most controls within reach. A few often-used buttons are hard to find at first.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
Sliding in and out of the front seat is easy because the seats are at the right height for most adults and there's no need to duck through the entry. But the high beltline and sloping rear roofline make things a bit more difficult for second-row passengers.

Driving position

8.0
The driving position has plenty of adjustability. The door panel and center console armrests are placed at a comfortable height as well.

Roominess

7.0
There's plenty of legroom for an average-size adult, both front and rear. Front headroom is plenty adequate for a 6-footer. The rear middle seat is a bit tight, and rear headroom is limited. Even at 5-foot-8, you may be brushing your hair on the headliner.

Visibility

6.5
The sloping rear roofline impinges upon rear visibility. The massive windshield provides a decent forward view, but the big windshield pillars and rear pillars alike create significant blind spots.

Quality

8.0
For a car in its price range, the 430i Gran Coupe is luxurious and well-built. It has soft-touch surfaces on most of the areas of frequent contact, and our tester was devoid of any squeaks or rattles. The panel gaps are small and even, and the paint quality is top-notch.

Utility

6.0
As a hatchback, the Gran Coupe is less utilitarian than we'd like. The cabin storage for small items is abysmal, and cargo space falls behind direct rivals. Accommodation for car seats is merely average.

Small-item storage

5.0
A tiny center console, ultra slim and shallow door pockets, and cupholders that are only suitable for regular-size soda cans mean you'll be keeping most of your paraphernalia in your pockets.

Cargo space

6.0
The Gran Coupe has 14 cubic feet of cargo space, which is just 1 cube more than the 3 Series sedan and 3.5 cubes less than the 3 Series wagon. The Audi A5 hatchback has 21 cubes behind the rear seat. A narrow opening also restricts access to loading larger items, even when the seat is down.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
Three anchor points on the back of the rear seats and two sets of LATCH points are easily visible thanks to contrasting plastic covers, but hard to squeeze your fingers into. Most child seats will fit in the back of the Gran Coupe without issue, but installation will require a bit of hunching over.

Technology

8.0
As is typically the case, BMW's proprietary technology is a strong point. Their navigation systems, voice controls and upgraded audio system are all nearly perfect in the 4 Series, but device integration could be improved upon.

Audio & navigation

9.0
The optional Harman Kardon audio system is superb. Sound quality, even at the highest of volumes, is undistorted and clear. Every navigation command is easily understood, and the map is on a crisp display.

Smartphone integration

6.5
BMW's iDrive system works quickly, but it has lots of layered menus to search through. Apple CarPlay is standard but now requires a subscription. Android Auto is not available. Two USBs up front allow smartphone connectivity.

Driver aids

6.5
: A rearview camera with an excellent display is standard, but other driver aids are optional. Our test car had the Executive package ($2,100), which added a 360-degree camera, automated parking and automatic high beams.

Voice control

10.0
Voice controls were flawless in our test, and the prompts can be interrupted to execute your commands, which isn't the case in some systems. Song selection, navigation destination and phone commands were understood the first time, every time, thanks to the BMW system's natural language recognition.
2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe pricing

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe.

5 star reviews: 86%
4 star reviews: 14%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.9 stars based on 7 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • handling & steering
  • appearance
  • spaciousness
  • driving experience
  • value
  • comfort
  • brakes

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, A sporty 4 door BMW with a great 440 ix engine!
Bob D.,
440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

A high performance, fun to drive, sporty BMW. A great mid size choice for a well handling, luxury car.

5 out of 5 stars, Best Car No one Knows About
Joe Mac,
440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

This is an excellent company luxury car. Solid as a tank and fast. With sport handling packages this car hugs the road with ease and makes the driver feel very much in control. But be prepared to spend to get the many great options available.

5 out of 5 stars, Drop Dead Georgeous
Chris,
430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

This is easily one of the best looking cars on the road. It performs well across the board. I will say buying or leasing get the wheel/tire insurance. Its worth the money as I have gone through 3 tires and one wheel.

4 out of 5 stars, B's for BMW, electronics way too difficult to oper
Ralph,
430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Good looking car for a good price

Write a review

See all 7 reviews

Features & Specs

430i 4dr Sedan features & specs
430i 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$44,600
MPG 24 city / 34 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower248 hp @ 5200 rpm
430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$46,600
MPG 23 city / 33 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower248 hp @ 5200 rpm
440i 4dr Sedan features & specs
440i 4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$51,000
MPG 21 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower322 hp @ 5500 rpm
440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$53,000
MPG 21 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower322 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite 4 Series Gran Coupe safety features:

Side- and Top-View Cameras
Provide a 360-degree bird's-eye view of the 4 Series Gran Coupe. Makes it easier to navigate in tight parking spots.
BMW Assist
This standard system includes automatic crash notification and roadside assistance.
Active Driving Assistant
Alerts the driver when the vehicle wanders out of its lane. Also warns when a front collision is imminent. Can apply brakes if necessary.

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe vs. the competition

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe vs. BMW 3 Series

With the same wheelbase and nearly the same length (and about 300 pounds of extra weight), the 4 Series Gran Coupe is very close to the 3 Series. It does offer a six-cylinder engine option, and it generally feels a bit more upscale inside than its "little" sibling. However, it has half an inch less headroom and only marginally more trunk space than the 3 Series sedan. The 3 Series wagon actually offers more storage. Still, the boost in performance and luxury upgrade set the 4 Series Gran Coupe apart. Read Edmund's long-term road test of the BMW 3 Series sedan to find out more.

Compare BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe & BMW 3 Series features

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe vs. Audi A5

Much like the 4 Series Gran Coupe is more closely related to the 3 Series sedan than its two-door namesake, the A5 hatchback shares most of its DNA with the Audi A4 sedan. But it's all dressed up in sleek A5 coupe styling and comes with more cargo space than the BMW, along with Audi's slick technology interfaces. The one place the not-a-coupe A5 falls short of the Gran Coupe is under the hood. For now, the Audi only comes with a turbocharged four-cylinder.

Compare BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe & Audi A5 features

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe vs. Kia Stinger

It might seem a little nutty that a Kia can be compared to the big dog of Bavaria, but the Stinger is something new for this Korean brand. With an option of two punchy engines, including a 365-hp turbocharged V6, and rear- or all-wheel drive, the Stinger has no problem keeping pace with the BMW. Add in a surprisingly upscale interior, a sizable cargo area, and all the tech tricks in Kia's bag, and you've got an appealing alternative at a marginally lower price point. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Kia Stinger to find out more.

FAQ

Is the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.1 out of 10. You probably care about BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 4 Series Gran Coupe gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg to 27 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 4 Series Gran Coupe has 14.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe:

  • Navigation system now standard
  • Apple CarPlay standard (with a subscription model)
  • Part of the first 4 Series Gran Coupe generation introduced for 2014
Learn more

Is the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe reliable?

To determine whether the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 4 Series Gran Coupe. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 4 Series Gran Coupe's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe and gave it a 7.1 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe?

The least-expensive 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is the 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $44,600.

Other versions include:

  • 430i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $44,600
  • 430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,600
  • 440i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $51,000
  • 440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $53,000
Learn more

What are the different models of BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe?

If you're interested in the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe, the next question is, which 4 Series Gran Coupe model is right for you? 4 Series Gran Coupe variants include 430i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 440i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of 4 Series Gran Coupe models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

As German luxury automakers slice and dice traditional market segments, it's fair to say the 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is in a class of one. The 4 Series is essentially a coupe/convertible version of the ubiquitous 3 Series sedan, and the Gran Coupe further complicates the naming scheme by being a four-door variant of the 4 Series. The Gran Coupe's swoopy profile and rear hatch separate it from the more traditional 3 Series. For 2019, the price has gone up a bit but you also get more standard equipment, such as standard navigation and Apple CarPlay.

Being a BMW, you'd expect it to drive well and the 4 Series Gran Coupe doesn't disappoint. It's powered by your choice of two turbocharged engines, and we think either one will make you happy. The 430i uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (248 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque), and the 440i gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder (320 hp, 330 lb-ft).

Both cars are impressively quick, and both offer rear- or all-wheel drive. Fuel economy ranges from 27 mpg combined for the rear-wheel-drive 430i or 25 mpg combined for the all-wheel-drive 440i xDrive.

The Gran Coupe's handling is a strength, again as you might expect from a BMW. We like the Gran Coupe's impeccable poise and sharp feel when initiating a turn, though the steering wheel doesn't transmit all the feedback you want from the tires. The optional M Sport suspension package sharpens the Gran Coupe's responses even further, though it also firms up the ride. That said, we love the way both suspension options soak up bumps and eliminate harshness.

The 4 Series Gran Coupe's front seats are great. Firm and supportive, they also offer a plethora of power adjustments, providing good comfort on long-distance drives and plenty of lateral support for aggressive cornering. But the seats are mounted low, and those prominent side bolsters that offer so much support make the car slightly tricky to enter and exit.

The low roofline compromises rear-seat space. Even those of average height will need to duck while entering and may have to bend their heads to avoid hitting the roof. The 3 Series Gran Turismo — another 3 Series-based four-door coupe but shaped more like a traditional hatchback — provides better backseat room. The Gran Coupe's swoopy roof also compromises rearward visibility, but access to the trunk is excellent.

The 4 Series Gran Coupe comes in 430i and 440i trim levels, distinguished by engine size. Both cars offer an array of options, limited only by your imagination and wallet. Let Edmunds help find the perfect 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe for you.

2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Overview

The 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is offered in the following submodels: 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan. Available styles include 430i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 440i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

