2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful and fuel-efficient engines
  • engaging handling
  • upscale interior
  • hatchback-style utility.
  • Costs more than a 3 Series sedan and most luxury sedan alternatives
  • limited rear-seat headroom.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Existing somewhere between coupe and sedan, the four-door 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe blends stylish fastback looks with refined performance and utility.

Vehicle overview

It's fair to admit some puzzlement over a BMW 4 Series with four doors. After all, BMW rebranded its two-door 3 Series as the 4 Series just last year. So why call this a 4 rather than a 3? The 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe also shares the same length, wheelbase and width as the two-door, contributing to the confusion.

Then again, BMW has an enthusiasm for creating niches that don't exist. In the case of the 4 Series Gran Coupe, it's a coupe in name only, as it does indeed have four doors. It's fair to say that this new four-door is better-looking than the 3 Series sedan, as it sports the 4 Series' lower, slightly wider and more aggressive-looking stance. And instead of a trunk, the Gran Coupe offers a hatchback-style liftgate that enhances cargo loading ease and versatility.

The Gran Coupe doesn't differ under the hood, though. The 428i model offers the same, surprisingly powerful 240-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder found in other BMW 28i models, while a turbocharged six-cylinder finds its way into the 435i. A standard eight-speed automatic transmission wrings the most performance and frugality out of either engine and features steering wheel paddles if you want to shift it yourself.

Given its unique style and dimensions, the 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe has no real direct competitors. But as an alternative to the BMW 3 Series sedan, it too can be compared to entry-level sport sedans like the Audi A4, Lexus IS and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Like the 3 Series, the 4 GC is a driver's choice in that group while delivering above-average fuel economy, commendable interior quality and the expected list of comfort and convenience features.

They all represent thinly sliced differences to be sure, but if you desire a dash of style with a sensible side of utility, then the 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is a niche vehicle worth consideration.

2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe models

The 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is a five-passenger, four-door hatchback styled as a coupe. It is offered in two primary trims: 428i and 435i.

Standard equipment on the 428i Gran Coupe includes 17-inch wheels, a sunroof, adaptive xenon headlights, foglights, rain-sensing wipers, a power liftgate, auto-dimming side and rearview mirrors, a sunroof, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, eight-way power front seats, driver memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 6.5-inch display screen, BMW's iDrive electronics interface, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, BMW Assist and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB/iPod interface, an auxiliary audio jack and HD radio.

The 435i is equipped similarly, but comes with a more powerful engine and 18-inch wheels.

Several option packages are available to help customize the 4 Series Gran Coupe. Three optional equipment lines -- Luxury, Sport and M Sport -- include unique wheel designs (18- and 19-inch diameters), color schemes and trim and upholstery types. The Sport and M Sport also include summer performance tires, performance-tuned suspensions and 10-way front sport seats. The M Sport goes further, adding aerodynamic enhancements and a sport steering wheel.

The Premium package equips the Gran Coupe with a hands-free power liftgate (works by swiping a foot under a sensor in the rear bumper), leather upholstery, four-way power front-seat lumbar settings, keyless entry and ignition and satellite radio. The Technology package adds a navigation system with an 8.8-inch display screen, a touchpad iDrive controller, a head-up display, BMW Apps (allows control of smartphone apps including Pandora, Stitcher and Facebook) and BMW Remote Services.

LED headlights and automatic high beam control are available in the Lighting package, while a Cold Weather package adds heated front and rear seats, and a heated steering wheel. The Driver Assistance package adds a rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors, and can be enhanced with the Driver Assistance Plus package, which adds blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning, frontal collision warning and mitigation, and a side- and top-view camera system.

Finally, the Dynamic Handling package enhances the car's performance with adaptive suspension dampers and variable-ratio sport steering.

Several of the features listed above can be ordered as stand-alone options. Other individual options include upgraded brakes, adaptive cruise control, automatic parallel parking assist and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe offers two engine options, both paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission (a manual transmission is not available). Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive (denoted as "xDrive") is optional.

The 428i uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 240 hp and 255 pound-feet of torque. It is EPA-rated to return 27 mpg combined (23 city/34 highway) with rear-wheel drive and 26 mpg combined (22/32) with all-wheel drive. In Edmunds performance testing, a rear-drive 428i went from zero to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds, which is very quick for a turbocharged four-cylinder in this segment.

Going with the 435i gets you a turbocharged six-cylinder that generates 300 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, and returns an EPA-estimated 25 mpg combined (21 city/32 highway) with rear-drive and 24 mpg combined (20 city/31 highway) with all-wheel drive. BMW estimates that it will hit 60 mph in 4.9 seconds.

Safety

The 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags.

The stability control system integrates several features designed to improve braking performance, such as periodically wiping the brake rotors dry when the windshield wipers are in use and automatically snugging the pads to the rotors when the driver abruptly lifts off the gas pedal. BMW Assist emergency communications is standard and includes automatic crash notification and roadside assistance. The optional Remote Services adds stolen vehicle recovery, remote door unlocking and use of the BMW Remote smartphone app.

Other safety options (many of which come bundled in packages) include parking sensors (front and rear), a rearview camera, side- and top-view cameras, blind-spot monitoring, a lane departure warning system, frontal collision warning, automatic braking for frontal collision mitigation and an automated parking system.

In Edmunds brake testing, a 428i M Sport came to a stop from 60 mph 115 feet, which is actually a bit long for a car with summer tires.

Driving

If the driving dynamic hallmarks of the BMW 3 Series appeal to you, so, too, will the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe's. Namely, precisely weighted steering, responsive brakes and a masterfully tuned suspension that keeps the car planted through turns and makes you feel perpetually in control, yet still dampens bumps to a degree that few other manufacturers have been able to match. It is firmer than others to be sure, especially with the available sport-tuned suspension, but this is manifested in feeling more contours of the road and being a bit more jiggly at times rather than anything resembling harshness.

There is absolutely no shame in choosing the 428i, as it is considerably quicker than other sport sedans with turbocharged four-cylinders. It even sounds kind of cool and delivers thrifty fuel economy to boot. Really, this "base" engine is so good that we'd think twice about ponying up for the 435i -- although its sultry, torque-rich turbocharged six-cylinder would probably make us think thrice about which engine to choose. Either way, you can't go wrong.

While it's puzzling that BMW does not offer a manual transmission here as it does with the 3 Series sedan and the 4 Series coupe, at least the eight-speed automatic works exceptionally well in both normal (fully automatic) driving mode and manual mode, with the driver working the paddle shifters.

Interior

The 4 Series Gran Coupe might be new, but its cabin is instantly familiar as a classy and premium 3 Series design. The company's classic analog sport gauges link to BMW's storied heritage, while the Luxury, Sport and M Sport offer plenty of range to tailor the cabin to your aesthetic taste.

The standard 6.5-inch display screen that interfaces with the Gran Coupe's technology and entertainment functions is adequate, but you'll want the larger, optional screen included with the Technology package for a true luxury electronics interface. The iDrive system continues to evolve throughout the BMW lineup and along with that bigger screen, the Technology package also adds a touchpad atop the dial controller that lets you hand write inputs using your finger. Both iDrive systems feature crisp graphics and quick processing times, but it typically requires a few more clicks and twirls to get what you want compared to rival systems.

The Gran Coupe's neatest trick is that it offers coupelike proportions and styling -- a sleek, sloping roof line and short front and rear bumper profiles -- with much of the utility of a sedan and hatchback. That handsome roof line reduces rear headroom compared to the various 3 Series models, and the result is that those of even average height will be slouching a bit to get comfortable. Legroom is also comparatively reduced, but is certainly sufficient.

The Gran Coupe's rear hatch opens to 14 cubic feet of cargo space, which may be only 1 cube greater than the 3 Series sedan, but more importantly, it's far easier to load due to the substantially larger opening. The hatchback design also increases maximum cargo space to 45.9 cubic feet when the 40/20/40-split rear seat is folded. By comparison, the 3 Series Gran Turismo offers 18.4 cubic feet and 56.5 cubic feet, respectively, along with considerably more backseat space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe.

5(40%)
4(60%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love the stlyle
schandlr,05/04/2015
428i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I traded my 2013 328i for the 428i GC. I've had about three months to evaluate the car, and, so far, so good. It looks gorgeous from any angle. The turbocharged 4 delivers generous power at any RPM. The car handles curves and turns with grace. Cargo capacity is great with the hatchback design.
Don't miss this great BMW 435 series M upgrade
Wayne,10/16/2015
435i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Buy all the options except the winter package unless you needed it, same for the x drive. The best BMW, including safety, on the road. The M upgrade is worth the price. The 19" run flats are quiet and smooth. Best car in design and quality I have ever owned. ( new cars every 2 years since 1962!). The room in the back is spectacular. The 6 cylinder engine is very quiet, smooth and powerful. The design is a head turner. After a year of ownership I am really in love with my Grandcoupe. For the first time, I'm Going to keep this car longer than 2 years.
Wants to run
Old timer,07/18/2016
435i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Even in comfort mode this car wants to run. If your not watchingtheguages it hits 65 and above quickly. Best 0-60 time was 4.3. Triple digits can be reached safely with little effort. Average gas mileage on 2000 mile trip at 70+ was 33. Around town in Econ about 27. Great dealer service. This was a fully equipped every option except the head light package. Extremely driver friendly and draws attention. Plenty of cargo room for long trips. Last trip was 5000 miles 30 days. DOES NOT HOLD ITS VALUE
A practical sports/luxury vehicle
DTR,04/25/2018
435i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I purchased my 2015 435i xdrive Gran Coupe with 1,400 miles on the odometer and have driven about 16,000 miles since then. Overall, the car is a great combination of sport and luxury with some added practicality. The inline six-cylinder engine is strong and smooth with good sound when you accelerate hard. Given the power available, my combined mpg of 22.4 is quite good. The technology is excellent: active cruise control, blind-sport monitoring, back up camera and overhead camera, an excellent Harmon Kardon audio system, heads-up display, heated steering wheel and seats (front and rear). The only missing luxury/tech item is ventilated seats (not available on any 3 or 4-series vehicle at this time). Complaints: the front seats are good with lots of adjustments but don't quite fit me perfectly--even with the thigh adjustment, I can't get them to support my legs as well as the s-line seats on my former car (2011 Audi A4). The car is heavy (partly due to the hatch) and you feel that with acceleration and handling. BMW interiors are getting old. The all-season Pirelli's on the car are adequate for regular driving but lack grip especially in wet conditions. Finally, this is an expensive car. I got a great deal on a lightly used vehicle but brand new, this car is over $65,000! However, if you want a strong engine, good handling, great looks and technology, and the benefits of a hatchback design (lots of cargo space with easy access), it is hard to be a 4-series Gran Coupe. You'll save some money and get better mileage with a 428i/430i but the six-cylinder in the 435i/440i is a wonderful engine.
See all 5 reviews of the 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
22 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe features & specs

More about the 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Overview

The Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is offered in the following submodels: 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan. Available styles include 428i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 428i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 435i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 428i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 435i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 428i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i xDrive SULEV is priced between $16,999 and$19,832 with odometer readings between 72604 and77048 miles.
  • The Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i is priced between $21,500 and$21,500 with odometer readings between 65172 and65172 miles.
  • The Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i xDrive is priced between $21,428 and$21,428 with odometer readings between 46477 and46477 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2015 4 Series Gran Coupes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,999 and mileage as low as 46477 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe.

