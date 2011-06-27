Vehicle overview

It's fair to admit some puzzlement over a BMW 4 Series with four doors. After all, BMW rebranded its two-door 3 Series as the 4 Series just last year. So why call this a 4 rather than a 3? The 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe also shares the same length, wheelbase and width as the two-door, contributing to the confusion.

Then again, BMW has an enthusiasm for creating niches that don't exist. In the case of the 4 Series Gran Coupe, it's a coupe in name only, as it does indeed have four doors. It's fair to say that this new four-door is better-looking than the 3 Series sedan, as it sports the 4 Series' lower, slightly wider and more aggressive-looking stance. And instead of a trunk, the Gran Coupe offers a hatchback-style liftgate that enhances cargo loading ease and versatility.

The Gran Coupe doesn't differ under the hood, though. The 428i model offers the same, surprisingly powerful 240-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder found in other BMW 28i models, while a turbocharged six-cylinder finds its way into the 435i. A standard eight-speed automatic transmission wrings the most performance and frugality out of either engine and features steering wheel paddles if you want to shift it yourself.

Given its unique style and dimensions, the 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe has no real direct competitors. But as an alternative to the BMW 3 Series sedan, it too can be compared to entry-level sport sedans like the Audi A4, Lexus IS and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Like the 3 Series, the 4 GC is a driver's choice in that group while delivering above-average fuel economy, commendable interior quality and the expected list of comfort and convenience features.

They all represent thinly sliced differences to be sure, but if you desire a dash of style with a sensible side of utility, then the 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is a niche vehicle worth consideration.