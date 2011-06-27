  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful and fuel-efficient engines
  • engaging handling
  • upscale interior
  • hatchback-style utility.
  • Costs more than a 3 Series sedan and most luxury sedan alternatives
  • limited rear-seat headroom.
BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe for Sale
List Price Range
$19,904 - $21,132
Used 4 Series Gran Coupe for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

A combination coupe, sedan and hatchback, the four-door 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe blends stylish fastback looks with refined performance and utility.

Vehicle overview

Figuring out BMW's latest scheme initially seems simple enough. A 3 Series has four doors and a 4 Series has two doors. Case closed, right? But then there's the 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe, which, despite its number and name, is really a four-door car. And, to top it all off, it even has a hatchback trunk. BMW might be a master of mechanical precision, but logic seldom plays a big role in trunk lid badges these days.

So let's just put naming logic aside and focus on what the car is, rather than what it's called. Essentially, the 4 Series Gran Coupe is a 3 Series sedan with sleeker styling, a more practical hatchback trunk and a steeper price tag. Its basic dimensions -- wheelbase, length and width -- are roughly on par with BMW's venerable sport sedan, the interior design is identical and most of the same features are available. It also delivers the same superior driver engagement we've come to expect from BMW sport sedans. Or coupes... or hatchback coupe... whatevers.

There aren't as many engine choices available (there is no equivalent to the 320i's base engine or diesel-powered 328d), but the core gasoline engines are shared. The 428i Gran Coupe model gets the remarkably gutsy 240-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Step up to the 435i (the 3 Series equivalent is now the 340i) and you'll get a turbocharged inline-6 that puts out a healthy 300 hp. Both engines come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles. Rear-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is available as an option.

So if it's so similar, why pay extra for the Gran Coupe? You do get a more versatile cargo area than the sedan, as the hatchback design makes it easier to load items. However, you also don't get as much rear headroom, and the price is steeper. Styling could be the ultimate factor here, as the 4 GC just looks sleeker and cooler than the regular 3 Series sedan, and that can make it easier to justify the price.

Given the unique position BMW has carved out with this distinctive design, the 4 Series Gran Coupe has no direct competitors, per se. However, you can easily compare it to the same impressive lineup of 3 Series competitors, including the Audi A4, Lexus IS and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. All are fine cars, though the 4 Series Gran Coupe does deliver slightly more driver engagement and cargo versatility. In the final measure, we really like the 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 's combination of style, sporty attitude and usefulness, and that earns it a resounding Edmunds "A" rating.

2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe models

The 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is a five-passenger, four-door hatchback styled as a coupe. It is offered in two primary trims that correspond to a different engine: 428i and 435i.

Standard equipment on the 428i Gran Coupe includes 18-inch wheels, automatic and adaptive xenon headlights, LED running lights, foglights, automatic wipers, a sunroof, a power liftgate, auto-dimming side and rearview mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, "SensaTec" premium vinyl upholstery, eight-way power front seats (with power-adjustable side bolsters and manually adjustable thigh support), driver memory settings, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, BMW's iDrive electronics interface, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, basic BMW Assist emergency services (see Safety section for details) and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB interface, an auxiliary audio jack and HD radio.

Apart from its more powerful engine, the 435i's extra equipment is available on the 428i as separate options. These include keyless ignition and entry, satellite radio and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system.

Several option packages are available to help you customize the 4 Series Gran Coupe. Two optional equipment lines -- Luxury and M Sport -- include unique wheel designs (18- and 19-inch diameters), color schemes and trim and upholstery types. The M Sport also includes summer performance tires, a performance-tuned suspension, different exterior styling and a sport steering wheel.

The Premium package (428i only) equips the Gran Coupe with leather upholstery, four-way power front seat lumbar, keyless ignition and entry, and satellite radio. The Technology package adds a navigation system with a larger display, a touchpad iDrive controller, a head-up display, BMW Apps (allows control of smartphone apps including Pandora, Stitcher and Facebook) and BMW Remote Services.

The Lighting package adds LED headlights and automatic high beam control. The Cold Weather package adds headlight washers, heated front and rear seats, and a heated steering wheel. The Driver Assistance package adds a rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors, and can be enhanced with the Driver Assistance Plus package, which adds blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning, frontal collision warning and mitigation, and a side- and top-view camera system.

Finally, the Track Handling package adds variable-ratio sport steering, an adaptive suspension, upgraded brakes and special 18-inch wheels (19-inch wheels can be added instead).

Individual options include the adaptive suspension, adaptive cruise control, automatic parallel parking assist, heated front seats, the navigation system, and side- and top-view parking cameras.

2016 Highlights

The BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe shuffles some equipment for 2016, loses the previous Sport package and essentially renames the Dynamic Handling package the Track Handling package.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe offers two engine choices, both paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission (a manual transmission is not offered). Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive (denoted as "xDrive") is optional.

The 428i uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 240 hp and 255 pound-feet of torque. Its EPA fuel economy ratings are 27 mpg combined (23 city/34 highway) with rear-wheel drive and 26 mpg combined (22/34) with all-wheel drive. In Edmunds performance testing, a rear-drive 428i went from zero to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds, which is very quick for a turbocharged four-cylinder in this segment.

Going with the 435i gets you a turbocharged inline six-cylinder that generates 300 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, and returns an EPA-estimated 24 mpg combined (21 city/31 highway) with rear-drive and 23 mpg combined (20 city/30 highway) with all-wheel drive. BMW estimates that it will hit 60 mph in 4.9 seconds.

Safety

The 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags.

The stability control system integrates several features designed to improve braking performance, such as periodically wiping the brake rotors dry when the windshield wipers are in use and automatically snugging the pads to the rotors when the driver abruptly lifts off the gas pedal. BMW Assist emergency communications is standard and includes automatic crash notification and roadside assistance. The optional Remote Services adds stolen vehicle recovery, remote door unlocking and use of the BMW Remote smartphone app.

Other safety options (many of which come bundled in packages) include front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, side- and top-view cameras, blind-spot monitoring, a lane-departure warning, and a frontal collision warning and mitigation system.

In Edmunds brake testing, a 428i M Sport came to a stop from 60 mph 115 feet, which is actually a bit long for a car with summer tires.

Driving

To get an idea of what it's like to drive the 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe, think of all the good qualities you've come to expect from the 3 Series. These include things like strong brakes, precise steering and a suspension that makes the car nimble around turns, while still delivering a decent ride quality. The optional sport suspension firms things up noticeably, though it retains enough suppleness so as not to feel harsh (this is especially true with the optional and highly recommended adaptive suspension).

There's no doubt the 435i's smooth turbocharged six-cylinder engine will make your heart beat quicker. But the 428i's turbo-4 still provides surprisingly strong acceleration and relatively excellent fuel economy. Really, you can't go wrong.

There's no manual transmission available, which is curious, as it's offered in other models built off these same underpinnings. Nonetheless, the eight-speed automatic is quick shifting and highly responsive, whether in fully automatic mode or in Manual, with the driver running through the gears via the steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles.

Interior

While the outside of the 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is somewhat unconventional, the cabin design is virtually indistinguishable from the 3 Series. From its classic analog gauges and center stack controls angled toward the driver, to the long list of design, comfort and convenience options, there's not much here that will surprise long-time BMW fans. The look is luxury and the quality of the materials is also first-rate.

The standard 6.5-inch display screen is fine, but we think most buyers would be happier with the Technology package's larger 8.8-inch screen and touchpad atop the iDrive controller that lets you hand write inputs using your finger. Apart from those elements, though, BMW's iDrive functionality is the same. Both systems feature crisp graphics and quick processing times, but it typically requires a few more clicks and twirls to get what you want compared to rival systems.

The BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe's claim to fame is the design's blend of coupelike proportions and hatchback versatility. There are 14 cubic feet of luggage space behind the rear seats, which is 1 cubic foot more than the 3 Series sedan's trunk. Also, the Gran Coupe's hatchback makes it easier to load and carry bulkier items. With the 40/20/40-split rear seats folded down, the Gran Coupe can easily swallow 45.9 cubic feet of cargo through the wide-opening rear hatch.

Unfortunately, that sloping rear roof line results in a lack of rear headroom even for normal-sized adults.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe.

5(75%)
4(12%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
8 reviews
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Hot 4 door hatch
BMW BOB,08/05/2016
435i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I wanted a car to replace my Audi S7, and this was just the ticket. Test drove Mustang 5.0, Lexus GS-f , Lexus IS-f, Mercedes C-400, and Audi 4 and S4. BMW 435 xi Grand Coupe with M package won on several points. Versatility of hatchback, styling, included no cost maintenance, ride/performance balance, and value. Audi maintenance is very expensive, Mustang 5.0 is unrefined, and Lexus handling is like a marsh mellow, The BMW is very quick and I have been averaging 28mpg on the highway at speeds of 75-80mph. The one major weakness in the vehicle is the horrible run-flat tires, with no option for a spare in the trunk. I will be changing to Michelin Pilot super sports soon, however puncture sealant kit must be purchased to compensate for lack of a spare." I" drive takes time to get used to, but once mastered works well. Hands free phone calls are very clear and crisp.
4-Series X-Drive Gran Coupe has it all
Mark F,11/18/2016
428i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Purchased the car 14 mos. ago. I have owned 10 BMW's over the last 25 yrs. This car is classic BMW. It's a driver's car and performs flawlessly in that regard. BMW has figured out how to maintain performance while increasing gas mileage. I actually observe 34-35 mpg hwy while traveling at speeds in excess of 70mph. City driving gives me 23-25 mpg. The car has utility as well. Both rear seats recline to form a mini SUV if you will. It's great! Now for my only criticism: At 6ft 200 lbs, I'm not a slight individual. The driver's door opening is restricted in order to attain the coupe-ish look, making it difficult for ingress and egress. I brush my head 90% of the time getting in and out. Once inside.... no problems.
Best in Class
Charlie B,06/20/2016
428i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
There really is no direct exact competitor for this car because of the hatch. Also not as common as the 3, A4, C, Lexus etc, also the starting price is high as no economy versions so that also will limit the volume. The car is less the 185 inches but looks longer than the C series, and 3 series a good thing and sleek which none of the other entry luxury cars do. Really this for me is an obvious top choice and there is one large negative... No vented or cooled seats? All the competitors have this as an option and I assume many that drive this will wear a shirt and tie and summer time begs for the option! That is my one negative for this car! My favorite version is the Luxury with the 18 inch wheels and Silver or White and light interior. Test drove this and will be my next vehicle after my C class lease is up.
Choose your favorite songs and never hear them
cololawgeek,09/12/2016
435i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
This is my 9th Bimmer (7 3 series; 1 5 series) and I am astonished at how identical the interior is compared to every other version but that is a good thing. I actually like the i-drive--its intuitive once you figure out the basis menu structure. The 20 way seats are quite possible the most comfortable seat I have ever sat on--in or out of a car. I don't like that you can't have the 20 way seats w/o the active seat cooling. The stopping distance is not as good as my last 335ix but still better than most. The Run as Flat (not sure why they use the "as"?) are the ruin of every car of this type plus the tire were supposed to be staggered but they said they ran out of the wider ones for the rear; I am almost 50 but I still want fat back tires. Like all Bimmers the HP is underrated--but who complains about that. It is a little lower than the 3 or 5, much lower than the 5 GT but it looks stunning. I have never had people admire my car--this is just different enough--diff enough that the 2018 Audi A7 is its twin but the Bimmer pulls-it-off a bit better but better engine choices in the Audi (but the prices don't compare. As to my title, I have songs/artists saved on the satellite radio which will flash "favorite song" on the top of the LED screen--not an audible gong or on the heads-up-display (which w/the navigation is 100% awesome) where it would be perfect except you can only save 20? considering the price of memory that makes no sense at all. There is also a real lack of places to store things and the one place on the lowest left of the driver's side dash is great unless you forget to close and get in as it does not break it just whacks your shin. Engine is BMW perfect except a few grand to Dinan and you may be able to life the car into orbit. Only gripe--typical BMW outgassing solvents/oils onto inside windshield. There are "m" badges all over but its not an "m"--great steering wheel though. The trunk/hatch is a godsend to those of us who have had sedans for so long they forgot that a hatchback makes life easy (though I still can't figure-out how to use my foot to open--worked 2x and no idea why). I think the new 340 drives a bit better but the 435 feel more--adult. Problem is that the car is happiest at about 70-90 mph---and I will not drive in "Comfort" mode--I want suspension that feels like falling down a flight of stairs but I am a minority. As far a looks--nothing to saw except "wow." (it would be really WOW if it had fatter tires. I may--may decide to buyout the lease and do a full Dinan package--which would make it an AWD monster--which just looks like a nice car. If you have a lead foot the 428 now 430 is a better choice as its almost as fast and does not get 22 mpg (my driving--not the car--I have gotten virtually the same mpg in every Bimmer). As I said, barring the conflict between the crap (but $350 each) Run as Flats and spring travel I think it needs some upgrading for my taste but its reasonable from Dinan and does not void the Warranty. Okay, I could go on all day as I love these cars but to afford one I need to work. I would buy again--but have the suspension upgraded on day one (don't get the "M" adjustable suspension--it is horrific). I would spend the money on the M Brakes. Oh, and those who deride the heads-up-display, try it-its addicting.
See all 8 reviews of the 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe features & specs

More about the 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

Used 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Overview

The Used 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is offered in the following submodels: 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan. Available styles include 428i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 428i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 435i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 435i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i xDrive SULEV is priced between $19,904 and$21,132 with odometer readings between 38419 and69802 miles.

Which used 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2016 4 Series Gran Coupes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,904 and mileage as low as 38419 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe.

