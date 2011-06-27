This is my 9th Bimmer (7 3 series; 1 5 series) and I am astonished at how identical the interior is compared to every other version but that is a good thing. I actually like the i-drive--its intuitive once you figure out the basis menu structure. The 20 way seats are quite possible the most comfortable seat I have ever sat on--in or out of a car. I don't like that you can't have the 20 way seats w/o the active seat cooling. The stopping distance is not as good as my last 335ix but still better than most. The Run as Flat (not sure why they use the "as"?) are the ruin of every car of this type plus the tire were supposed to be staggered but they said they ran out of the wider ones for the rear; I am almost 50 but I still want fat back tires. Like all Bimmers the HP is underrated--but who complains about that. It is a little lower than the 3 or 5, much lower than the 5 GT but it looks stunning. I have never had people admire my car--this is just different enough--diff enough that the 2018 Audi A7 is its twin but the Bimmer pulls-it-off a bit better but better engine choices in the Audi (but the prices don't compare. As to my title, I have songs/artists saved on the satellite radio which will flash "favorite song" on the top of the LED screen--not an audible gong or on the heads-up-display (which w/the navigation is 100% awesome) where it would be perfect except you can only save 20? considering the price of memory that makes no sense at all. There is also a real lack of places to store things and the one place on the lowest left of the driver's side dash is great unless you forget to close and get in as it does not break it just whacks your shin. Engine is BMW perfect except a few grand to Dinan and you may be able to life the car into orbit. Only gripe--typical BMW outgassing solvents/oils onto inside windshield. There are "m" badges all over but its not an "m"--great steering wheel though. The trunk/hatch is a godsend to those of us who have had sedans for so long they forgot that a hatchback makes life easy (though I still can't figure-out how to use my foot to open--worked 2x and no idea why). I think the new 340 drives a bit better but the 435 feel more--adult. Problem is that the car is happiest at about 70-90 mph---and I will not drive in "Comfort" mode--I want suspension that feels like falling down a flight of stairs but I am a minority. As far a looks--nothing to saw except "wow." (it would be really WOW if it had fatter tires. I may--may decide to buyout the lease and do a full Dinan package--which would make it an AWD monster--which just looks like a nice car. If you have a lead foot the 428 now 430 is a better choice as its almost as fast and does not get 22 mpg (my driving--not the car--I have gotten virtually the same mpg in every Bimmer). As I said, barring the conflict between the crap (but $350 each) Run as Flats and spring travel I think it needs some upgrading for my taste but its reasonable from Dinan and does not void the Warranty. Okay, I could go on all day as I love these cars but to afford one I need to work. I would buy again--but have the suspension upgraded on day one (don't get the "M" adjustable suspension--it is horrific). I would spend the money on the M Brakes. Oh, and those who deride the heads-up-display, try it-its addicting.

