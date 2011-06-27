Estimated values
2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,968
|$30,085
|$32,318
|Clean
|$27,087
|$29,123
|$31,263
|Average
|$25,324
|$27,200
|$29,154
|Rough
|$23,562
|$25,277
|$27,044
Estimated values
2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,883
|$24,951
|$27,129
|Clean
|$22,162
|$24,153
|$26,243
|Average
|$20,720
|$22,558
|$24,472
|Rough
|$19,278
|$20,963
|$22,701
Estimated values
2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 440i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,250
|$29,403
|$31,673
|Clean
|$26,392
|$28,463
|$30,639
|Average
|$24,674
|$26,583
|$28,571
|Rough
|$22,957
|$24,704
|$26,503
Estimated values
2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,974
|$26,039
|$28,215
|Clean
|$23,218
|$25,206
|$27,294
|Average
|$21,707
|$23,542
|$25,452
|Rough
|$20,196
|$21,877
|$23,610