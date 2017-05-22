  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(5)
2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Hatchback body style makes it easy to load cargo
  • Stout performance with either engine
  • Upscale interior with easy-to-use controls
  • Well-balanced ride and handling
  • Less backseat headroom than in the 3 Series sedan
  • Heavier and costlier than similar sedan competitors
  • Available only with an automatic transmission
List Price Range
$29,999 - $45,889
Which 4 Series Gran Coupe does Edmunds recommend?

Though we appreciate the four-cylinder's fuel economy and surprising amount of pep, we think you'll find paying for the sweet turbocharged six-cylinder of the 440i Gran Coupe to be worth it. The hit to fuel economy is fairly minor, but the extra performance it adds transforms the car. To round out the speed-and-luxury motif, we'd add the Premium package (for its heated seats and navigation system) and the M Sport package, which adds a sport-tuned suspension, body kit and meaty M-branded steering wheel. Driving enthusiasts should consider the Track Handling package to get the non-run-flat tires and upgraded brakes.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.1 / 10

German luxury automakers are currently the masters of creating new vehicle types outside the typical coupe, sedan, SUV body styles. Case in point: the 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe. Rather than the traditionally styled 3 Series sedan or its 4 Series coupe variant, the 4 Series Gran Coupe offers an unusual combination of coupelike styling, four-door versatility and the inherent utility of hatchback.

Fresh from a batch of revised engines last year, the 2018 Gran Coupe sports slight changes to its head- and taillight clusters, an updated iDrive system and additional standard features. Best of all, the updates did little to affect the Gran Coupe's price tag. BMW's typically fantastic balance of a comfortable ride and stable handling is on display here as well. Downsides are limited to the cramped rear seat, aging interior design and the premium you'll pay over the similar 330i. However, buyers looking for something a little different might find what they're looking for in the unusual but very capable 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe.

2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe models

Despite its coupe billing, the 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is a four-door hatchback with a traditional sedan profile. Two trim levels are available, 430i and 440i, with the main distinction between the two being what's underneath the hood. The 430i's turbocharged four-cylinder offers a compelling blend of performance and fuel economy. The 440i has a more powerful and nearly as efficient turbocharged six-cylinder engine. Both models are available with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive (called xDrive in BMW speak). An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission available.

The 430i is motivated by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower, 258 pound-feet). Standard features include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and foglights, automatic wipers, a sunroof, a power liftgate, power-folding and heated outside mirrors, auto-dimming mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, power front seats, driver-seat memory settings, a 40/20/40-split rear seat, simulated leather upholstery, adjustable driving modes, steering wheel-mounted shift paddles, BMW's ConnectedDrive Services, a 6.5-inch central display screen, and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB port, and HD and satellite radio.

You'll primarily upgrade to the 440i for its turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine (320 hp, 330 lb-ft). You also get power lumbar adjustment for the front seats, hands-free liftgate operation and a Harman Kardon premium audio system.

Many optional packages are common to both trim levels. These include the Premium (navigation, an 8.8-inch display screen, heated front seats and lumbar support for 430i models), Luxury (chrome exterior trim, leather upholstery and the Harman Kardon audio system for 430i models) and Executive (adaptive headlights with automatic high-beam control, a 360-degree camera system, automated vehicle parking and a head-up display) packages. You can also up the Gran Coupe's sporting capability with the M Sport (performance tires, a sport suspension, a sport steering wheel and more aggressive-looking front and rear styling) and Track Handling (non-run-flat performance tires, upgraded brakes, an adaptive suspension and variable-ratio sport steering) packages.

Notable stand-alone options include 19-inch wheels, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, a digital instrument panel, blind-spot monitoring, a forward collision warning system, adaptive cruise control, wireless device charging and Apple CarPlay functionality.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2018 BMW 430i Gran Coupe (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current 4 Series Gran Coupe has received some revisions, including a name change from 428i to 430i (to reflect a new-generation four-cylinder engine with the same displacement) and an updated infotainment system. Certain sections might not have an applicable star rating, but our overall findings remain applicable to this year's 4 Series Gran Coupe.

Driving

7.5
The 430i Gran Coupe's driving dynamics are hard to criticize but also hard to love. Acceleration is adequate but not lively, and the handling leaves you wanting more than the all-season tires can provide. As far as sleek, luxury sedans go, though, we certainly don't mind it.

Acceleration

7.0
BMW's turbocharged four-cylinder has decent thrust, but the Gran Coupe is a heavy load to bear. What's more, there is a significant delay between when you press the pedal and when the real power kicks in. The Gran Coupe required 6.3 seconds to accelerate to 60 mph, which is acceptable but not quick.

Braking

8.0
The brakes are great in both everyday traffic and in heavy braking. Pedal travel is very short and feels immediately responsive, and we didn't experience any performance degradation during spirited drives. The Gran Coupe came to a stop from 60 mph in 128 feet, which is a bit lengthy for the segment.

Steering

8.0
The steering effort is variable depending on the drive mode (Eco Pro, Comfort, Sport or Sport+) with the ideal weight in Sport mode. Comfort mode is good for parking lots and freeway cruising. All modes have a good return to center, and the hefty steering wheel feels good in your hands.

Handling

7.0
The handling feels rewarding thanks to a good chassis and well-tuned suspension. But stiff 500-treadwear tires produced lots of tire squeal around corners and aren't designed to sustain a spirited pace for long. Stay below the tires' limits, though, and you'll enjoy your time behind the wheel.

Drivability

8.0
The 430i is easy to drive in low-speed traffic even if throttle is a bit lazy at the onset. There's a decent amount of torque off the line and the transmission shifts are smooth. Auto stop-start remembers your settings (enabled or disabled) even after you turn off the engine.

Comfort

7.5
A quiet and soft ride on the highway is the defining characteristic of the 4 Series Gran Coupe. Not quite a grand tourer but adept at keeping passengers comfortable, the 430i does well with any kind of long freeway journey or commute. The climate controls have some oddities.

Seat comfort

7.0
The front seats are comfortable but a bit narrow for drivers with wide hips or shoulders. The driver's bottom seat cushion can be adjusted, but even in its shortest setting it may feel too long depending on a driver's height. The back seats are comfortable, with decent yet firm bolstering.

Ride comfort

8.0
Ride comfort is especially good in the default Comfort setting. Sharp impacts can still be felt, but they are more than adequately softened. Sport and Sport+ are decidedly firmer and feel out of character for a GT car like this so we kept it in Comfort for most of our test.

Noise & vibration

8.0
No rattles, squeaks or other noises to speak of. The faint growl from the tailpipe only becomes noticeable with the windows down; otherwise it's a quiet cabin both in the city and on the highway. The level of road and wind noise is minor and better than the segment average.

Climate control

7.0
This BMW climate control system is a strange duck. There is no way to sync the dual zones, and the auto setting button doesn't alter fan speed at all. The A/C blows cold and the heated seats work very well on their maximum settings, but below that they leave a bit to be desired.

Interior

7.0
The Gran Coupe's interior is comfortable with relatively easy access to the front seats and a good driving position. Rear visibility is especially subpar, though, and the sloping rear roof forces you to duck down when piling into the back seat.

Ease of use

7.5
BMW's iDrive infotainment interface isn't immediately intuitive, but it is likable once you learn how it operates. Otherwise, the cabin layout is simple with most controls within reach. A few often-used buttons were hard to find at first, but previous BMW owners will be right at home.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
Sliding in and out of the front seat is easy since the seats are at the right height for most adults and there's no need to duck through the entry. But the high beltline and sloping rear roofline make things a bit more difficult for second-row passengers, requiring a quick duck-down on entry.

Driving position

8.0
The driving position is good, with plenty of adjustability in the driver's seat and in the tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. The door panel and center console armrests are placed at a comfortable height as well. It's a little atypical that this $53K car has a manually adjustable steering column.

Roominess

7.0
There's plenty of legroom, both front and rear, for an average-size adult, which is typical for the class. Front headroom is plenty adequate for a 6-footer. The rear middle seat is a bit tight and rear headroom is limited. Even at 5-foot-8, you may be brushing your hair on the headliner.

Visibility

6.5
The sloping rear roofline impinges on rear visibility, but a crisp rearview camera display helps. Both the side windows and a massive windshield provide a decent forward view, but big windshield pillars and rear pillars alike create significant blind spots.

Quality

8.0
For a car in its price range, the 430i Gran Coupe is luxurious and well-built, as you'd expect. It has soft-touch surfaces on most of the areas of frequent contact, and our tester was devoid of any squeaks or rattles. The panel gaps were tight and even, and paint quality was top-notch.

Utility

6.0
As a hatchback, the Gran Coupe is less utilitarian than we'd like. Cabin storage for small items is abysmal, and cargo space falls behind direct rivals. Car seat accommodation is merely average.

Small-item storage

5.0
If you're someone who carries many small items with you, you'll be keeping most of them in your pockets thanks to the 4 Series' tiny center console, ultra-slim and shallow door pockets, and cupholders that are only meant for regular-size soda cans.

Cargo space

6.0
The Gran Coupe has 14 cubic feet of cargo space, which is just 1 cube more than the 3 Series sedan and 3.5 cubes less than the 3 Series wagon. The Audi A5 hatchback has 21 cubes behind the rear seat. A narrow trunk also restricts access to loading larger items, even when the seat is down.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
Three anchor points on the back of the rear seats and two sets of LATCH points are easily visible but hard to squeeze your fingers into. Most child seats will fit in the back of the Gran Coupe without issue, but installation will require a bit of hunching over.

Technology

8.0
As is typically the case, BMW's proprietary technology is a strong point. Its navigation systems, voice controls and upgraded audio system are all nearly perfect in the 4 Series, but device integration could be improved upon.

Audio & navigation

9.0
The optional Harman Kardon audio system is superb. Sound quality, even at the highest of volumes, is undistorted and clear. Every navigation command was easily understood, and the map is on a crisp albeit small display.

Smartphone integration

6.5
BMW's iDrive system works quickly but has lots of layered menus to search through. Apple CarPlay is a $300 option that our car was equipped with, but it was difficult to connect on a regular basis. Android Auto is not available. Two USB ports up front allow for smartphone connectivity.

Driver aids

6.5
A rearview camera with an excellent display is standard, but other driver aids are optional. Our test car had the Executive package ($2,100), which added a 360-degree camera, automated parking and automatic high beams. This is a high price to pay for minimal driver aids, especially on a luxury car.

Voice control

10.0
Voice controls were flawless in our test, and the prompts can be interrupted to execute your commands, which isn't the case in some systems. Song selection, navigation destination and phone commands were understood the first time, every time, thanks to the BMW system's natural language recognition.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe.

5(60%)
4(20%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
5 reviews
See all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

BMW's "Goldilocks" Car
NOLA Guy,12/28/2017
430i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
It was time to replace my 80,000+ mile 2014 Mercedes E250 BlueTec. I wasn't impressed by the generic styling of the MB's exterior so thought I'd give the BMW 5 Series a try. Nice car but it didn't offer exactly what I was looking for, namely, high mileage with visual appeal. Then I saw a car that I never knew was available until I was at the dealership -- the 403i Gran Coupe with Luxury Package. It checked all of the boxes for me, great highway mileage (34 EPA Highway; but I've averaged about 10- to 15% higher at a steady 75+ MPH in Comfort mode), safety, comfort (I'm 6'5" & 215#), high quality entertainment system with large screen navigation and storage space. Rear Seat comfort? Ok for short jaunts -- my only sacrifice vs the 530i. Storage space? Incredible! This thing is a hatchback with about half of what my SUV holds (MB GLE350). The front seats are extremely comfortable, the steering is very direct and the iDrive 6 is amazing, especially with Apple Play. Performance? More than sufficient for my needs. I cannot rate reliability with only 1,500 miles on the odometer, however, J.D. Powers rates the GranCoupe higher than the 3 and 5 Series as "Better Than Most". Best of all it was $5k less than the comparable 5 Series. Yup, out came the checkbook. If you're searching for a stylish, comfortable, well equipped vehicle, you should give the 4 Series Gran Coupe serious consideration.
OVERALLY IT'S NICE CAR TO DRIVE
Bryan,09/03/2018
430i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
CHECK OUT THE SPACE FIRST BEFORE YOUR PURCHASE, SINCE THE BACK SEATS HAVE LESS LEG ROOM OVS. 3 SEIRES
Really Nice Car, BUT....
NewMexico,12/14/2017
430i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Just bought this car a couple weeks ago. I wanted to let folks know that if you don't buy the heads up display, there is only analog speedometer and Tach gauge that have NO back lighting in daylight, which makes it very difficult to see the speedometer, especially if you wear sunglasses and have tinted the windows. There is no fix at this time. I have complained but BMW said, that's just the way the car is made. I have had 2 other BMW's and this was NEVER a problem. I am looking for some work around since I feel this is a safety issue trying to see how fast you are going instead of focusing on the road. FYI- radio, temperature, mileage are all back lit????? Other than that, I would love the car.
Great sporty sedan
Stephanie ,10/09/2019
430i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I love the great sleek look of this sporty sedan. It has great responsiveness on the road and the technology makes me feel safe while driving. The back seats could be a little roomier otherwise I highly recommend it.
See all 5 reviews of the 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
248 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
23 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
248 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the 4 Series Gran Coupe models:

Side- and Top-View Cameras
Provide a 360-degree bird's-eye view of the 4 Series Gran Coupe. Makes it easier to navigate in tight parking spots.
BMW Assist
This standard system includes automatic crash notification and roadside assistance.
Active Driving Assistant
Alerts the driver when the vehicle wanders out of its lane. Also warns when a front collision is imminent. Can apply brakes if necessary.

More about the 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

Used 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Overview

The Used 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is offered in the following submodels: 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan. Available styles include 430i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 440i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive is priced between $29,999 and$45,889 with odometer readings between 15500 and48513 miles.
  • The Used 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 440i xDrive is priced between $32,999 and$39,472 with odometer readings between 19355 and48982 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe for sale near. There are currently 13 used and CPO 2018 4 Series Gran Coupes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,999 and mileage as low as 15500 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe.

Can't find a used 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,123.

Find a used BMW for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,274.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,397.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,637.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

