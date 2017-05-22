2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Review
Pros & Cons
- Hatchback body style makes it easy to load cargo
- Stout performance with either engine
- Upscale interior with easy-to-use controls
- Well-balanced ride and handling
- Less backseat headroom than in the 3 Series sedan
- Heavier and costlier than similar sedan competitors
- Available only with an automatic transmission
Which 4 Series Gran Coupe does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.1 / 10
German luxury automakers are currently the masters of creating new vehicle types outside the typical coupe, sedan, SUV body styles. Case in point: the 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe. Rather than the traditionally styled 3 Series sedan or its 4 Series coupe variant, the 4 Series Gran Coupe offers an unusual combination of coupelike styling, four-door versatility and the inherent utility of hatchback.
Fresh from a batch of revised engines last year, the 2018 Gran Coupe sports slight changes to its head- and taillight clusters, an updated iDrive system and additional standard features. Best of all, the updates did little to affect the Gran Coupe's price tag. BMW's typically fantastic balance of a comfortable ride and stable handling is on display here as well. Downsides are limited to the cramped rear seat, aging interior design and the premium you'll pay over the similar 330i. However, buyers looking for something a little different might find what they're looking for in the unusual but very capable 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe.
2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe models
Despite its coupe billing, the 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is a four-door hatchback with a traditional sedan profile. Two trim levels are available, 430i and 440i, with the main distinction between the two being what's underneath the hood. The 430i's turbocharged four-cylinder offers a compelling blend of performance and fuel economy. The 440i has a more powerful and nearly as efficient turbocharged six-cylinder engine. Both models are available with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive (called xDrive in BMW speak). An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission available.
The 430i is motivated by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower, 258 pound-feet). Standard features include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and foglights, automatic wipers, a sunroof, a power liftgate, power-folding and heated outside mirrors, auto-dimming mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, power front seats, driver-seat memory settings, a 40/20/40-split rear seat, simulated leather upholstery, adjustable driving modes, steering wheel-mounted shift paddles, BMW's ConnectedDrive Services, a 6.5-inch central display screen, and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB port, and HD and satellite radio.
You'll primarily upgrade to the 440i for its turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine (320 hp, 330 lb-ft). You also get power lumbar adjustment for the front seats, hands-free liftgate operation and a Harman Kardon premium audio system.
Many optional packages are common to both trim levels. These include the Premium (navigation, an 8.8-inch display screen, heated front seats and lumbar support for 430i models), Luxury (chrome exterior trim, leather upholstery and the Harman Kardon audio system for 430i models) and Executive (adaptive headlights with automatic high-beam control, a 360-degree camera system, automated vehicle parking and a head-up display) packages. You can also up the Gran Coupe's sporting capability with the M Sport (performance tires, a sport suspension, a sport steering wheel and more aggressive-looking front and rear styling) and Track Handling (non-run-flat performance tires, upgraded brakes, an adaptive suspension and variable-ratio sport steering) packages.
Notable stand-alone options include 19-inch wheels, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, a digital instrument panel, blind-spot monitoring, a forward collision warning system, adaptive cruise control, wireless device charging and Apple CarPlay functionality.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2018 BMW 430i Gran Coupe (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current 4 Series Gran Coupe has received some revisions, including a name change from 428i to 430i (to reflect a new-generation four-cylinder engine with the same displacement) and an updated infotainment system. Certain sections might not have an applicable star rating, but our overall findings remain applicable to this year's 4 Series Gran Coupe.
Driving7.5
Comfort7.5
Interior7.0
Utility6.0
Technology8.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.1 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|6.0
|Technology
|8.0
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the 4 Series Gran Coupe models:
- Side- and Top-View Cameras
- Provide a 360-degree bird's-eye view of the 4 Series Gran Coupe. Makes it easier to navigate in tight parking spots.
- BMW Assist
- This standard system includes automatic crash notification and roadside assistance.
- Active Driving Assistant
- Alerts the driver when the vehicle wanders out of its lane. Also warns when a front collision is imminent. Can apply brakes if necessary.
