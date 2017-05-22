It was time to replace my 80,000+ mile 2014 Mercedes E250 BlueTec. I wasn't impressed by the generic styling of the MB's exterior so thought I'd give the BMW 5 Series a try. Nice car but it didn't offer exactly what I was looking for, namely, high mileage with visual appeal. Then I saw a car that I never knew was available until I was at the dealership -- the 403i Gran Coupe with Luxury Package. It checked all of the boxes for me, great highway mileage (34 EPA Highway; but I've averaged about 10- to 15% higher at a steady 75+ MPH in Comfort mode), safety, comfort (I'm 6'5" & 215#), high quality entertainment system with large screen navigation and storage space. Rear Seat comfort? Ok for short jaunts -- my only sacrifice vs the 530i. Storage space? Incredible! This thing is a hatchback with about half of what my SUV holds (MB GLE350). The front seats are extremely comfortable, the steering is very direct and the iDrive 6 is amazing, especially with Apple Play. Performance? More than sufficient for my needs. I cannot rate reliability with only 1,500 miles on the odometer, however, J.D. Powers rates the GranCoupe higher than the 3 and 5 Series as "Better Than Most". Best of all it was $5k less than the comparable 5 Series. Yup, out came the checkbook. If you're searching for a stylish, comfortable, well equipped vehicle, you should give the 4 Series Gran Coupe serious consideration.

