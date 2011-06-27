  1. Home
2009 BMW 3 Series Value

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal
Estimated values
2009 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,160$6,894$7,968
Clean$4,716$6,291$7,254
Average$3,827$5,086$5,826
Rough$2,938$3,880$4,399
Estimated values
2009 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,453$6,875$7,761
Clean$4,984$6,274$7,066
Average$4,044$5,072$5,675
Rough$3,104$3,869$4,285
Estimated values
2009 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,351$6,776$7,664
Clean$4,890$6,184$6,977
Average$3,968$4,999$5,604
Rough$3,046$3,814$4,231
Estimated values
2009 BMW 3 Series 335i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,376$6,847$7,763
Clean$4,913$6,249$7,068
Average$3,987$5,051$5,677
Rough$3,060$3,854$4,286
Estimated values
2009 BMW 3 Series 328i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,601$7,178$8,159
Clean$5,118$6,551$7,429
Average$4,153$5,296$5,967
Rough$3,188$4,040$4,505
Estimated values
2009 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,031$5,169$5,877
Clean$3,683$4,717$5,350
Average$2,989$3,813$4,297
Rough$2,294$2,909$3,245
Estimated values
2009 BMW 3 Series 335d 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,854$6,019$6,747
Clean$4,436$5,492$6,142
Average$3,600$4,440$4,934
Rough$2,763$3,387$3,725
Estimated values
2009 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,919$6,296$7,153
Clean$4,495$5,745$6,512
Average$3,647$4,644$5,231
Rough$2,800$3,543$3,949
Estimated values
2009 BMW 3 Series 335i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,854$6,265$7,143
Clean$4,436$5,718$6,503
Average$3,600$4,622$5,223
Rough$2,763$3,526$3,944
Estimated values
2009 BMW 3 Series 328i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,657$5,981$6,806
Clean$4,255$5,458$6,196
Average$3,453$4,412$4,977
Rough$2,651$3,366$3,757
Estimated values
2009 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,308$5,416$6,107
Clean$3,936$4,942$5,560
Average$3,194$3,995$4,466
Rough$2,452$3,048$3,372
Estimated values
2009 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,268$6,666$7,537
Clean$4,814$6,083$6,862
Average$3,907$4,917$5,512
Rough$2,999$3,752$4,161
Estimated values
2009 BMW 3 Series 335i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,650$8,283$9,305
Clean$6,077$7,559$8,472
Average$4,931$6,111$6,804
Rough$3,785$4,662$5,137
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 BMW 3 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,683 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,717 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a BMW 3 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,683 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,717 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 BMW 3 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,683 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,717 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 BMW 3 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 BMW 3 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 BMW 3 Series ranges from $2,294 to $5,877, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 BMW 3 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.