Estimated values
2009 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,160
|$6,894
|$7,968
|Clean
|$4,716
|$6,291
|$7,254
|Average
|$3,827
|$5,086
|$5,826
|Rough
|$2,938
|$3,880
|$4,399
Estimated values
2009 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,453
|$6,875
|$7,761
|Clean
|$4,984
|$6,274
|$7,066
|Average
|$4,044
|$5,072
|$5,675
|Rough
|$3,104
|$3,869
|$4,285
Estimated values
2009 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,351
|$6,776
|$7,664
|Clean
|$4,890
|$6,184
|$6,977
|Average
|$3,968
|$4,999
|$5,604
|Rough
|$3,046
|$3,814
|$4,231
Estimated values
2009 BMW 3 Series 335i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,376
|$6,847
|$7,763
|Clean
|$4,913
|$6,249
|$7,068
|Average
|$3,987
|$5,051
|$5,677
|Rough
|$3,060
|$3,854
|$4,286
Estimated values
2009 BMW 3 Series 328i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,601
|$7,178
|$8,159
|Clean
|$5,118
|$6,551
|$7,429
|Average
|$4,153
|$5,296
|$5,967
|Rough
|$3,188
|$4,040
|$4,505
Estimated values
2009 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,031
|$5,169
|$5,877
|Clean
|$3,683
|$4,717
|$5,350
|Average
|$2,989
|$3,813
|$4,297
|Rough
|$2,294
|$2,909
|$3,245
Estimated values
2009 BMW 3 Series 335d 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,854
|$6,019
|$6,747
|Clean
|$4,436
|$5,492
|$6,142
|Average
|$3,600
|$4,440
|$4,934
|Rough
|$2,763
|$3,387
|$3,725
Estimated values
2009 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,919
|$6,296
|$7,153
|Clean
|$4,495
|$5,745
|$6,512
|Average
|$3,647
|$4,644
|$5,231
|Rough
|$2,800
|$3,543
|$3,949
Estimated values
2009 BMW 3 Series 335i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,854
|$6,265
|$7,143
|Clean
|$4,436
|$5,718
|$6,503
|Average
|$3,600
|$4,622
|$5,223
|Rough
|$2,763
|$3,526
|$3,944
Estimated values
2009 BMW 3 Series 328i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,657
|$5,981
|$6,806
|Clean
|$4,255
|$5,458
|$6,196
|Average
|$3,453
|$4,412
|$4,977
|Rough
|$2,651
|$3,366
|$3,757
Estimated values
2009 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,308
|$5,416
|$6,107
|Clean
|$3,936
|$4,942
|$5,560
|Average
|$3,194
|$3,995
|$4,466
|Rough
|$2,452
|$3,048
|$3,372
Estimated values
2009 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,268
|$6,666
|$7,537
|Clean
|$4,814
|$6,083
|$6,862
|Average
|$3,907
|$4,917
|$5,512
|Rough
|$2,999
|$3,752
|$4,161
Estimated values
2009 BMW 3 Series 335i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,650
|$8,283
|$9,305
|Clean
|$6,077
|$7,559
|$8,472
|Average
|$4,931
|$6,111
|$6,804
|Rough
|$3,785
|$4,662
|$5,137