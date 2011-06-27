  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 2 Series
  4. Used 2018 BMW 2 Series
  5. Appraisal value

2018 BMW 2 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,930$33,687$35,698
Clean$31,291$32,997$34,941
Average$30,014$31,617$33,426
Rough$28,736$30,236$31,911
Sell my 2018 BMW 2 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 2 Series near you
Estimated values
2018 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,773$36,558$38,603
Clean$34,078$35,809$37,784
Average$32,687$34,312$36,146
Rough$31,295$32,814$34,508
Sell my 2018 BMW 2 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 2 Series near you
Estimated values
2018 BMW 2 Series M240i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,662$32,417$34,424
Clean$30,048$31,753$33,694
Average$28,822$30,425$32,233
Rough$27,595$29,097$30,773
Sell my 2018 BMW 2 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 2 Series near you
Estimated values
2018 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,384$24,844$26,513
Clean$22,916$24,335$25,951
Average$21,981$23,317$24,826
Rough$21,045$22,299$23,701
Sell my 2018 BMW 2 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 2 Series near you
Estimated values
2018 BMW 2 Series 230i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,819$23,285$24,957
Clean$21,383$22,808$24,428
Average$20,510$21,854$23,369
Rough$19,637$20,900$22,310
Sell my 2018 BMW 2 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 2 Series near you
Estimated values
2018 BMW 2 Series M240i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,168$33,970$36,032
Clean$31,524$33,274$35,268
Average$30,237$31,882$33,739
Rough$28,951$30,491$32,210
Sell my 2018 BMW 2 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 2 Series near you
Estimated values
2018 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,737$29,392$31,285
Clean$27,182$28,790$30,621
Average$26,072$27,586$29,294
Rough$24,963$26,381$27,967
Sell my 2018 BMW 2 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 2 Series near you
Estimated values
2018 BMW 2 Series 230i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,156$27,884$29,859
Clean$25,633$27,313$29,225
Average$24,586$26,170$27,958
Rough$23,540$25,028$26,692
Sell my 2018 BMW 2 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 2 Series near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 BMW 2 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 BMW 2 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,383 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,808 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a BMW 2 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 BMW 2 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,383 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,808 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 BMW 2 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 BMW 2 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,383 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,808 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 BMW 2 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 BMW 2 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 BMW 2 Series ranges from $19,637 to $24,957, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 BMW 2 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.