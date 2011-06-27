Estimated values
2018 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,930
|$33,687
|$35,698
|Clean
|$31,291
|$32,997
|$34,941
|Average
|$30,014
|$31,617
|$33,426
|Rough
|$28,736
|$30,236
|$31,911
Estimated values
2018 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,773
|$36,558
|$38,603
|Clean
|$34,078
|$35,809
|$37,784
|Average
|$32,687
|$34,312
|$36,146
|Rough
|$31,295
|$32,814
|$34,508
Estimated values
2018 BMW 2 Series M240i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,662
|$32,417
|$34,424
|Clean
|$30,048
|$31,753
|$33,694
|Average
|$28,822
|$30,425
|$32,233
|Rough
|$27,595
|$29,097
|$30,773
Estimated values
2018 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,384
|$24,844
|$26,513
|Clean
|$22,916
|$24,335
|$25,951
|Average
|$21,981
|$23,317
|$24,826
|Rough
|$21,045
|$22,299
|$23,701
Estimated values
2018 BMW 2 Series 230i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,819
|$23,285
|$24,957
|Clean
|$21,383
|$22,808
|$24,428
|Average
|$20,510
|$21,854
|$23,369
|Rough
|$19,637
|$20,900
|$22,310
Estimated values
2018 BMW 2 Series M240i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,168
|$33,970
|$36,032
|Clean
|$31,524
|$33,274
|$35,268
|Average
|$30,237
|$31,882
|$33,739
|Rough
|$28,951
|$30,491
|$32,210
Estimated values
2018 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,737
|$29,392
|$31,285
|Clean
|$27,182
|$28,790
|$30,621
|Average
|$26,072
|$27,586
|$29,294
|Rough
|$24,963
|$26,381
|$27,967
Estimated values
2018 BMW 2 Series 230i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,156
|$27,884
|$29,859
|Clean
|$25,633
|$27,313
|$29,225
|Average
|$24,586
|$26,170
|$27,958
|Rough
|$23,540
|$25,028
|$26,692