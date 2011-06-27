Used 2018 BMW 2 Series Consumer Reviews

Exceeds my expectations E. T. Eure , 12/18/2017 M240i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This is an awesome car. I wasn’t considering a BMW or a coupe or a two door or a rear wheel drive. But I researched it, test drove it, compared it, test drove it again with a 6-speed and fell in love with BMW all over again! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

love this :) Fox , 05/20/2018 230i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 13 of 15 people found this review helpful I am terribly pleased with my BMW. It is my first...I wanted a much smaller car than I had before and that is what I got...I planned carefully, researched, negotiated and got just what I wanted. :) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Such a fun car! Sara B , 02/07/2020 230i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my 2018 230i after having a 2012 Turbo Beetle; they're both small and have 4 cylinder engines. I live this car so much!! It's peppy, tech forward and has a decent sized back seat (large enough for people to actually sit back there, unlike the beetle). The led headlights are absolutely beautiful and are very bright! The car is responsive and the different driving modes are fun. Sport Plus will knock you back in your seat a little bit and with eco pro you can get almost 40mpg on the freeway. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value