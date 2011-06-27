Used 2018 BMW 2 Series Consumer Reviews
Exceeds my expectations
This is an awesome car. I wasn’t considering a BMW or a coupe or a two door or a rear wheel drive. But I researched it, test drove it, compared it, test drove it again with a 6-speed and fell in love with BMW all over again!
love this :)
I am terribly pleased with my BMW. It is my first...I wanted a much smaller car than I had before and that is what I got...I planned carefully, researched, negotiated and got just what I wanted. :)
Such a fun car!
I bought my 2018 230i after having a 2012 Turbo Beetle; they’re both small and have 4 cylinder engines. I live this car so much!! It’s peppy, tech forward and has a decent sized back seat (large enough for people to actually sit back there, unlike the beetle). The led headlights are absolutely beautiful and are very bright! The car is responsive and the different driving modes are fun. Sport Plus will knock you back in your seat a little bit and with eco pro you can get almost 40mpg on the freeway.
Great car.
Its a little monster. Quite fast. But the best thing is its acceleration. As it is a rather light car, be carefull when you accelerate it very hard. Its not very stable.
