Vehicle overview

When it comes to ultimate luxury, few vehicles can compete with the 2015 Bentley Mulsanne. It's also worth noting that even fewer soar to its lofty starting price. For the select few who can afford such a vehicle, rest assured, they're getting a very special luxury sedan.

Everything about the Mulsanne conveys a sense of wealth in its distinctly British execution. From the imposing and stately exterior to its impeccable interior, this big Bentley simply makes the driver and passengers feel special. For 2015, the Mulsanne is even more special with the introduction of a more powerful and higher-performing Mulsanne Speed variant. As competent as the standard Mulsanne is, choosing the Speed version may very well come down to a pricey game of one-upsmanship in your gated community.

In this segment, there really are no losers. The Mulsanne and its rivals deliver an unparalleled level of craftsmanship and engineering. Like its closest rival, the Rolls-Royce Phantom, the Bentley exudes an old-world type of luxury, with a subtle integration of modern technology. The Phantom demands a significantly higher price, but perhaps at this range it's not as much of a deal-breaker. Closer to the Mulsanne's price is the 2015 Roll-Royce Ghost, which is based on the BMW 7 Series. The 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class (specifically in S600 and S65 AMG trims) offers much of the same equipment and comfort as the Mulsanne, albeit without the British pomp and circumstance. And if that's one of the main draws for you, the 2015 Bentley Mulsanne should definitely be at the top of your list.