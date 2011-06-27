2019 Bentley Mulsanne
What’s new
- No significant changes to the 2019 Mulsanne
- Part of the second Mulsanne generation introduced for 2011
Pros & Cons
- Sumptuous, handcrafted interior
- Ride quality best described as stately
- Authoritative thrust and acceleration
- Extensive customization options
- Small trunk for how big this sedan is
Which Mulsanne does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
If you want one of the biggest, most luxurious sedans on the road today, look no further than the 2019 Bentley Mulsanne. Bentley largely hand-builds the Mulsanne and fits it with expectedly opulent materials. Of course, Bentley will customize it to your heart's content too. All you need is a sufficiently padded bank account.
Under the hood, there's a powerful twin-turbo V8 that moves this three-ton behemoth with a surprising sense of urgency. To keep the ride calm, the Mulsanne uses an adjustable air suspension. Inside, every corner of this big four-door luxury land-yacht is filled with unique touches. From the bespoke leather, metal, and wood finishes to the preposterously large rear seat on the extended-wheelbase model, Bentley takes no chances when it comes to making the Mulsanne look and feel extraordinary.
2019 Bentley Mulsanne models
Bentley offers two versions of the Mulsanne to suit customer needs. The Mulsanne is powered by a turbocharged 6.75-liter V8 (505 horsepower, 752 lb-ft of torque). There's also the Mulsanne Speed, which uses the same V8 and produces 530 hp and 811 lb-ft of torque.
The standard Mulsanne starts you off with:
- 20-inch wheels, air ride suspension with adjustable ride height
- Soft-close doors and trunk, LED headlights and taillights
- Keyless entry and ignition, a sunroof and parking sensors
Interior equipment highlights include:
- Four-zone automatic climate control with a separate rear-seat control panel
- 14-way power-adjustable front seats and eight-way adjustable rear seats (all with heating)
- Power rear-window privacy screens
- An 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 14-speaker stereo
Bentley offers a number of packages that add significant upgrades to this already lavish vehicle and nearly limitless options for customization. One-off items such as a drink cabinet with a bottle cooler, extra vanity mirrors and power curtains are available. Special colors, veneers, embroidery and even jewelry boxes are at one's fingertips. Package highlights include:
The Comfort Specification adds:
- Massage and ventilation to both front seats and the rear outboard seats
- Special comfort headrests with faux suede pads and two extra loose cushions
- Airline-style reclining seats with footrests (only on the extended-wheelbase Mulsanne)
The Premier Specification adds:
- A Flying B hood ornament and stainless-steel door pillar finishers
- Two umbrellas, a valet key, and a remote-control garage door opener
- A veneered cellphone drawer for the front center console
The Entertainment Specification adds:
- Dual 10.4-inch rear-seat tablets (usable outside the car) and veneered picnic tables
- Naim sound system
Finally, the Mulliner Driving Specification adds:
- Special 21-inch wheels and a sport-tuned suspension with driver-selectable modes
- Diamond-quilted and perforated seats and door panels
- A leather headliner and uniquely machined shift lever, air vent controls, and interior door handles
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Features & Specs
|Speed 4dr Sedan
6.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$335,600
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|530 hp @ 4000 rpm
|4dr Sedan
6.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$304,670
|MPG
|10 city / 16 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|505 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Mulsanne safety features:
- Corner View Camera
- Displays live images from cameras mounted in the front grille to give a better view when sight lines from the cabin are obstructed.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Manages the vehicle's speed when cruise control is active to match the speed of traffic and avoid collisions.
- Blind-Spot Assist
- Alerts you to other vehicles alongside the car during lane changes to reduce the chances of an accident.
Bentley Mulsanne vs. the competition
Bentley Mulsanne vs. Rolls-Royce Phantom
When you're looking at the Mulsanne's starting price over $300,000, it's hard to believe that many vehicles will go higher — but the Rolls-Royce Phantom does just that. Even in its base trim, the Phantom is nearly 50% more expensive than the Mulsanne. But its road presence is unmistakable. When it comes to ultra-luxury sedans, these are your top two choices.
Bentley Mulsanne vs. Mercedes-Benz Maybach
At the top of the Mercedes sedan range sits the Maybach, also known as the S 650 or S 560. The Maybach is significantly less expensive than the Bentley, but it's special in its own right. It offers an extremely upscale interior, an excellent ride quality and suitably authoritative acceleration. But can a Mercedes be as prestigious as a Bentley?
Bentley Mulsanne vs. Bentley Bentayga
If you're looking for a less expensive way to experience the Bentley brand, the Bentayga SUV is a good place to start. The Bentayga has more cargo space (despite smaller exterior dimensions), it's more efficient on the highway, and it has much of the same high-class Bentley charm. It also comes standard with all-wheel drive for inclement weather.
