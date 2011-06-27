Vehicle overview

Compromise isn't a concept easily associated with the 2012 Bentley Mulsanne. In every way, it seems that the designer and engineers never uttered the word "no" in its creation. They were more likely to have shouted, "More!"

While the smaller Bentley Continental captivates the new-money hip-hop crowd, the Mulsanne is decidedly old-school. Dignified, yet possessing high-tech smarts, the Mulsanne serves as the brand's flagship sedan. Under the hood is a 6.8-liter V8 good for a strong 505 horsepower. Inside the flawless leather-lined and wood-trimmed interior are the latest modern conveniences, thanks to a helping hand from sister company Audi. As one would expect, customers can choose from a seemingly endless list of colors for the exterior and interior, or specify any color they can dream up.

Those lucky enough to consider purchasing a 2012 Bentley Mulsanne don't have a wide assortment of comparable alternatives. But that small group of competitors is just as impressive. Some, like the Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG or Rolls-Royce Ghost are relatively close in price. But the Mulsanne is closer in image to the Rolls-Royce Phantom -- cars that exceed the $400,000 mark. For the extra hundred grand or so you'd be saving, you might actually get more with the Mulsanne.