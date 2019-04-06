Used 2017 Bentley Mulsanne for Sale Near Me

Bentley Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California

Bentley Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2019 Bentley Mulsanne as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Beluga exterior paint and Beluga interior.Other manufacturer options include:- Veneered Media Drawer and Gauge Panel- Veneered Gear Lever- Naim for Bentley- Mulsanne W.O. Edition By MullinerRecent Arrival!Bentley Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Bentley Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Bentley Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Bentley CPO) / Used Bentleys. These include the Continental GT class, Continental GT Convertible class, Flying Spur family and Mulsanne models. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Bentley Mulsanne with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 10 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCBBS7ZH9KC004427

Stock: 19B6171

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-25-2020