Used 2017 Bentley Mulsanne for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 7,550 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$158,888
Holman Motorcars St. Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
2016 Bentley Mulsanne Mulliner Driving Specification finished in Glacier White over Autumn (tan) and Saddle contrast with just 7,619 miles from new. Please call a member of the Holman Motorcars St. Louis Salesteam on 636-449-0000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Mulsanne with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBF7ZH1GC002618
Stock: GC002618
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-13-2020
- 7,555 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$158,888
Holman Motorcars St. Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
2016 Bentley Mulsanne Mulliner Driving Specification finished in Onyx (black metallic) over Twine (light tan) and Beluga (black) contrast with just 7,568 miles from new. Please call a member of the Holman Motorcars St. Louis Salesteam on 636-449-0000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Mulsanne with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBF7ZH1GC002554
Stock: GC002554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-13-2020
- 152 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$224,998
Morrie's Luxury Auto - Minnetonka / Minnesota
Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Bentley Mulsanne Speed with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBG7ZH8JC003821
Stock: BD10009
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2019
- 14,910 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$138,888
Paul Miller Rolls-Royce Bentley - Parsippany / New Jersey
*All advertised prices are plus tax, title, dmv, dealer fees, and dealer installed options. *** 100% Online Purchase Available *** PAUL MILLER BENTLEY AND ROLLS ROYCE is offering contact-less Delivery & Pick-up! *** Enhanced Safety Pre-cautions and Sanitization of vehicles & facility! ***2016 Bentley Mulsanne Meteor Metallic6.8L V8 ZF 8-Speed Automatic 11/18 City/Highway MPG 14 Speakers, Alloy wheels, Ambient Interior Mood Lighting, Bentley Wing Badge & Chrome Inlay Strips to Waistrails & Badge to Fascia, Bird's Eye Maple Veneer, Bright Stainless Steel Door Pillar Finisher, Bright Stainless Steel Matrix to Lower Bumper, Deep Pile Wilton Carpet Mats to Front & Rear, Entertainment system, Flying B Radiator Mascot, Heated rear seats, Jewel Fuel Filler Cap, Navigation System, Power Heated Front Seats, Power moonroof, Premiere Specification, Shade Band to Tinted Windscreen, Side View Camera, Veneer iPod Drawer & Minor Gauge Panel, Veneered Gear Lever, Veneered Picnic Tables, Veneered Rim 4-Spoke Steering Wheel, Ventilated Seats w/ Massage Function. Clean CARFAX.We pride ourselves in delivering a truly outstanding experience to our customers at all levels and across all departments. We work hard to ensure our customers are dealt with honestly, in a straightforward manner, professionally, and courteously - Paul Miller. Bentley Parsippany, 250 US-46, Parsippany New Jersey, 07054.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Mulsanne with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBF7ZH9GC002124
Stock: B21936A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 15,461 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$212,760
Park Place – Bentley, Rolls-Royce, McLaren & Maserati - Dallas / Texas
This Bentley Mulsanne has a strong Twin Turbo Flexible V-8 6.8 L/412 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Trip Computer, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor.*Drive Your Bentley Mulsanne in Luxury with These Packages*Side Impact Beams, Regular Amplifier, Rear-Wheel Drive, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Perimeter Alarm, Outside Temp Gauge, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Garage Door Transmitter, Front Cupholder, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Engine Immobilizer, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering.*Feel Confident About Your Choice *According to Carfax's history report: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported.*Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Park Place Premier Collection located at 5300 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75209 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Bentley Mulsanne with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBF7ZH9JC003801
Stock: MB7967B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 21,005 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$139,942
Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois
- EXCEEDING THE STRICTEST STANDARDS OF LUXURY AND CRAFTSMANSHIP - FULL PEDIGREE DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Mulsanne Speed with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBG7ZH6GC001915
Stock: BD283A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- 23,590 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$139,900
Fahrney Buick GMC - Selma / California
Storm Gray Metallic Clean CARFAX. RWD 6.8L V8 Speed 11/18 City/Highway MPG If it doesn't say Fahrney on back of your plate, you paid too much! Included with all vehicles is a 6 month/ 6000 mile, 50/50 Limited Powertrain Warranty! www.fahrneygroup.com , Excellent Selection of New, Certified Pre-Owned and Used Vehicles, Financing Options, Serving Selma, Hanford, Visalia, Fresno, Sanger, Fowler, Lemoore, Kingsburg, Tulare, Clovis, Madera, Porterville, Dinuba, Caruthers, Fresno County, Kings County, Tulare County, Madera County. ONE OWNER, iPhone Integration, GPS / NAV / NAVIGATION, 14 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Heated Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/Satellite/6CD/MP3/60-Gig HDD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Seatbelt memory, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 21' Mulsanne Speed Forged Alloy - Painted, Climate Package, ON LOT 2/7/20, ***CUSTOM BLACKED OUT PKG**.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Mulsanne Speed with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBG7ZH5GC001596
Stock: U5887PO
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-25-2018
- 37,869 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$127,495
O.C. Autohaus - Westminster / California
*** Entertainment Specification *** Rear Entertainment System *** Rear iPad Picnic Tables *** Flying B Hood Ornament *** NAIM Premium Sound System *** Heated & Ventilated Front Seats *** Diamond Quilted Stitching on Seat Facings & Door Panels *** Adaptive Cruise Control *** Black Leather Interior *** Navigation System *** Backup Camera *** Parking Sensors *** Power Trunk Closer *** Power Sunroof *** Power Front & Rear Seats *** Power Rear Side Window Sunshades *** Push Button Start/Stop *** LED Daytime Running Lights *** Easy Financing Available! *** Comes with free CarFax vehicle history report! *** Come by and see how beautiful this car is for yourself! *** Please call us at (714) 898-2800 and make an appointment to come in. We look forward to serving you! Thank you. *** - Contact Kifah/ Chris at 714-898-2800 or ocautohaus@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Mulsanne Speed with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBG7ZH3GC002360
Stock: 11360
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-09-2020
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, Personal Use
$269,900
Bentley High Point - High Point / North Carolina
Glacier White with Linen primary and Beluga secondary hides, and Beluga carpets. Piano Black veneer with tessalated carbon fibre weave, with silver thread to waistrail inserts, Veneered Media Drawer, and Minor Gauge Panel, veneered Piano Black four spoke steering wheel. This extremely well appointed Speed Premier Specification motor car has, NAIM for Bentley premium audio, Mulliner Driving Specification, 21 Five Spoke Directional Alloy Wheel by Mulliner - Gloss Black with Diamond Turned Finish. Ambient Interior Mood Lighting, Gloss Black radshell matrix, lower bumper matrix, and bright ware, Dark Tint Flying 'B' Radiator Mascot, Rear View Camera's, Shade Band to Tinted Windscreen, Ventilated Seats with Massage Function. The car is powered by the iconic Bentley 530 BHP twin-turbocharged 6.75 litre V8, generating 811 lb/ft of torque @1750 rpm, driving the rear wheels through an 8 speed ZF automatic transmission. It is new with 40 miles...$269,900.00
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Bentley Mulsanne Speed with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBG7ZH0JC003862
Stock: JC003862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$319,900
Bentley Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
We are honored to offer you this Exceptional 2019 Bentley Mulsanne, finished in Ebony over Hotspur Leather inside. Luxurious appointments in every facet of this Jewel of the road! For more information, please contact us at 561-926-9111.Clean CARFAX.2019BentleyMulsanneSpeedV8ZF 8-Speed AutomaticRWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Bentley Mulsanne Speed with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBT7ZH0KC004362
Stock: V94362
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-12-2019
- 86 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$299,390
Bentley Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Bentley Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2019 Bentley Mulsanne as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Beluga exterior paint and Beluga interior.Other manufacturer options include:- Veneered Media Drawer and Gauge Panel- Veneered Gear Lever- Naim for Bentley- Mulsanne W.O. Edition By MullinerRecent Arrival!Bentley Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Bentley Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Bentley Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Bentley CPO) / Used Bentleys. These include the Continental GT class, Continental GT Convertible class, Flying Spur family and Mulsanne models. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Bentley Mulsanne with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBS7ZH9KC004427
Stock: 19B6171
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-25-2020
- 330 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$338,995
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
Behold this 2019 Bentley Mulsanne WO Edition. Limited to only 100 units worldwide and less than 30 will arrive in North America. This vehicle was created to commemorate WO Bentley's personal 8.0 Litre Bentley from the 1930's. It features Gloss Black Wheels and a Chromed Radiator Shell with Dark Matrix Grille. Inside the vehicle cabin you will find special stitching as well as the WO Bentley signature in various places. The real hidden gem in this special Bentley is in between the rear seats where the fold down armrest displays an image of the 8.0 Litre Bentley crafted from Wood Veneer and Aluminum. Nestled beneath that image is a shadow box that houses a slice of the crankshaft from the original 8.0 litre. This is a true piece of history. $411,285 MSRP This WO Edition Bentley Mulsanne includes: LAMBSWOOL RUGS TO FRONT AND REAR * VENEERED MEDIA DRAWER AND GAUGE PANEL * CENTENARY SPECIFICATION * VALET KEY * ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL * TWO CITY UMBRELLAS * NAIM FOR BENTLEY * COMFORT SPECIFICATION * MULSANNE W.O. EDITION BY MULLINER * ICE EXTERIOR * EXTENDED RANGE PAINT * *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Bentley Mulsanne with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBS7ZH1KC004423
Stock: 191575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2019
- 21,599 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$128,730
Mercedes-Benz of Bonita Springs - Naples / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Magnolia w/Power Heated Front Seats, ABS brakes, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Heated Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Traction control. Thank you for taking the time looking at our vehicle. If you would like further information, more pictures or a video please let us know. One of our Associates will gladly provide you with the information necessary for you to review our vehicle. Thanks again for taking the time in looking over our vehicle and we look forward to serving you and earning your business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Mulsanne with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBB7ZH4EC019888
Stock: 267331A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 16,646 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$139,950
Aston Martin Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is very proud to offer this wonderful-looking 2014 Bentley Mulsanne Glacier White with the following features:Linen w/Power Heated Front Seats, 2 City Umbrellas, 21" 2-Piece 5-Spoke Polished Alloy Wheels, 3-D Retractable Flying B Radiator Mascot, Ambient Interior Mood Lighting, Bentley Jewel Fuel Filler Cap, Bright Stainless Steel Door Pillar Finisher, Bright Stainless Steel Matrix to Lower Bumper Apertures & Front Wing Vents, Comfort Specification, Drilled Alloy Accelerator & Brake Pedals, iPod Interface & Leads w/Hand Stitched Leather Storage Case, Mulliner Driving Specification (Polished Wheel), Premiere Specification, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Rear-View Camera, Seat Piping, Seat Ventilation & Massage Function to Front & Rear Seats, Shade Band to Windscreen, Sport-Tuned Suspension & Steering, Valet Key, Veneer Door Panels, Veneer iPod Drawer & Minor Gauges Panel, Veneered Picnic Tables to Rear of Front Seats, Wi-Fi Hotspot. 2014 Bentley Mulsanne CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. Certification Program Details: Bentley CertificationThank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Mulsanne with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBB7ZH9EC018834
Stock: EC018834
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 25,490 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$118,993
Perfect Auto Collection - Akron / Ohio
2013 Bentley MulsanneBeluga Solid Exterior over Beluga Leather Interior Only 25,490 miles!V8 6.8L Engine! FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDEPiano Black VeneerMilliner Driving Spec with Polished Wheel (Originally $17,880):21\" two-piece mulliner polished alloy wheelsport tuned suspension & steeringmulliner 'Flying B' style wing ventsdiamond quilted hide door panelsdiamond quilted hide seat coveringdrilled alloy sports foot pedalsindented hide headliningcoined finish to interior door handlesknurled finish to organ stopsknurled sports gear levercommissioned by Mulliner Plaque Flying B Radiator Mascot (Originally $3,060)Bright Stainless Steel Matrix to Lower Bumper Aperatures & Front Wing Vents (Originally $2,935)Naim for Bentley Premium Audio System (Originally $7,565)Front/Rear Ventilation & Massage Function (Originally $3,365)Contrast Stitching (Originally $1,865)Embroidered Bentley Emblems on Seats (Originally $640)Seat Piping (Originally $2,245)Veneered Rim 4 Spoke Steering Wheel (Originally $2,455)Adaptive Cruise Control (Originally $3,670) VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:V8 6.8L Engine505 Horsepower752 lb/ft TorqueRear Wheel Drive 8 Speed A/T Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Mulsanne with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBB7ZH5DC018005
Stock: 018005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 29,187 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$114,900
Bentley High Point - High Point / North Carolina
Onyx with Beluga primary and secondary hides, Beluga emblem stitching and Beluga carpets. Deep pile Wilton overmats, Mulliner Driving Specification with Chrome 20 Special Edition wheels. Premier specification. The car is powered by the iconic Bentley 505 BHP twin-turbocharged 6.75 Litre V8 driving the rear wheels through an 8 speed ZF automatic transmission. Bright stainless matrix to lower grille apertures and wing vents, and chromed radiator shell with Flying B radiator mascot. Chestnut veneers with veneered door panels, gear lever, picnic tables, four spoke steering wheel, rear quarter companion mirrors and iPod drawer and minor gauge panel. Bentley wings to waistrails & fascia. NAIM for Bentley premium audio system. Ambient mood lighting. Six-disc DVD player, Rear view camera, and Adaptive Cruise Control. MSRP was $364,750.00. This is a perfect well-maintained car with only 29,187 miles, it is being offered with unlimited miles Bentley Pre-Owned Certified warranty until June 2021
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Mulsanne with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBB7ZH4DC017427
Stock: DC017427
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,764 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$122,950$17,660 Below Market
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is very proud to offer this outstanding 2012 Bentley Mulsanne Magnolia with the following features:Magnolia/Porpoise w/Power Heated Front Seats, 21" Classic Polished Alloy Wheels, 3-D Retractable Flying B Radiator Mascot, 6-Disc DVD Player, Adaptive Cruise Control, Ambient Interior Mood Lighting, Bentley Jewel Fuel Filler Cap, Birds Eye Maple Upgraded Veneer, Bright Stainless Steel Door Pillar Finisher, Bright Stainless Steel Matrix to Lower Bumper Apertures & Front Wing Vents, Chrome Radiator Shell w/Bright Stainless Steel Matrix Grille, Drilled Alloy Accelerator & Brake Pedals, Embroidered Bentley Emblems to All Seats, Hand Stitched Leather Storage Case, NAIM Premium Audio System, Premiere Specification, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Rear-View Camera, Seat Ventilation & Massage Function to Front & Rear Seats, Shade Band to Windscreen, Valet Key, Veneer Door Panels, Veneer iPod Drawer & Minor Gauges Panel, Veneered Gear Lever, Veneered Picnic Tables to Rear of Front Seats, Veneered Rim Steering Wheel. 2012 Bentley Mulsanne Clean CARFAX.Certified. Certification Program Details: Bentley CertificationThank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Bentley Mulsanne with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBB7ZH1CC016895
Stock: CC016895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 4,537 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$119,450
Volvo Cars Of Saint Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
Xenon headlights w/chrome bezels, Variable speed intermittent windshield wipers, Twin stainless steel oval tail pipes, Traction control system, Tire inflation kit, Steering column mounted gear shift paddles, Single-tone hide trimmed 4-spoke steering wheel -inc: steering wheel audio controls, Rear window defogger, Rear wheel drive, Pwr windows. This Bentley Mulsanne has a dependable Turbocharged Gas V8 6.75L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Experience a Fully-Loaded Bentley Mulsanne 4dr Sdn Pwr steering, Pwr latching soft-close doors, Parking distance control, Navigation system, LED tail lights, Leather trim on seat facings doors, Leather pwr front bucket seats -inc: 12-way pwr seats, Keyless entry ignition w/engine start/stop button, Interior wood trim, Infotainment centralized control system -inc: remote control, Hydraulic brake assist, Hill hold control, Front/rear floor mats, Front map lights, Front rear side mounted airbags, Front rear independent air suspension w/continuously variable damping, Front rear head side curtain airbags, and Front rear 3-point seat belts w/pre-tensioners. Stop By Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself @ Dean Team Volvo 7700 Manchester Rd, Brentwood, Mo. 63143. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Bentley Mulsanne with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBB7ZHXCC016765
Stock: 4884A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-04-2019
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Bentley Mulsanne searches:
Related Bentley Mulsanne info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Azera 2013
- Used Toyota Yaris 2013
- Used Nissan 370Z 2012
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2016
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2018
- Used Lexus GS F 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2015
- Used INFINITI Q60 2011
- Used Kia K900 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2012
- Used Audi A3 2012
- Used Cadillac DTS 2010
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017
- Used Audi RS 7 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used Bentley Flying Spur Lancaster PA
- Used Bentley Continental Hollywood FL
- Used Bentley Continental Worcester MA
- Used Bentley Continental Bradenton FL
- Used Bentley Continental Oklahoma City OK
- Used Bentley Continental Tampa FL
- Used Bentley Flying Spur Miami FL
- Used Bentley Bentayga Oakland CA
- Used Bentley Bentayga Boca Raton FL
- Used Bentley Bentayga Stockton CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Bentley Continental 2017 Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Bentley Flying Spur 2015 Edison NJ
- Used Bentley Continental 2017 Clearwater FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Tundra News
- 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan Murano News
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2020 Impreza
- GMC Savana 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2020 Cayenne
- Chevrolet Impala 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Lexus NX 300 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2021 GR Supra
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Pilot
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2021 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Lexus IS 350 News