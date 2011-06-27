Standard equipment highlights include four-zone automatic climate control with separate rear-seat controls, power rear-window privacy screens, 14-way power-adjustable front seats and eight-way power-adjustable rear seats (all with heating), a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an eight-speaker sound system, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen and, of course, leather upholstery and wood trim.

Outside the cabin, the Mulsanne includes an air-ride suspension, LED headlights and taillights, a sunroof, automatic soft-close doors and trunk, parking sensors, 20-inch wheels, and keyless entry and ignition.

There are several packages, which Bentley refers to as "specifications," that offer some extensive upgrades.

The Comfort Specification adds massage and ventilation to both front seats and the rear outboard seats, special comfort headrests with faux suede pads, and two extra loose cushions. On the extended-wheelbase Mulsanne, the Comfort Specification also adds airline-style reclining seats with footrests. The Premier Specification adds the much-needed Flying B hood ornament, stainless-steel door-pillar finishers, a special filler cap, two umbrellas, a valet key, a veneered cellphone drawer for the front center console, and a remote-control garage door opener.

Entertainment Specification adds dual 10.4-inch rear seat tablets and veneered picnic tables, which deploy from the front seatbacks. These tablets can be removed from their mounts and used even outside the car. With this package, you also get the absolutely bonkers 2,200-watt, 20-speaker Naim sound system.

Finally, the Mulliner Driving Specification adds special 21-inch wheels (although a version of this package can be had without the wheels), branded treadplate plaques, a sport-tuned suspension with driver-selectable modes, diamond-quilted and perforated seats and door panels, a leather headliner, and uniquely machined shift lever, air vent controls, foot pedals and interior door handles.

The Mulsanne comes with a host of other optional extras, such as three choices of drinks cabinet (cocktail, bottle cooler with tumblers or bottle cooler with champagne flutes — all with bespoke crystal), extra rear-seat vanity mirrors, black rear-window curtains with power controls, adaptive cruise control, front corner-view cameras, a chromed radiator shell and lambswool rugs. There are also a number of connectivity options that allow owners to track their car with GPS or control the infotainment from a connected smart device, as well as digital television reception, in-car Wi-Fi, a 4G internet connection, and integrated iPad and keyboard docks built into the rear-seat picnic tables.

It's also worth mentioning the options for color, trim, veneer and embroidery, which number in the hundreds. But, as Bentley is happy to tell you, its ability to customize any aspect of the car, from custom marquetry to installing specially built compartments such as humidors or jewelry boxes, is limited mostly by the buyer's imagination and pocketbook.