Vehicle overview

It isn't about need. In the realm of the few mega-luxury, six-figure sedans, it's the pursuit of the utmost in design, craftsmanship, performance and curb appeal that guides the automaker's craft. Consider the 2016 Bentley Mulsanne as a perfect example.

The Mulsanne delivers on the excess you'd expect from a vehicle of this size and price. Its hand-made interior relays a sense of impeccable taste, while its large and finely sculpted exterior gives it unmistakable stateliness. Driving it is much the same, with Bentley's famous 6.75-liter V8 delivering robust yet dignified acceleration. The Speed trim delivers more power and a higher top speed, but loses no refinement in the process.

Only a few cars are the equal of the Mulsanne's opulence. The Rolls-Royce Phantom represents a father leap into old-world luxury and ceremony, exceeding the Mulsanne in size and price. The "entry-level" Rolls-Royce Ghost is closer in price and size, and it might seem more special due to its 12-cylinder engine offering. Less exotic perhaps but still highly refined, the Mercedes-Benz Maybach S600 takes a more limo-conscious approach with a backseat extensively modified for comfort. But for those who demand the finest craftsmanship and exclusivity, the 2016 Bentley Mulsanne is a great choice.