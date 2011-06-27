Vehicle overview

Like a Stradivarius violin or bejeweled Fabergé egg, many of society's most celebrated works of art owe their lofty status to a unique combination of exquisite craftsmanship and relative rarity. While not quite as awe-inspiring or uncommon as those priceless creations, the 2014 Bentley Mulsanne is nevertheless cut from the same cloth.

As Bentley's flagship model, production of this large luxury sedan averages just four cars per day. Like its venerable ancestors, the Mulsanne is still largely hand-built at the English automaker's historic manufacturing plant in Crewe, a facility staffed by workers who, in many cases, can rightly be called true artisans. As such, virtually every Mulsanne ends up being the rolling equivalent of a bespoke suit, with buyers being able to select from more than 120 exterior paint colors along with leathers, carpets and wood veneers -- even stitching and seatbelts -- in dozens of matching or contrasting shades.

Those aesthetics aside, the Mulsanne's passenger cabin can also be fitted with a wide array of comfort and convenience items, ranging from four-zone climate control to a cleverly hidden two-bottle bubbly cooler complete with custom-made crystal champagne flutes. The latest technology is also on offer, making it possible to transform the rear compartment into a mobile office or movie theater.

While the owner and friends are enjoying these posh accommodations, the rest of the world will be admiring the Mulsanne's handsome exterior that manages to be both stately and imposing. This latter quality can be attributed to the fact that the car is significantly larger than it looks in photos, measuring more than 18 feet long, 6 feet wide and 5 feet tall and tipping the scales at roughly 6,000 pounds.

That said, the Mulsanne has performance to spare thanks to the 505-horsepower, twin-turbocharged V8 under the hood. The ride quality is as supple as you'd imagine, but the engineering department's nod to the marque's racing heritage (the name Mulsanne itself is taken from the high-speed straightaway of the iconic Le Mans road course) also gives the big Bentley surprisingly athletic handling.

As for competitive models to consider, the 2014 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG offers more performance for less money, but lacks the Mulsanne's dignified bearing. The 2014 Rolls-Royce Ghost is in the same price range, but the ultra-luxury 2014 Rolls-Royce Phantom is the more comparable model, its jaw-dropping $400,000-plus price tag notwithstanding.

While all these cars have their own distinct characters, the 2014 Bentley Mulsanne remains an attractive choice with qualities that may just make it a revered classic for future generations.