Vehicle overview

Every automaker needs a flagship. The 2013 Bentley Mulsanne fulfills this charge with regal poise atop the already prestigious Bentley ladder. It's the top of the top with very few, if any, direct competitors. This is pricey, rarefied air up here, however. With a base price that is comparable to the average home price in the U.S., the Mulsanne is intended for a select few who expect all the comforts of home, but in a stately, well-crafted automobile.

Named after the longest straight on the famed Le Mans racetrack where top speed is achieved, the Mulsanne is in many ways a high-performance limousine. At over 18 feet long and 5 feet tall, one would never expect such a large sedan to perform as well as it does. While it's not the quickest Bentley available, its iconic "six-and-three-quarter-liter" turbocharged V8 supplies more than enough thrust to pin a quartet of Wall Street power brokers against the exceptional upholstery.

Those expecting a flawless leather-lined and wood-trimmed interior will not be disappointed. Nor will those expecting the latest modern conveniences, thanks to a helping hand from sister company Audi, as the electronics interface is very similar to Audi's MMI system. As one would expect, customers can choose from a seemingly endless list of colors for the exterior and interior, or specify any color they can dream up.

Those lucky enough to consider purchasing a 2013 Bentley Mulsanne don't have a wide assortment of comparable alternatives. But that small group of competitors is just as impressive. The 2013 Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG outguns in performance and undercuts the Bentley in price, but lacks the gravitas of the stately Brit. A 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost is relatively close in price, but again, the Mulsanne is closer in image to the 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom, an ultra-luxury sedan that exceeds the $400,000 mark. All are fantastically great choices, so it will likely come down to which flagship plucks your heart strings the most.