Used 2017 Audi S3 Consumer Reviews

Best (and most fun) car I have ever owned! Christopher Manning , 05/02/2019 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This car, all around, is best car I have ever owned. This car feels like it could handle a track well - haven't tried that yet. Acceleration is nothing to laugh at with this 2.0 TFSI engine (except on my test drive... I giggled a couple of times!!!). There is no way that the 0-60 time stated on this car is correct. Audi claims 4.7 s. I would say it is closer to 4 seconds than it is to 5. The technology package is a must so you get the virtual cockpit, MMI upgrades, and the B&O sound system. I don't have too many negatives on this car. They are honestly small things that don't really matter - poor cupholder placement, slight turbo lag at low RPMs on low gears, and OK trunk space. Otherwise, you will be able to out-run 95% of the vehicles on the road with the S3 and feel luxurious while doing it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Imagine a roadster... with four doors Geoff Arnold , 10/02/2017 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I moved from California, and didn't want to try driving my two seater RWD sports car in New Jersey winters. Test drove pretty much every AWD car between $30K and $60K. (Fewer than you'd think.) The S3 is simply an insane amount of fun. Handles better than a Miata, . Virtual cockpit is awesome. I really only have one complaint: the engine auto-stop/auto-start is a big hesitant, and although it's trivial to disable it, you can't change the default setting. Otherwise it's pretty much perfect. I've done several long runs on rough/choppy pavement, and it handles it well. One of the proximity sensors needed resetting after driving through torrential (post-hurricane) rain; no big deal. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

S3NSATIONAL! Quattro Driver , 10/13/2017 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Previously had the 2015 Audi A3. This car is in another league, it’s a supercar in a sedan. The performance is powerful, tech package is very well done and interior is best in class. Car can be wide open without compromising comfort. All wheel fun allows year round excitement with 5 Star safety. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

From a Jack to a Queen Terry Price , 07/12/2017 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I traded in my 2016 Focus RS for something much more refined and just as much fun to drive! The AUDI S3 is quiet refined and very very quick when you want it to be. It can be economical as on a trip to Dallas last week, I recorded 30.4mpg driving 75+ on a 200 mile leg of the trip. Fit and finish is excellent. I enjoyed my boy toy Focus RS but now wish that I had tried or even looked toward the pocket rocket S3. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse