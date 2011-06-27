Used 2016 Audi RS 7 Consumer Reviews

Larry S , 05/25/2019 Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Remember the weight and don't expect sports car handling at speed as a result. You can't safely use the horsepower at high speed due to that weight and the lack of aero downforce. Without good downforce your tire contact patches are real small on uneven road at a buck fifty. But at 85 on freeway esse curves the four wheel steering reduces felt centrifugal force noticeably below my Vette Z06. Amazingly comfortable for a long day drive. Absolutely no dead spot at neutral steering. For a 4,600lb car with 560 hp it still gives me 24 MPG overall. No wind noise despite the frameless windows. Outstanding fit and finish. Worth the money as long as you go into it knowing the handling limitations. As a result, I won't sell my Vette and get my fun driving there. But for a cruiser, the Audi is truly satisfying.