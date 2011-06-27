  1. Home
Used 2016 Audi RS 7 Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Extraordinary Freeway Cruiser

Larry S, 05/25/2019
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Remember the weight and don't expect sports car handling at speed as a result. You can't safely use the horsepower at high speed due to that weight and the lack of aero downforce. Without good downforce your tire contact patches are real small on uneven road at a buck fifty. But at 85 on freeway esse curves the four wheel steering reduces felt centrifugal force noticeably below my Vette Z06. Amazingly comfortable for a long day drive. Absolutely no dead spot at neutral steering. For a 4,600lb car with 560 hp it still gives me 24 MPG overall. No wind noise despite the frameless windows. Outstanding fit and finish. Worth the money as long as you go into it knowing the handling limitations. As a result, I won't sell my Vette and get my fun driving there. But for a cruiser, the Audi is truly satisfying.

THE ONLY REVIEW YOU NEED TO READ!

William Sullivan, 04/28/2016
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
This car makes me want to work harder, so I never have to be without one. I ask my RS7 for permission to drive it. If Jerry McGuire had a RS7, Renee Zellweger would still be a single mom.

Performance
Comfort
Not necessary but awesome

Anish Kadakia , 02/02/2018
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Bought the car used and it’s been a great purchase. Eye catching car. Ridiculous performance for a sedan. Not over the top ostentatious. Classy power. Solid build. No issues. Love it.

